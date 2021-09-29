U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.67
    -0.62 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    -11.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.97 (-4.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0091 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0115 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9790
    +0.4990 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,982.05
    -875.93 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.03
    -33.61 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

United States Patient-At-Home Testing Kits Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2022 & 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility, Cholesterol Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Urine analysis, Others), By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

United States patient at home testing kits market are anticipated to show a robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2022-2026

The market growth can be attributed to increasing health awareness among people. Moreover, the advantage of kits includes convenience for the patients suffering from chronic diseases and require consistent testing kits to monitor their health along with rising number of health conscious population; are some factors that are supporting the growth of United States patient at home testing kits market, positively in the upcoming five years.

Patient at home testing kits includes medical devices and diagnosing instruments that helps the patient to carry out simple testing processes to be carried out at home and does not require them to visit the hospital, clinics or diagnosing centers for simple tests.

These kits also include health monitoring equipment that continuously checks the conditions of the heart and controls the blood sugar levels for the diabetic patient. These testing kits are often affordable for the patients over consistent and regular testing prices at the hospitals & clinics etc.

Rising adoption of these devices in the day to day life is driving the growth of the market in the next five years. Although doubts among the end users and lack of complete information among the population may cause minor restraint on the growth of the United States patient at home testing kits market in the next five years.

In the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic widespread around the whole world. To keep check of oxygen levels, keep a check over the blood pressure and blood sugar patient at home testing kits rapidly surged in the market, which was a major factor of the gigantic jump in the sales of the products.

The United States patient at home testing kits market is segmented by test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on test type, the market is further bifurcated into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, covid-19 testing, urine analysis, and others.

Blood glucose testing is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market on the account of increasing number of diabetic patients. Not only the geriatric population but young population is also widely suffering from the lo or high glucose level, there for to keep a tab over the glucose level in the blood, regular blood glucose testing is required and thereby supporting the United States patient at home testing kits market growth in the upcoming five years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and development to bring the technologically advanced medical devices for the satisfaction of the consumer demands.

Moreover, these devices have proven to be of help for the doctors and the experts in keeping regular tabs over their chronic patients over the time while the patient can take home care at affordable rates and keep their health in check. Other strategic recommendations include partnerships and acquisitions among the market players, and the distributors.

Leading market players include

  • Lucira Health Inc.

  • Essenlix Corporation

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Roche Diagnostics Corporation

  • Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

  • Scanwell Health, Inc.

  • Quidel Corporation

  • GE Healthcare

  • ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type:

  • Blood Glucose Testing

  • Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

  • Cholesterol Testing

  • COVID-19 Testing

  • Urine Analysis

  • Others

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Sample:

  • Blood

  • Urine

  • Saliva

  • Swab

  • Others

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Usage:

  • Reusable

  • Disposable

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Retail Stores

  • Hypermarket/Supermarket

  • E-Commerce

United States Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Region:

  • South West

  • Mid-West

  • North East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jm7h3s

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-patient-at-home-testing-kits-markets-analysis--forecasts-2016-2020--2021-2022--2026-301388039.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Editas Medicine Are Lower This Morning

    Shares of gene-editing company Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are down more than 17% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT this morning after the company shared the first clinical data for its CRISPR-based treatment EDIT-101. Unlike many other companies using CRISPR to try to cure a genetic disease, Editas chose an inherited form of rapid vision loss as its target.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • More setbacks for Biogen: state's largest hospital system spurns Alzheimer's drug

    The state's largest health care provider has declined to administer Biogen Inc.'s new Alzheimer's drug, citing concerns over its safety and efficacy months after a controversial FDA approval.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    United moved to terminate under 600 employees Wednesday, propelling an ongoing debate as to how employers should manage vaccine mandates.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • Halo Collective Announces Initial Results From Red Light Oregon Market Research in Oregon Which Show High Interest in Psilocybin Services

    Red Light Oregon, Inc. ("Red Light Oregon"), a 50/50 joint venture of Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo") (NEO: HALO) (OTC: HCANF) (FSE: A9KN) and Red Light Holland Corp. ("Red Light Holland") (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), today announced preliminary findings from a statistically significant and representative market study of Oregon adults. The market research study (the "Market Research Study") aimed to gather insights on the likely beneficiaries of Measure 109 and the le

  • Agile Therapeutics Partners with Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Four-Time Olympian, to Bring Awareness to Women’s Health Topics

    Partnership to focus on empowering women to take ownership of their health and healthcare options

  • Beyond the science, experts say there could be an economic case for giving out COVID-19 booster shots

    Boosters can help prevent breakthrough infections, and that could reduce sick days and quarantine time.

  • Graybug Vision Posts Six-Month Extension GB-102 Data Of Wet AMD Trial

    Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ: GRAY) has provided a full-data analysis from the 18-month Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial of GB-102 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). GB-102 is Graybug's proprietary formulation of sunitinib malate injected twice a year intravitreally. Related Link: Graybug Vision Reports Full Data Analysis After One Year Treatment Of GB-102 In Wet AMD The ALTISSIMO trial was a masked and controlled Phase 2b dose-ranging study of two doses of GB-102, 1mg, and 2mg, with a si

  • Axcella's Leading Drug Candidate for Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Offers Hope in a Market Requiring Innovation

    Image by Ousa Chea on Unsplash The clinical-stage biotech company Axcella (NASDAQ: AXLA) uses endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to treat complex diseases, including liver conditions. One of its leading drug candidates, AXA1665, relies on a pioneering composition of amino acids to offer more comprehensive relief to patients suffering from progressively worsening effects resulting from cirrhosis. AXA1665 has recently entered a new Phase 2 clinical trial, and here’s why it could revolutionize

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.