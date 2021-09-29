United States Patient-At-Home Testing Kits Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2022 & 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility, Cholesterol Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Urine analysis, Others), By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States patient at home testing kits market are anticipated to show a robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2022-2026

The market growth can be attributed to increasing health awareness among people. Moreover, the advantage of kits includes convenience for the patients suffering from chronic diseases and require consistent testing kits to monitor their health along with rising number of health conscious population; are some factors that are supporting the growth of United States patient at home testing kits market, positively in the upcoming five years.

Patient at home testing kits includes medical devices and diagnosing instruments that helps the patient to carry out simple testing processes to be carried out at home and does not require them to visit the hospital, clinics or diagnosing centers for simple tests.

These kits also include health monitoring equipment that continuously checks the conditions of the heart and controls the blood sugar levels for the diabetic patient. These testing kits are often affordable for the patients over consistent and regular testing prices at the hospitals & clinics etc.

Rising adoption of these devices in the day to day life is driving the growth of the market in the next five years. Although doubts among the end users and lack of complete information among the population may cause minor restraint on the growth of the United States patient at home testing kits market in the next five years.

In the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic widespread around the whole world. To keep check of oxygen levels, keep a check over the blood pressure and blood sugar patient at home testing kits rapidly surged in the market, which was a major factor of the gigantic jump in the sales of the products.

The United States patient at home testing kits market is segmented by test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on test type, the market is further bifurcated into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, covid-19 testing, urine analysis, and others.

Blood glucose testing is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market on the account of increasing number of diabetic patients. Not only the geriatric population but young population is also widely suffering from the lo or high glucose level, there for to keep a tab over the glucose level in the blood, regular blood glucose testing is required and thereby supporting the United States patient at home testing kits market growth in the upcoming five years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and development to bring the technologically advanced medical devices for the satisfaction of the consumer demands.

Moreover, these devices have proven to be of help for the doctors and the experts in keeping regular tabs over their chronic patients over the time while the patient can take home care at affordable rates and keep their health in check. Other strategic recommendations include partnerships and acquisitions among the market players, and the distributors.

Leading market players include

Lucira Health Inc.

Essenlix Corporation

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Scanwell Health, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

GE Healthcare

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type:

Blood Glucose Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Cholesterol Testing

COVID-19 Testing

Urine Analysis

Others

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Sample:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Swab

Others

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Usage:

Reusable

Disposable

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Commerce

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Region:

South West

Mid-West

North East

