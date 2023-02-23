U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.75
    +21.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    +104.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,215.00
    +117.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.70
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    +0.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -1.00 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9270
    +0.0650 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,745.96
    -441.40 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.08
    -6.54 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.20
    -19.43 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Markets Report 2023: Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2017-2027: Vision Care Products, Ophthalmology Surgical Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market By Product (Vision Care Products, Ophthalmology Surgical Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Others) By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The United States ophthalmic equipment market is anticipated to show robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to rising incidences of eye diseases in the population along with the availability of the equipment in the market.

The geriatric population is most susceptible to weakening eyesight and contracting various kinds of eye diseases. As the age of a human being increases the degeneration of nerve cells, and the capacity of the eye lenses to change the focus rapidly decreases thereby causing various conditions of weak eyesight.

Also, eye diseases like cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and amblyopia, affects the visionary abilities of the geriatric population at large. Therefore, the rising number of geriatric populations would support the growth of the United States ophthalmic equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, newborn babies with critical vision disabilities and challenging eye-sight issues are being born due to various conditions, the rise in the number of such birth are demanding advanced technology and medically modern equipment for the diagnosing and surgical process for the child, thereby supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.

Furthermore, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, government initiatives to control visual impairment, and the rising adoption of contact lenses and spectacles are aiding the rapid growth of the United States ophthalmic equipment market in the upcoming five years. Although, the high cost of surgical devices and treatment procedures might affect the market growth mildly in the forecast period, until 2027.

The branch of medicine and surgery that deals with visionary defects and diseases along with the diagnosing and treatment of eye disorders are coined as ophthalmology. The devices, and medical equipment used in the diagnosing and treatment procedures in ophthalmology, are the ophthalmology equipment. It encircles all sorts of tools, from the diagnosing device, ophthalmometer, eye-sight correcting contact lenses, phoropter, and tonometer, all belonging to the ophthalmic equipment criteria.

Ophthalmology surgical devices are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the next five years, on the account of increasing instances of eye diseases that require the surgical procedure as a treatment process. Diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy are propelling the growth of the surgical devices market.

Moreover, diagnostic and monitoring devices are also anticipated to register significant shares of the market due to the post-op processes and pre-op diagnosing procedures. With the advancement of technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of technologically advanced medical devices would support market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on research and development to provide devices that satisfy consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the United States Ophthalmic Equipment market from 2017 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States ophthalmic equipment market from 2021 to 2027 and the growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the United States ophthalmic equipment market based on product, application, end-user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

  • Alcon Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • CooperVision, Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc

  • Carl Zeiss, Inc.

  • Glaukos Corporation

  • STAAR Surgical Company

  • Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

  • Canon Inc.

  • Optovue, Inc

Report Scope:

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Product:

  • Vision Care Products

  • Ophthalmology Surgical Devices

  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

  • Others

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Application:

  • Glaucoma

  • Amblyopia

  • Cataract

  • Retinal Detachment

  • Others

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Care Centers

  • Others

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Region:

  • Southwest

  • Mid-West

  • Northeast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivuqh-states?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-ophthalmic-equipment-markets-report-2023-analysis-competition-forecast--opportunities-2017-2027-vision-care-products-ophthalmology-surgical-devices-diagnostic--monitoring-devices-301754284.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet Engine-Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChi

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Oil Stems Run of Declines as Pressure From Hawkish Fed Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $74 — after the longest run of losses this year — as prices swung with a fluctuating dollar and traders looked toward US inventory figures due later.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data Ri

  • Taiwan's Delta Electronics sees EVs powering its double-digit growth

    Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Tesla Inc, sees "at least" double-digit annual growth for the next five years driven by the electric vehicle (EV) boom, it said on Thursday. Chairman Yancey Hai, in bullish comments on a fourth-quarter earnings call, said the company was benefiting from the shift away from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. Components like fans, which had previously mostly gone into goods like personal computers, are now increasingly going into EVs instead, Hai added, after the company reported its fourth-quarter gross profit leapt 32% year-on-year to T$29.6 billion ($974.55 million).

  • Raytheon says can support mid-50 Airbus A320 output, backs Boeing target

    Aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp can support a monthly production rate in the mid-50s range for Airbus SE's A320 aircraft this year, a target that appears slightly below the planemaker's planned output hike. Airbus' current output rate stands at 45 A320neo-family jets and the company plans to exit the year at a fraction below 60 a month - a rare one-third hike seen in aerospace, Reuters reported last week, citing industry sources. Speaking at a Barclays conference on Wednesday, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes backed Airbus rival Boeing Co's planned 737 MAX jet production hike.

  • Positive Trade in Natural Gas Doesn’t Turn It Around

    One of the strongest moves in natural gas in a couple months today yet the downtrend structure remains.

  • Should you buy an annuity for your retirement?

    Annuities are a popular retirement income vehicle with many insurance agents, registered representatives and financial advisers. Here are some of the pros and cons of annuities for retirement planning. Annuity contracts offer the ability to annuitize the contract into a stream of guaranteed lifetime income.