United States Pet Food Market Report 2022: Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food in the U.S., 16th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 2021 sales approaching $40 billion, sales of dog and cat food are expected to top $60 billion by 2026, with e-commerce continuing to strengthen its position as the No. 1 retail channel.

In the previous edition of this report, the big question was how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the pet food market. We now know that the pandemic had a surprisingly positive effect on the pet market as a whole and on pet food in particular, which saw double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021.

And the pandemic continues to impact the market, the most visible forces being the record inflation and supply chain disruptions that have driven prices to an all-time high. Other market factors include an increased awareness of health and wellness, the acceleration in online shopping and related behavior, and the solidification of pets' role in the home as family members.



Despite the challenging conditions of the past few years, the pet food market has proven to be as resilient as ever, bolstered by U.S. pet owners' willingness to spend on their beloved "fur babies" even in the midst of a health and economic crisis.

Featuring updated sales projections and analyses of the trends impacting the market now and into the foreseeable future, this completely revised 16th edition of Pet Foods in the U.S. analyzes the lingering impact of the pandemic including inflation, supply constraints, shopper patterns, and pet owner interest in alternative pet foods.



Providing separate sales tracking and projections for dog and cat food, the report also examines trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, frozen/refrigerated, and freeze-/air-dried), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including online retailers, mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, and other channels.

It provides a comprehensive overview covering historical market size and projections (2017-2026); cross-market trends; consumer expenditures; market opportunities; mergers and acquisitions; channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel; and new product and marketing trends - all presented through the lens of the changes brought on by the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET TRENDS

Market Overview

Scope of Report: Dogs and Cats

Exclusions

Market Size and Growth

Pet Food Sales Approach $40 Billion

Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales

Dry Pet Food Tops in Sales

Dry Dog Food at Nearly 50% of the Market

Households Spend the Most on Dry Food

Households Spend More on Dog Food

Annual Household Expenditures on Dog and Cat Food

Most Pet Owners Spend Under $75 Per Month on Pet Food

Sales by Channel: E-commerce Takes the Lead

Projected Channel Share Shifts

Market Drivers

Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern

Will Pet Owners Still Be Willing to Spend on Pet Food?

Supply Chain Woes Persist

E-commerce Implications in Pet Food Market

Pandemic Bump Underscores Pet Food's No. 1 Pet Health Role

Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

Trend Away From Smallest Dogs

Pet Ownership Trends

Younger Pet Owners May Give Up Pets

Affluent Households Responsible for Majority of Pet Spending

Pets Central to Home Life

Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever

Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities

Animal Welfare

Sustainability Initiatives Increasingly Part of the Plan

Cats Gain Market Representation

DCM/Grain-Free Pet Food Situation Remains Unresolved

Government Regulation

Looking Ahead

Sales Growth Moderates But Remains Strong

COMPETITIVE TRENDS

Marketer Trends

A Highly Consolidated Market

Dry and Wet Dog and Cat Food Usage Rates

Pet Industry Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds

Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Rebranding

Champion Petfoods Explores Sale

Natural Balance's Ingredients-First Rebrand

Purina Updates Pro Plan Formulas, Packaging

Mars Goes All-In on Fresh Pet Food

DTC Pet Food Startups Continue to Attract Outside Investors

Freeze-Dried and Raw/Frozen Foods Attracting Interest

The Packaging Challenge

Canidae Rebrands on Sustainability

Retail Channel Trends

In-Store Shopping Leads in Pet Food Purchasing

Walmart Most Popular Retailer for In-Store Pet Food Purchases

Chewy Top Online Destination for Pet Food Purchases

DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers

Major Online and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Ramping Up Fresh Offerings

