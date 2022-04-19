U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,860.75
    -47.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.56
    -1.65 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3640
    +1.3640 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,667.84
    +1,802.56 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.98
    +19.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.22
    -32.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

United States Online Grocery Market Trends Report 2022: Rising Demand for Grocery Apps and Integration of Voice Technology

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Online Grocery Market: Analysis By Channel (Online and Offline), By Product (Beverages, Dairy and Others) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, in grocery shopping, online channels accounted for a small proportion of the total grocery market in the US, but anticipations are made that the market would gain momentum over the coming years. The market is expected to grow on the back of rising millennial population, growing e-commerce market, expansion of business models by major players, integration of voice technology, rising demand for grocery apps etc. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as escalating storage and delivery cost, lack of personal verifiability of groceries, price fluctuation of grocery items etc.

The shelter in place orders by federal government alongside an increasing number of people in self-quarantine due to Covid-19 benefited the growth of the online grocery market. More and more people made use of mobile apps and ecommerce websites for purchasing grocery items, and many were first time online grocery shoppers.

The report provides an analysis of the US online grocery market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and segment analysis as well with their forecasted values.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US online grocery market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US online grocery market is in its nascent stage and market share is dominated by only few major players such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc., The Kroger Co., and Costco Wholesale Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Millennial Population

  • Growing E-Commerce Market

  • Increasing Smartphone Users

  • Growing Internet Users

  • Expansion of Business Models

Challenges

  • Escalating Storage and Delivery Cost

  • Lack of Personal Verifiability of Groceries

  • High Delivery Prices and Inefficiency

  • Low-Profit Margins

  • Price Fluctuations

  • Difficulty in Penetration in Small Towns

Market Trends

  • Rising Demand for Grocery Apps

  • Integration of Voice Technology

  • Increasing Role of Social Media

  • Optimizing Digital Presence


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Overview of Grocery
2.2 Overview of Grocery Store
2.3 Overview of Online Grocery
2.4 The US Online Grocery Market: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US Grocery Market Analysis
3.2 The US Online Grocery Market Analysis
3.3 The US Online Grocery Market: Segment Analysis

4. Impact of Covid-19
4.1 Impact on the US Online Grocery Market
4.1.1 Shelter in Place Orders bolstering Online Grocery
4.1.2 Steps by Grocery Retailers to Weather the Crisis

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Millennial Population
5.1.2 Growing E-Commerce Market
5.1.3 Increasing Smartphone Users
5.1.4 Growing Internet Users
5.1.5 Expansion of Business Models
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Escalating Storage and Delivery Cost
5.2.2 Lack of Personal Verifiability of Groceries
5.2.3 High Delivery Prices and Inefficiency
5.2.4 Low-Profit Margins
5.2.5 Price Fluctuations
5.2.6 Difficulty in Penetration in Small Towns
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Grocery Apps
5.3.2 Integration of Voice Technology
5.3.3 Increasing Role of Social Media
5.3.4 Optimizing Digital Presence

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The US Online Grocery Market by Players
6.2 The US Online Grocery Market by E-commerce Sales

7. Company Profiles

  • Walmart Inc

  • Amazon.Com, Inc

  • The Kroger Co

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h2qhm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Passengers Will Love

    Cruise ships have an endless array of food and beverage choices. Passengers on a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Lines , or Norwegian Cruise Lines could literally eat their way around the world without leaving the buffet. On the newer ships like Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (the world's largest cruise ship) the choices are truly overwhelming.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, LINK, BCH, XMR

    With bitcoin’s price losing ground over the last week, altcoins like ETH, LINK, BCH, and XMR could be worth keeping an eye on.

  • Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

    More than 500,000 cancellations attributed to ‘money saving’, with households budgeting for higher energy bills

  • Oil volatile as Libya outage fuels supply woes, Shanghai prepares to reopen

    (Reuters) -Oil prices see-sawed on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supplies after Libya halted some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries. Both benchmarks rose more than 1% on Monday after hitting their highest since March 28 on political crisis in Libya. The latest supply hit came just as fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, was expected to pick up as manufacturing plants prepared to reopen in Shanghai.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Ant Group to take over Singapore-based payments firm 2C2P as fintech giant sharpens focus on growth, overseas expansion

    Ant Group, the financial technology affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P under a deal that will see the Alipay operator become the firm's majority shareholder. The move is expected to boost the payment options of Ant's Alipay+, a cross-border digital payment service introduced in 2020, which can process a wide range of mobile payment methods from around the world. Alibaba owns the South China Morning

  • Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Run Too Far?

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company whose drugs have helped countless people. In this daily bar chart of REGN, below, we can see that prices made a large equilateral triangle formation and broke out on the upside in early March. Trading volume has not been particularly strong the past six weeks as prices rallied to new highs.

  • Australia Begins Long Road to Retraining Thousands of Coal Workers for Clean Energy Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe sudden speed of the shift to clean power is forcing Australia, a global champion of coal and gas, to confront one of the energy industry's biggest c