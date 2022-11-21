United States Pet Food Market Report 2022: Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern - Forecast to 2026
With 2021 sales approaching $40 billion, sales of dog and cat food are expected to top $60 billion by 2026, with e-commerce continuing to strengthen its position as the No. 1 retail channel.
In the previous edition of this report, the big question was how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the pet food market. We now know that the pandemic had a surprisingly positive effect on the pet market as a whole and on pet food in particular, which saw double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021.
And the pandemic continues to impact the market, the most visible forces being the record inflation and supply chain disruptions that have driven prices to an all-time high. Other market factors include an increased awareness of health and wellness, the acceleration in online shopping and related behavior, and the solidification of pets' role in the home as family members.
Despite the challenging conditions of the past few years, the pet food market has proven to be as resilient as ever, bolstered by U.S. pet owners' willingness to spend on their beloved "fur babies" even in the midst of a health and economic crisis.
Featuring updated sales projections and analyses of the trends impacting the market now and into the foreseeable future, this completely revised 16th edition of Pet Foods in the U.S. analyzes the lingering impact of the pandemic including inflation, supply constraints, shopper patterns, and pet owner interest in alternative pet foods.
Providing separate sales tracking and projections for dog and cat food, the report also examines trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, frozen/refrigerated, and freeze-/air-dried), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including online retailers, mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, and other channels.
It provides a comprehensive overview covering historical market size and projections (2017-2026); cross-market trends; consumer expenditures; market opportunities; mergers and acquisitions; channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel; and new product and marketing trends - all presented through the lens of the changes brought on by the pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET TRENDS
Market Overview
Scope of Report: Dogs and Cats
Exclusions
Market Size and Growth
Pet Food Sales Approach $40 Billion
Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales
Dry Pet Food Tops in Sales
Dry Dog Food at Nearly 50% of the Market
Households Spend the Most on Dry Food
Households Spend More on Dog Food
Annual Household Expenditures on Dog and Cat Food
Most Pet Owners Spend Under $75 Per Month on Pet Food
Sales by Channel: E-commerce Takes the Lead
Projected Channel Share Shifts
Market Drivers
Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern
Will Pet Owners Still Be Willing to Spend on Pet Food?
Supply Chain Woes Persist
E-commerce Implications in Pet Food Market
Pandemic Bump Underscores Pet Food's No. 1 Pet Health Role
Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns
Trend Away From Smallest Dogs
Pet Ownership Trends
Younger Pet Owners May Give Up Pets
Affluent Households Responsible for Majority of Pet Spending
Pets Central to Home Life
Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever
Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities
Animal Welfare
Sustainability Initiatives Increasingly Part of the Plan
Cats Gain Market Representation
DCM/Grain-Free Pet Food Situation Remains Unresolved
Government Regulation
Looking Ahead
Sales Growth Moderates But Remains Strong
COMPETITIVE TRENDS
Marketer Trends
A Highly Consolidated Market
Dry and Wet Dog and Cat Food Usage Rates
Pet Industry Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds
Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Rebranding
Champion Petfoods Explores Sale
Natural Balance's Ingredients-First Rebrand
Purina Updates Pro Plan Formulas, Packaging
Mars Goes All-In on Fresh Pet Food
DTC Pet Food Startups Continue to Attract Outside Investors
Freeze-Dried and Raw/Frozen Foods Attracting Interest
The Packaging Challenge
Canidae Rebrands on Sustainability
Retail Channel Trends
In-Store Shopping Leads in Pet Food Purchasing
Walmart Most Popular Retailer for In-Store Pet Food Purchases
Chewy Top Online Destination for Pet Food Purchases
DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers
Major Online and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Ramping Up Fresh Offerings
Autoship Programs Promote Retailer Loyalty