Autoship Programs Promote Retailer Loyalty

Amazon Continues Pet Market March

Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows

Private Label Foods a Big Draw

Walmart Adds Pure Balance PRO+, Updates Pure Balance Packaging

Target Launches Kindfull Private-Label Food

Petco Extends Private Label, Exclusive Food Offerings

Pet Supplies Plus Adds Private-Label Pet Food

Petsense Offers 4health Private-Label Pet Food

Chewy Adds Fresh-Frozen to Tylee's Brand Line

Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

New Product and Marketing Trends

Fresh Pet Foods Take Market by Storm

Freshpet's Pandemic Success Story

Freeze-Dried (and Air-Dried) Frenzy

Alternative and Sustainable Ingredients and Recipes

Limited Ingredient Diets Feature Alternative Proteins, Simple Ingredients

Sustainable Ingredients and Alternative Protein Sources

Plant-Based Diets

Insect-Based Diets

Cultured Proteins a Potential Future Option

Superfoods, Alternative Grains, and Vegetables

Gut Health and Immunity

Grain-Free DCM Controversy Continues

Natural Positioning Takes Backseat to Other Product Claims

Human-Grade Ingredients and Labeling

Customized and "Combo" Diets

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Wet Foods Making Headway

Just for Cats

Meal Enhancements and Toppers

CONSUMER TRENDS

Introduction

Two Consumer Survey Sources

Buying Patterns by Pet Food Type

Topline Usage Rates for Dry/Wet Pet Food and Pet Treats

Dry/Wet Pet Food Purchasing Indices

Usage Rates for Pet Food Toppers

Buying Patterns by Pet Food Formulation Types

Regular vs. Specialty

Fresh and Other Alternative Pet Food Formats

Formulations Targeting Specific Health Conditions

Meat-First Leads in Ingredient-Based Formulations

Ingredient Sourcing as Marketing Claims

"Natural" Claims and Progressive Positionings

Buying Patterns in Pet Food Packaging

Dry Pet Food Packaging Size

Wet Pet Food Packaging Type

Pet Food Marketers and Brands by Consumer Draw

Top Dog/Cat Food Marketers

Top Dog Food Marketers and Brands

Top Cat Food Marketers and Brands

Demographic Indices for Purchasing of Selected Brand Lines

OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Alternative Form Pet Food

Fresh Pet Food

Freeze-Dried (and Air-Dried) Frenzy

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Marketing

Private Label

Lower Prices

Cat-Specific Foods

CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS

MARKET OVERVIEW

Scope of Report: Dogs and Cats

Exclusions

Other Marketing Classifications

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Pet Food Sales Approach $40 Billion

Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales

Dry Pet Food Tops in Sales

Fresh Pet Food Sales

Freeze-Dried and Air-Dried Pet Food Sales

Dry Dog Food at 50% of the Market

Households Spend the Most on Dry Food

Households Spend More on Dog Food

Annual Household Expenditures on Dog Food

Annual Household Expenditures on Cat Food

Most Pet Owners Spend Under $75 Per Month on Pet Food

Sales by Channel: E-commerce Takes the Lead

Projected Channel Share Shifts

MARKET DRIVERS

Price Inflation Top-of-Mind Concern

Will Pet Owners Still Be Willing to Spend on Pet Food?

Supply Chain Woes Persist

Focus on Production, Not Innovation

Shoppers Maintain Pandemic-Inspired Online Shopping Habits

E-commerce Implications in Pet Food Market

Pandemic Bump Underscores Pet Food's No. 1 Pet Health Role

Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

Trend Away From Smallest Dogs

Pet Ownership Trends

Younger Pet Owners May Give Up Pets

Affluent Households Responsible for Majority of Pet Spending

Pets Central to Home Life

Pets and Owners Physically Closer than Ever

Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities

Animal Welfare

Sustainability Initiatives Increasingly Part of the Plan

Pet Sustainability Coalition Focuses on Packaging, Protein

Cats Gain Market Representation

DCM/Grain-Free Pet Food Situation Remains Unresolved

Government Regulation

LOOKING AHEAD

Sales Growth Moderates But Remains Strong

CHAPTER 3: COMPETITIVE TRENDS

MARKETER TRENDS

A Highly Consolidated Market

Dry and Wet Dog and Cat Food Usage Rates

Pet Industry Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds

Mars' Companion Venture Fund

Mars' Leap Venture Studio and Academy

Nestle Purina's PetCare Innovation Prize

Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Rebranding

Made by Nacho Receives Investment

"I and love and you" Receives investment

Mars Acquires NomNomNow

Royal Canin Expands Production

WellPet Changes Name to Wellness Pet Company

Diamond Pet Foods Acquires Smucker's Private-Label Pet Food Business

PetPlate Closes $19 Million Funding Round

Maev Closes $9M Financing to Expand Human-Grade Raw Dog Food

Arbor Investments Takes Stake in Carnivore Meat Co.

