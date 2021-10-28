U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.75
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,480.00
    +91.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,672.75
    +85.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.80
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.11
    -1.55 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.63
    +0.65 (+4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5530
    -0.2570 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,018.12
    +1,927.85 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.10
    -5.23 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.61
    -10.66 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Q3 GDP preview: Economic activity likely 'decelerated substantially'

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By Type (Wedding Catering, Corporate Catering, Restaurant Catering, Food-Truck Catering, Canteen Catering, and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States non-contractual catering services market is bound to experience impressive growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of increasing emphasis on the technological advancement and its adaptation for improving customer experience.

These catering services reduce the time wasted in waiting for the food and its preparation during events. The businesses conducting and managing events often opt for non-contractual catering services to satisfy different cliental and their requirements, thereby driving the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, rising demand from the high-income households and businesses as a way to demonstrate fancy customer services and power and status in the society is also supporting the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market.

Additionally, online food ordering services are significantly boosting the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market. These online services allow customers to choose food items from the available menu and avail the services with just a few clicks.

Furthermore, technological advancements and more efficient online services where the customers avail catering services at their fingertips, the efficiency of the services is also further substantiating the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market in the forecast period.

The United States non-contractual catering services market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is further segmented into wedding catering, corporate catering, restaurant catering, food-truck catering, canteen catering, and others.

Wedding catering is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the future five years on account of rapidly increasing number of wedding events in the United States. Moreover, the consumers are highly inclined towards non-contractual catering services and this is also substantiating the growth of the United States non-contractual catering services market in the next five years.

A partial list of the market players in the United States non-contractual catering services market includes Marche Tradition - La Cooperative Cartier Ltee/ Cartier Co-op Ltd., Remo's Catering, Tastify Food, LLC, SAVORY Catering, Jewell Events Catering, Calialley - Artisan Food Window, A'BriTin Catering & Hospitality, J'PETITE EATS, Two Crepes - Union City, Aramark Corporation, This Little Piggy Catering, Distinctive Catering & Events, Hitch & Sip - Bar on Wheels, Apples 2 Apples Catering, Tiffany East Catering, among others.

These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. New market players may focus on satisfying the consumer demand as well as benefit the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United States non-contractual catering services market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of United States non-contractual catering services market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast United States non-contractual catering services market based on type, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the United States non-contractual catering services market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for United States non-contractual catering services market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States non-contractual catering services market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States non-contractual catering services market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States non-contractual catering services market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Non-contractual catering services companies, end users, and other stakeholders

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to non-contractual catering services

  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021E

  • Forecast Period: 2022F - 2026F

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By Type

  • Wedding Catering

  • Corporate Catering

  • Restaurant Catering

  • Food-Truck Catering

  • Canteen Catering

  • Others

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By End User

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Hospitality

  • Healthcare

  • In-Flight

  • Others

United States Non-Contractual Catering Services Market, By Region

  • South-West

  • Mid-West

  • North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok3bwp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Steel Companies See Hot Market Extending Into 2022

    U.S. steelmakers are building new mills, raising prices for big customers and reporting record profits.

  • I Can't Confirm the Rumors on Aurinia, but I Can Confirm the Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of AUPH, below, we can see that prices rallied into late September before correcting lower for a few days. AUPH is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line. AUPH is roughly twice the level of the 200-day line so they are considered extended or overbought in some circles.

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • Shell posts quarterly loss as charge offsets oil surge

    Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter as a huge sum written off by the energy giant offset a surge in oil prices.

  • Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and U.S. stocks build

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and U.S. crude inventories rose by much more than expected. Brent crude dropped $1.07, or 1.3%, to $83.51 a barrel by 1020 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.20, or 1.5%, at $81.46 having earlier touched a two-week low of $80.58 and dropped 2.4% on Wednesday.

  • EU Gas, Power Tumble After Putin’s Order to Add Fuel Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power dropped after more signals from President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send extra gas to the continent next month.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian leader ordered Gazprom PJSC late Wednesday to focus on filling its European storage sites from Nov. 8, a day after it completes the p

  • Heineken sales lower than expected after Vietnam lockdown

    Dutch brewing giant Heineken reported a steeper than expected decline in third-quarter beer sales on Wednesday after COVID-19 restrictions cut volumes in Vietnam, one of its top three markets, by more than half. The world's second-largest brewer said it sold 5.1% less beer on a like-for-like basis than a year earlier, with Asia-Pacific sales down 37.4% as COVID-19 restrictions hit Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The average estimate in a company-compiled poll of analysts was for a 2.3% overall decline, with the Asia-Pacific region down 25.6% and modest growth in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

  • Copper to extend slump in 2022 as mines ramp up, China weakens - Reuters poll

    Copper prices are due to extend their decline next year from record levels touched in 2021 as mine supply ramps up and economic growth tapers in top market China, a Reuters poll found. Analysts have revised their consensus forecast for the copper market balance next year to a surplus of 82,000 tonnes from a deficit of 100,000 tonnes in the July poll. The cash copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $9,000 a tonne in 2022, a median forecast of 29 analysts showed, down 10% from Tuesday's official price.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • 'The threat of COVID is not gone," says Milwaukee medical director

    Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Medical Director, talks about the process of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children and the global fight against COVID-19.

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • China’s Coal Price Curbs Roil Industrial Commodities and Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s move to curb coal prices to ease its power crisis reverberated across markets, sending coal futures lower by the daily limit while aluminum prices and shares in resources companies also tumbled.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaInvestors reacted swiftly to news that the country’s top planning body is considering cappi

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • 5 Potential Winning Stocks from Biden's Infrastructure Plan

    President Biden's massive $2 trillion American Jobs Plan is touted as an infrastructure spending program. Its big yellow vehicles are a ubiquitous fixture at most construction and infrastructure sites as it makes asphalt pavers, backhoes, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and just about any other piece of equipment needed.

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Profit Falls at GM and Ford as Chip Shortage Takes Toll

    Executives from the Detroit auto makers said supply-chain disruptions should slowly improve in the fourth quarter and throughout next year.

  • Exclusive-Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

    Natural gas and power prices soared to an all-time high in Europe and parts of Asia in August as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and energy consumption increased faster than supplies. In China, the government has taken measures to increase coal output and reform power markets to ensure homes are heated this winter. BP's gas trading results were disclosed at an internal call with staff earlier this month, the sources said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Global supply constraints deal heavy blow to Japanese firms

    A global parts and chip shortage is taking a heavy toll on Japanese firms with seven out of eight automakers seeing global output drop in September, casting doubt over the central bank's view the impact of supply constraints will be temporary. Toyota Motor said on Thursday it saw global output slump 39.1% in September from a year earlier to 512,765 units, marking the second straight month of falls. Nissan Motor's global output fell for the third straight month by 27.9% in September, while that of Honda Motor dropped for a four month in a row, by 30%, data released by the automakers showed.

  • Giant cryptocurrency mining operation coming to Akron via Hong Kong investor

    The local mining center could eventually have access to electric power capacity of up to 150 megawatts — that's how crypto-miners identify the size of their operations.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound on Dollar Weakness

    U.S. Trade Deficit Widened