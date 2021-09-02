United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cholesterol Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Urine analysis, Others), By Sample (Blood, Urine, Saliva, Swab, Others), By Usage (Reusable v/s Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type, By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131093/?utm_source=GNW



United States patient at home testing kits market are anticipated to show a robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2022-2026.The market growth can be attributed to increasing health awareness among people.



Moreover, the advantage of kits includes convenience for the patients suffering from chronic diseases and require consistent testing kits to monitor their health along with rising number of health conscious population; are some factors that are supporting the growth of United States patient at home testing kits market, positively in the upcoming five years.Patient at home testing kits includes medical devices and diagnosing instruments that helps the patient to carry out simple testing processes to be carried out at home and does not require them to visit the hospital, clinics or diagnosing centers for simple tests.



These kits also include health monitoring equipment that continuously checks the conditions of the heart and controls the blood sugar levels for the diabetic patient. These testing kits are often affordable for the patients over consistent and regular testing prices at the hospitals & clinics etc.

Rising adoption of these devices in the day to day life is driving the growth of the market in the next five years.Although doubts among the end users and lack of complete information among the population may cause minor restraint on the growth of the United States patient at home testing kits market in the next five years.



In the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic widespread around the whole world. To keep check of oxygen levels, keep a check over the blood pressure and blood sugar patient at home testing kits rapidly surged in the market, which was a major factor of the gigantic jump in the sales of the products.

The United States patient at home testing kits market is segmented by test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on test type, the market is further bifurcated into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, covid-19 testing, urine analysis, and others.



Blood glucose testing is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market on the account of increasing number of diabetic patients. Not only the geriatric population but young population is also widely suffering from the lo or high glucose level, there for to keep a tab over the glucose level in the blood, regular blood glucose testing is required and thereby supporting the United States patient at home testing kits market growth in the upcoming five years.

Market players like Lucira Health Inc., Essenlix Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Scanwell Health, Inc., Quidel Corporation, GE Healthcare, ACON Laboratories, Inc., among others hold the large shares of the United States patient at home testing kits market. These market players are actively involved in the research and development to bring the technologically advanced medical devices for the satisfaction of the consumer demands. Moreover, these devices have proven to be of help for the doctors and the experts in keeping regular tabs over their chronic patients over the time while the patient can take home care at affordable rates and keep their health in check. Other strategic recommendations include partnerships and acquisitions among the market players, and the distributors.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States patient at home testing kits market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States patient at home testing kits market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast United States patient at home testing kits market based on test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the United States patient at home testing kits market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States patient at home testing kits market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States patient at home testing kits market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States patient at home testing kits market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States patient at home testing kits market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States patient at home testing kits market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Patient at home testing kits manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to patient at home testing kits products

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States patient at home testing kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type:

o Blood Glucose Testing

o Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

o Cholesterol Testing

o COVID-19 Testing

o Urine Analysis

o Others

• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Sample:

o Blood

o Urine

o Saliva

o Swab

o Others

• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Usage:

o Reusable

o Disposable

• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Stores

o Hypermarket/Supermarket

o E-Commerce

• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Region:

o South West

o Mid-West

o North East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States patient at home testing kits market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131093/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