FountainVest Partners Acquires Ziwi Ltd

Kainos Capital Acquires Muenster Milling Company

Mid America Pet Food Acquires Nature's Logic

Kinderhook Industries Acquires Primal Pet Foods

NXMH Acquires Whitebridge Pet Brands

Cargill Invests in AnimalBiome

Apax Funds Acquires Nulo

KKR Acquires Natural Pet Food Group

Pet Food Experts Acquires United Pacific Pet

Natural Balance Acquired by Investment Firm

Open Farm Receives Capital Infusion

Champion Petfoods Explores Sale

Natural Balance's Ingredients-First Rebrand

Purina Updates Pro Plan Formulas, Packaging

Mars Goes All-In on Fresh Pet Food

Mars' CESAR FRESH CHEF Joins Freshpet in Fresh/Refrigerated Pet Food

Mars Jumps into DTC Fresh Pet Food with NomNomNow Acquisition

DTC Pet Food Startups Continue to Attract Outside Investors

Freeze-Dried and Raw/Frozen Foods Attracting Interest

Sustainability Initiatives Include Alternative Proteins, Packaging

The Packaging Challenge

Canidae Rebrands on Sustainability

RETAIL CHANNEL TRENDS

In-Store Shopping Leads in Pet Food Purchasing

Walmart Most Popular Retailer for In-Store Pet Food Purchases

Chewy Top Online Destination for Pet Food Purchases

DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers

Major Online and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Ramping Up Fresh Offerings

Autoship Programs Promote Retailer Loyalty

Amazon Continues Pet Market March

Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows

Private Label Foods a Big Draw

Walmart Adds Pure Balance PRO+, Updates Pure Balance Packaging

Target Launches Kindfull Private-Label Food

Petco Extends Private Label, Exclusive Food Offerings

Pet Supplies Plus Adds Private-Label Pet Food

Petsense Offers 4health Private-Label Pet Food

Chewy Adds Fresh-Frozen to Tylee's Brand Line

Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help

CHAPTER 4: MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Fresh Pet Foods Take Market by Storm

Freshpet's Pandemic Success Story

Freeze-Dried (and Air-Dried) Frenzy

Alternative and Sustainable Ingredients and Recipes

Limited Ingredient Diets Feature Alternative Proteins, Simple Ingredients

Sustainable Ingredients and Alternative Protein Sources

Plant-Based Diets

Insect-Based Diets

Cultured Proteins a Potential Future Option

Superfoods, Alternative Grains, and Vegetables

Illustration 4-16 Rachael Ray Nutrish SuperMedleys

Gut Health and Immunity

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Microbiome

Grain-Free DCM Controversy Continues

Natural Positioning Takes Backseat to Other Product Claims

Human-Grade Ingredients and Labeling

Customized and "Combo" Diets

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Wet Foods Making Headway

Just for Cats

Meal Enhancements and Toppers

CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS

INTRODUCTION

Two Consumer Survey Sources

Publisher Data

MRI-Simmons Data

BUYING PATTERNS BY PET FOOD TYPE

Topline Usage Rates for Dry/Wet Pet Food and Pet Treats

Dry/Wet Pet Food Purchasing Indices

Usage Rates for Pet Food Toppers

BUYING PATTERNS BY PET FOOD FORMULATION TYPES

Regular vs. Specialty

Fresh and Other Alternative Pet Food Formats

Formulations Targeting Specific Health Conditions

Meat-First Leads in Ingredient-Based Formulations

Ingredient Sourcing as Marketing Claims

"Natural" Claims and Progressive Positionings

BUYING PATTERNS IN PET FOOD PACKAGING

Dry Pet Food Packaging Size

Wet Pet Food Packaging Type

Kibble Packaging and Sustainability

PET FOOD MARKETERS AND BRANDS BY CONSUMER DRAW

Top Dog/Cat Food Marketers

Top Dog Food Marketers and Brands

Top Cat Food Marketers and Brands

Demographic Indices for Purchasing of Selected Brand Lines

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

AnimalBiome

Apax Funds

Arbor

Cargill

Champion Petfoods

Diamond Pet Foods

FountainVest Partners

Kainos Capital

Kinderhook Industries

KKR

Maev

Mars

Mid America Pet Food

Muenster Milling Company

Natural Balance

Natural Pet Food Group

Nature's Logic

Nestle

NomNomNow

Nulo

NXMH Whitebridge Pet Brands

Open Farm

Pet Food Experts

PetCo

PetPlate

Primal Pet Foods

Royal Canin

Smucker's

Target

United Pacific Pet

Walmart

Wellness Pet Company

Ziwi Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lf4zq

