United States non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size to amass USD 2557 million by 2030

·5 min read
The research report on ‘United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market’ analyses the past and present business trends to estimate industry performance for the forecast period 2022-2030.

Pune, India, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, United States non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market was worth USD 788 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over 2022-2030, accumulating a valuation of USD 2557 million by the end of the analysis period.


The research literature classifies the market into various subsegments so as to identify the most suitable investment avenues. A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the geographic markets is also included in the report.

Additionally, a record of competitive hierarchy, along with a detailed analysis of product and service portfolios of all major players ensures a clearer understanding of the overall industry dynamics.

Growing prevalence of chromosomal aneuploidies in fetus, and increasing adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing are primarily propelling the industry growth.

Notably, guidelines given by the ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) suggest the use of NIPT for all kinds of pregnancies regardless of risk levels, which is in turn boosting the industry remuneration scope.

Moreover, advancements in non-invasive testing technologies, coupled with growing focus on bettering reimbursement policies for these testing are also driving market development.

Key takeaways:

This latest report provides a holistic view of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market, while offering the latest updates on actual business situation and estimated performance over the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, verified information on the historical market size for the period 2018 – 2021 acts as a base for projecting key aspects such as industry volume and value through 2030.

One of the key aspects of the study is an evaluation of the comparative test analysis conducted by prominent companies. The following points are included in the comparative test analysis: fetal fraction, technology, starting week, sex chromosome aneuploidy, twin, gender, triploidy, deletion/duplication, egg donor, turnaround time, accuracy, and others.

Detailed information with respect to the regulatory framework as well as the reimbursement patterns prevailing in the industry are also discussed in detail to provide a comprehensive blueprint of the actual situation.

Competitive framework

Companies such as Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., OPKO Health Inc. Co. (GenPath), Invitae Corp., Centogene N.V., Myriad Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., Yourgene Health, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) are predominantly determining the United States non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market trends.

The report tracks all major competitive developments, recent market developments, collaboration deals, mergers & acquisitions, distribution, partnership deals, exclusive, and licensing agreements. This evaluation will prove to be immensely effective in helping users to identify the most investable ventures during 2022-2030.

United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, Comparative Test Analysis (Volume & Size, 2018-2030)

  • Fetal Fraction

  • Technology

  • Starting Week

  • Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy

  • Twin, Gender

  • Triploidy

  • Deletion/Duplication

  • Egg Donor

  • Turnaround Time

  • Accuracy

  • Others

United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • OPKO Health Inc. Co. (GenPath)

  • Invitae Corp.

  • Centogene N.V.

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • Natera Inc.

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Ariosa Diagnostics Inc.

  • Yourgene Health

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
3.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast
3.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast
5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

6. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
6.1 Key Market Growth Drivers
6.2 Key Market Challenges

7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market


Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The prenatal and new-born genetic testing market is projected to exhibit substantial growth by 2027 driven by surging consumer awareness regarding the benefits of early detection and treatment of genetic disorders. Moreover, increasing research focus on integrating advanced technologies to enhance testing outcomes is also propelling market development. For instance, an October 2020 study by researchers from the University of California showed promising results with the use of high-throughput DNA-sequencing technologies. On the regional spectrum, the Middle East & Africa prenatal and new-born genetic testing market valuation exceeded USD 80 million in 2020 and is projected to witness significant growth over 2021-2027. Augmenting prevalence of birth defects among newborns and growing frequency of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus across the region are set to foster market outlook in the future.

