United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By Type (Wedding Catering, Corporate Catering, Restaurant Catering, Food-Truck Catering, Canteen Catering, and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States non-contractual catering services market is bound to experience impressive growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of increasing emphasis on the technological advancement and its adaptation for improving customer experience.

These catering services reduce the time wasted in waiting for the food and its preparation during events. The businesses conducting and managing events often opt for non-contractual catering services to satisfy different cliental and their requirements, thereby driving the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, rising demand from the high-income households and businesses as a way to demonstrate fancy customer services and power and status in the society is also supporting the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market.

Additionally, online food ordering services are significantly boosting the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market. These online services allow customers to choose food items from the available menu and avail the services with just a few clicks.

Furthermore, technological advancements and more efficient online services where the customers avail catering services at their fingertips, the efficiency of the services is also further substantiating the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market in the forecast period.



The United States non-contractual catering services market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is further segmented into wedding catering, corporate catering, restaurant catering, food-truck catering, canteen catering, and others.

Wedding catering is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the future five years on account of rapidly increasing number of wedding events in the United States. Moreover, the consumers are highly inclined towards non-contractual catering services and this is also substantiating the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market in the next five years.



A partial list of the market players in the United States non-contractual catering services market includes Marche Tradition - La Cooperative Cartier Ltee/ Cartier Co-op Ltd., Remo's Catering, Tastify Food, LLC, SAVORY Catering, Jewell Events Catering, Calialley - Artisan Food Window, A'BriTin Catering & Hospitality, J'PETITE EATS, Two Crepes - Union City, Aramark Corporation, This Little Piggy Catering, Distinctive Catering & Events, Hitch & Sip - Bar on Wheels, Apples 2 Apples Catering, Tiffany East Catering, among others.

These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. New market players may focus on satisfying the consumer demand as well as benefit the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United States non-contractual catering services market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States non-contractual catering services market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast United States non-contractual catering services market based on type, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States non-contractual catering services market.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States non-contractual catering services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States non-contractual catering services market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States non-contractual catering services market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States non-contractual catering services market.

Key Target Audience:

Non-contractual catering services companies, end users, and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to non-contractual catering services

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F - 2026F

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By Type

Wedding Catering

Corporate Catering

Restaurant Catering

Food-Truck Catering

Canteen Catering

Others

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Hospitality

Healthcare

In-Flight

Others

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By Region

South-West

Mid-West

North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok3bwp

