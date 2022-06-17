U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

United States Multiple Beverage Market Report 2022-2026: How Key Beverage Category Market Shares Have Shifted Over Time

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Multiple Beverage Marketplace in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive data-driven market research report covers the entire U.S. commercial beverage industry and includes statistics on retail and wholesale sales as well as volume, growth, per capita consumption and share of stomach across eleven U.S. alcohol and non-alcohol beverage types.

The 2022 edition also features an executive summary highlighting developments and trends, including discussion of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The market research report on beverages in the United States provides a birds eye view of the American market for eleven beverage categories including beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, coffee, distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea and wine. It offers key statistics and also contains Beverage Marketing Corporation's exclusive projections for each category through 2026.

The report provides an all-channel-inclusive picture, capturing 100% of volume, wholesale and retail dollars for each beverage sector it covers. If you need cross-category perspective, you won't want to miss the wealth of information contained in this industry report.

Get answers to questions including:

  • How did the main beverage categories perform in the U.S. market in 2021? What share of stomach do they hold?

  • How does each category's volume, growth and market share compare to their respective wholesale dollar sales and retail dollar sales results?

  • How do various categories stack up in an all-sales-channel-inclusive, cross-category comparison?

  • How have the different groups' market shares shifted over time? Which categories have exhibited consistent share erosion? Which categories are gaining share?

  • How are these categories projected to grow over the next five years through 2026?

Highlights of The Multiple Beverage Marketplace in the U.S. include:

  • An overview of development in the major categories, including a bird's eye view of the industry as a whole.

  • Market statistics for eleven beverage categories: beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, coffee (including break-out for ready-to-drink), distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea (including break-out for ready-to-drink) and wine. Also includes data for value-added water.

  • A breakdown of the industry by both volume, producers' sales and retail sales by beverage category, providing historical and current data, each beverage category's market share as well as growth trends.

  • Per capita consumption figures.

  • Bottled water data by segment including domestic non-sparkling retail premium PET, retail 1 -2.5 gallon, direct delivery bulk, sparkling waters and others.

  • A look at share of market held by tea bags vs. RTD tea, iced tea mix and loose tea as well as volume and growth statistics for each segment.

  • Distilled spirits supplier sales, wholesale sales and retail sales by segment including vodka, rum, cordials and liqueurs, rum, straight whiskey, tequila, Canadian whisky, Scotch, brandy & cognac, gin, blended whiskey, prepared cocktails and Irish whiskey.

  • Consumption statistics for a broad range of adult beverages.

  • U.S. wine market data by segment including historical and current consumption for subcategories including domestic and imported table wine, domestic and imported champagne/sparkling wine, and domestic and imported vermouth/aperitif, plus a look at trends for domestic vs. imported wine consumption.

  • Growth forecasts through 2026 are a key component of this report, allowing you to compare growth potential across beverage industry segments. Included are Beverage Marketing's five-year projections for volume, sales, market shares, per capita consumption and compound annual growth projections for each beverage group and analysis of the forces determining each category's future.


Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

THE U.S. BEVERAGE MARKET

The National Beverage Market

  • Overview & Issues

  • Special Note on Coronavirus

The National Beverage Market by Category

  • Beer

  • Bottled Water

  • Carbonated Soft Drinks

  • Coffee

  • Distilled Spirits

  • Energy Drinks

  • Fruit Beverages

  • Milk

  • Sports Beverages

  • Tea

  • Value-Added Water

  • Wine


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msg4hc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