Amazon Continues Pet Market March
Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows
Private Label Foods a Big Draw
Walmart Adds Pure Balance PRO+, Updates Pure Balance Packaging
Target Launches Kindfull Private-Label Food
Petco Extends Private Label, Exclusive Food Offerings
Pet Supplies Plus Adds Private-Label Pet Food
Petsense Offers 4health Private-Label Pet Food
Chewy Adds Fresh-Frozen to Tylee's Brand Line
Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
New Product and Marketing Trends
Fresh Pet Foods Take Market by Storm
Freshpet's Pandemic Success Story
Freeze-Dried (and Air-Dried) Frenzy
Alternative and Sustainable Ingredients and Recipes
Limited Ingredient Diets Feature Alternative Proteins, Simple Ingredients
Sustainable Ingredients and Alternative Protein Sources
Plant-Based Diets
Insect-Based Diets
Cultured Proteins a Potential Future Option
Superfoods, Alternative Grains, and Vegetables
Gut Health and Immunity
Grain-Free DCM Controversy Continues
Natural Positioning Takes Backseat to Other Product Claims
Human-Grade Ingredients and Labeling
Customized and "Combo" Diets
Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
Wet Foods Making Headway
Just for Cats
Meal Enhancements and Toppers
CONSUMER TRENDS
Introduction
Two Consumer Survey Sources
Buying Patterns by Pet Food Type
Topline Usage Rates for Dry/Wet Pet Food and Pet Treats
Dry/Wet Pet Food Purchasing Indices
Usage Rates for Pet Food Toppers
Buying Patterns by Pet Food Formulation Types
Regular vs. Specialty
Fresh and Other Alternative Pet Food Formats
Formulations Targeting Specific Health Conditions
Meat-First Leads in Ingredient-Based Formulations
Ingredient Sourcing as Marketing Claims
"Natural" Claims and Progressive Positionings
Buying Patterns in Pet Food Packaging
Dry Pet Food Packaging Size
Wet Pet Food Packaging Type
Pet Food Marketers and Brands by Consumer Draw
Top Dog/Cat Food Marketers
Top Dog Food Marketers and Brands
Top Cat Food Marketers and Brands
Demographic Indices for Purchasing of Selected Brand Lines
OPPORTUNITIES
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
Alternative Form Pet Food
Fresh Pet Food
Freeze-Dried (and Air-Dried) Frenzy
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Marketing
Private Label
Lower Prices
Cat-Specific Foods
CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS
MARKET OVERVIEW
Scope of Report: Dogs and Cats
Exclusions
Other Marketing Classifications
MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Pet Food Sales Approach $40 Billion
Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales
Dry Pet Food Tops in Sales
Fresh Pet Food Sales
Freeze-Dried and Air-Dried Pet Food Sales
Dry Dog Food at 50% of the Market
Households Spend the Most on Dry Food
Households Spend More on Dog Food
Annual Household Expenditures on Dog Food
Annual Household Expenditures on Cat Food
Most Pet Owners Spend Under $75 Per Month on Pet Food
Sales by Channel: E-commerce Takes the Lead
Projected Channel Share Shifts
MARKET DRIVERS
Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern
Will Pet Owners Still Be Willing to Spend on Pet Food?
Supply Chain Woes Persist
Focus on Production, Not Innovation
Shoppers Maintain Pandemic-Inspired Online Shopping Habits
E-commerce Implications in Pet Food Market
Pandemic Bump Underscores Pet Food's No. 1 Pet Health Role
Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns
Trend Away From Smallest Dogs
Pet Ownership Trends
Younger Pet Owners May Give Up Pets
Affluent Households Responsible for Majority of Pet Spending
Pets Central to Home Life
Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever
Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities
Animal Welfare
Sustainability Initiatives Increasingly Part of the Plan
Pet Sustainability Coalition Focuses on Packaging, Protein
Cats Gain Market Representation
DCM/Grain-Free Pet Food Situation Remains Unresolved
Government Regulation
LOOKING AHEAD
Sales Growth Moderates But Remains Strong
CHAPTER 3: COMPETITIVE TRENDS
MARKETER TRENDS
A Highly Consolidated Market
Dry and Wet Dog and Cat Food Usage Rates
Pet Industry Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds
Mars' Companion Venture Fund
Mars' Leap Venture Studio and Academy
Nestle Purina's PetCare Innovation Prize
Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Rebranding
Made by Nacho Receives Investment
"I and love and you" Receives investment
Mars Acquires NomNomNow
Royal Canin Expands Production
WellPet Changes Name to Wellness Pet Company
Diamond Pet Foods Acquires Smucker's Private-Label Pet Food Business
PetPlate Closes $19 Million Funding Round
Maev Closes $9M Financing to Expand Human-Grade Raw Dog Food
Arbor Investments Takes Stake in Carnivore Meat Co.
