United States Online Grocery Market Trends Report 2022: Rising Demand for Grocery Apps and Integration of Voice Technology

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Online Grocery Market: Analysis By Channel (Online and Offline), By Product (Beverages, Dairy and Others) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, in grocery shopping, online channels accounted for a small proportion of the total grocery market in the US, but anticipations are made that the market would gain momentum over the coming years. The market is expected to grow on the back of rising millennial population, growing e-commerce market, expansion of business models by major players, integration of voice technology, rising demand for grocery apps etc. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as escalating storage and delivery cost, lack of personal verifiability of groceries, price fluctuation of grocery items etc.



The shelter in place orders by federal government alongside an increasing number of people in self-quarantine due to Covid-19 benefited the growth of the online grocery market. More and more people made use of mobile apps and ecommerce websites for purchasing grocery items, and many were first time online grocery shoppers.



The report provides an analysis of the US online grocery market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and segment analysis as well with their forecasted values.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US online grocery market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The US online grocery market is in its nascent stage and market share is dominated by only few major players such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc., The Kroger Co., and Costco Wholesale Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Grocery

2.2 Overview of Grocery Store

2.3 Overview of Online Grocery

2.4 The US Online Grocery Market: An Overview



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Grocery Market Analysis

3.2 The US Online Grocery Market Analysis

3.3 The US Online Grocery Market: Segment Analysis



4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 Impact on the US Online Grocery Market

4.1.1 Shelter in Place Orders bolstering Online Grocery

4.1.2 Steps by Grocery Retailers to Weather the Crisis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Millennial Population

5.1.2 Growing E-Commerce Market

5.1.3 Increasing Smartphone Users

5.1.4 Growing Internet Users

5.1.5 Expansion of Business Models

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Escalating Storage and Delivery Cost

5.2.2 Lack of Personal Verifiability of Groceries

5.2.3 High Delivery Prices and Inefficiency

5.2.4 Low-Profit Margins

5.2.5 Price Fluctuations

5.2.6 Difficulty in Penetration in Small Towns

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Grocery Apps

5.3.2 Integration of Voice Technology

5.3.3 Increasing Role of Social Media

5.3.4 Optimizing Digital Presence



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Online Grocery Market by Players

6.2 The US Online Grocery Market by E-commerce Sales



7. Company Profiles

Walmart Inc

Amazon.Com, Inc

The Kroger Co

Costco Wholesale Corporation

