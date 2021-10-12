U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,364.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.75
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.40
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.80
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +0.96 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4300
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,152.99
    +814.07 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.25
    -12.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.46
    -35.39 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type, By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cholesterol Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Urine analysis, Others), By Sample (Blood, Urine, Saliva, Swab, Others), By Usage (Reusable v/s Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type, By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173527/?utm_source=GNW

United States patient at home testing kits market are anticipated to show a robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2022-2026.The market growth can be attributed to increasing health awareness among people.

Moreover, the advantage of kits includes convenience for the patients suffering from chronic diseases and require consistent testing kits to monitor their health along with rising number of health conscious population; are some factors that are supporting the growth of United States patient at home testing kits market, positively in the upcoming five years.Patient at home testing kits includes medical devices and diagnosing instruments that helps the patient to carry out simple testing processes to be carried out at home and does not require them to visit the hospital, clinics or diagnosing centers for simple tests.

These kits also include health monitoring equipment that continuously checks the conditions of the heart and controls the blood sugar levels for the diabetic patient. These testing kits are often affordable for the patients over consistent and regular testing prices at the hospitals & clinics etc.
Rising adoption of these devices in the day to day life is driving the growth of the market in the next five years.Although doubts among the end users and lack of complete information among the population may cause minor restraint on the growth of the United States patient at home testing kits market in the next five years.

In the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic widespread around the whole world. To keep check of oxygen levels, keep a check over the blood pressure and blood sugar patient at home testing kits rapidly surged in the market, which was a major factor of the gigantic jump in the sales of the products.
The United States patient at home testing kits market is segmented by test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on test type, the market is further bifurcated into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, covid-19 testing, urine analysis, and others.

Blood glucose testing is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market on the account of increasing number of diabetic patients. Not only the geriatric population but young population is also widely suffering from the lo or high glucose level, there for to keep a tab over the glucose level in the blood, regular blood glucose testing is required and thereby supporting the United States patient at home testing kits market growth in the upcoming five years.
Market players like Lucira Health Inc., Essenlix Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Scanwell Health, Inc., Quidel Corporation, GE Healthcare, ACON Laboratories, Inc., among others hold the large shares of the United States patient at home testing kits market. These market players are actively involved in the research and development to bring the technologically advanced medical devices for the satisfaction of the consumer demands. Moreover, these devices have proven to be of help for the doctors and the experts in keeping regular tabs over their chronic patients over the time while the patient can take home care at affordable rates and keep their health in check. Other strategic recommendations include partnerships and acquisitions among the market players, and the distributors.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States patient at home testing kits market from 2016 to 2019.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States patient at home testing kits market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast United States patient at home testing kits market based on test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the United States patient at home testing kits market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for United States patient at home testing kits market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States patient at home testing kits market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States patient at home testing kits market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States patient at home testing kits market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of United States patient at home testing kits market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Patient at home testing kits manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to patient at home testing kits products
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, United States patient at home testing kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type:
o Blood Glucose Testing
o Pregnancy & Fertility Testing
o Cholesterol Testing
o COVID-19 Testing
o Urine Analysis
o Others
• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Sample:
o Blood
o Urine
o Saliva
o Swab
o Others
• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Usage:
o Reusable
o Disposable
• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Retail Stores
o Hypermarket/Supermarket
o E-Commerce
• United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Region:
o South West
o Mid-West
o North East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States patient at home testing kits market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173527/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • NASCAR driver helps Novant Health break ground on children’s emergency center in NC

    The new children’s emergency services center near Charlotte is expected to open in 2022.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Doctors warn against mixing different types of COIVD-19 vaccine shots

    Doctors warn against mixing different types of COIVD-19 vaccine shots

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • Merck Submits Covid Pill to FDA for Emergency Approval

    Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral, is shown in a late-stage trial to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • New Zealand announces vaccine mandates for health and education workers

    New Zealand officials announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be mandatory for most workers in the education and health sectors.Why it matters: The country is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, with Auckland the epicenter. NZ's most populous city has been under lockdown restrictions since August.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last week that her government was phasing out its e

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • 3-year-old found alive after missing for days in woods released from hospital

    Christopher Ramirez was treated at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands for two days before a police escort Monday brought him home to a crowd of neighbors, family and loved ones.

  • How a simple nasal swab could help a Peninsula company redefine lung cancer risk

    "We've been all over it," a Veracyte executive said about the company's research to detect lung cancer earlier and less invasively.

  • American healthcare workers just don’t want to go back to work

    US healthcare workers have never been more in need, yet in the past 18 months they have been leaving their jobs in droves, and don’t seem to have much intention of going back. The latest job report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed yet another decline in the healthcare workforce, which lost 18,000 jobs in September, following a loss of more than 40,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2021. Nursing and health care facilities accounted for most of the losses, losing 38,000 jobs in September, while hospitals lost 8,000.

  • Merck seeks authorization for what would be first pill to treat COVID-19, and AstraZeneca reports positive results for antibody treatment

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 238 million on Monday, as Merck submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of what would be the first pill-based treatment for the deadly illness.

  • University of Kentucky participating in Moderna vaccine trials for children 6 months to 12 years old

    University of Kentucky participating in Moderna vaccine trials for children 6 months to 12 years old