FountainVest Partners Acquires Ziwi Ltd
Kainos Capital Acquires Muenster Milling Company
Mid America Pet Food Acquires Nature's Logic
Kinderhook Industries Acquires Primal Pet Foods
NXMH Acquires Whitebridge Pet Brands
Cargill Invests in AnimalBiome
Apax Funds Acquires Nulo
KKR Acquires Natural Pet Food Group
Pet Food Experts Acquires United Pacific Pet
Natural Balance Acquired by Investment Firm
Open Farm Receives Capital Infusion
Champion Petfoods Explores Sale
Natural Balance's Ingredients-First Rebrand
Purina Updates Pro Plan Formulas, Packaging
Mars Goes All-In on Fresh Pet Food
Mars' CESAR FRESH CHEF Joins Freshpet in Fresh/Refrigerated Pet Food
Mars Jumps into DTC Fresh Pet Food with NomNomNow Acquisition
DTC Pet Food Startups Continue to Attract Outside Investors
Freeze-Dried and Raw/Frozen Foods Attracting Interest
Sustainability Initiatives Include Alternative Proteins, Packaging
The Packaging Challenge
Canidae Rebrands on Sustainability
RETAIL CHANNEL TRENDS
In-Store Shopping Leads in Pet Food Purchasing
Walmart Most Popular Retailer for In-Store Pet Food Purchases
Chewy Top Online Destination for Pet Food Purchases
DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers
Major Online and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Ramping Up Fresh Offerings
Autoship Programs Promote Retailer Loyalty
Amazon Continues Pet Market March
Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows
Private Label Foods a Big Draw
Walmart Adds Pure Balance PRO+, Updates Pure Balance Packaging
Target Launches Kindfull Private-Label Food
Petco Extends Private Label, Exclusive Food Offerings
Pet Supplies Plus Adds Private-Label Pet Food
Petsense Offers 4health Private-Label Pet Food
Chewy Adds Fresh-Frozen to Tylee's Brand Line
Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help
CHAPTER 4: MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS
Fresh Pet Foods Take Market by Storm
Freshpet's Pandemic Success Story
Freeze-Dried (and Air-Dried) Frenzy
Alternative and Sustainable Ingredients and Recipes
Limited Ingredient Diets Feature Alternative Proteins, Simple Ingredients
Sustainable Ingredients and Alternative Protein Sources
Plant-Based Diets
Insect-Based Diets
Cultured Proteins a Potential Future Option
Superfoods, Alternative Grains, and Vegetables
Illustration 4-16 Rachael Ray Nutrish SuperMedleys
Gut Health and Immunity
Probiotics and Prebiotics
Microbiome
Grain-Free DCM Controversy Continues
Natural Positioning Takes Backseat to Other Product Claims
Human-Grade Ingredients and Labeling
Customized and "Combo" Diets
Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
Wet Foods Making Headway
Just for Cats
Meal Enhancements and Toppers
CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS
INTRODUCTION
Two Consumer Survey Sources
Publisher Data
MRI-Simmons Data
BUYING PATTERNS BY PET FOOD TYPE
Topline Usage Rates for Dry/Wet Pet Food and Pet Treats
Dry/Wet Pet Food Purchasing Indices
Usage Rates for Pet Food Toppers
BUYING PATTERNS BY PET FOOD FORMULATION TYPES
Regular vs. Specialty
Fresh and Other Alternative Pet Food Formats
Formulations Targeting Specific Health Conditions
Meat-First Leads in Ingredient-Based Formulations
Ingredient Sourcing as Marketing Claims
"Natural" Claims and Progressive Positionings
BUYING PATTERNS IN PET FOOD PACKAGING
Dry Pet Food Packaging Size
Wet Pet Food Packaging Type
Kibble Packaging and Sustainability
PET FOOD MARKETERS AND BRANDS BY CONSUMER DRAW
Top Dog/Cat Food Marketers
Top Dog Food Marketers and Brands
Top Cat Food Marketers and Brands
Demographic Indices for Purchasing of Selected Brand Lines
