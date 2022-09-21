United States Pet Market Report 2022: Sales Increased 18% in 2021 to Reach $31 Billion - Forecasts to 2026

Company Logo

The pet industry continues to outperform other consumer markets in the U.S. And following years of flat sales, pet specialty retailers have been doing especially well during the pandemic, with sales rising 18% in 2021 to reach $31 billion (including in-store, online, and services sales) following another double-digit percentage advance in 2020.

Much of this success owes to the online boom, with Chewy leading the pure play internet pet specialty pack. But brick-and-mortar sales have been improving as well thanks to retailers' focus on veterinary and non-medical services, as well as additional services such as BOPUS (buy online, pick up at store) and rapid home delivery. This report provides a comprehensive examination of the factors behind the success of the pet specialty channel as well as the challenges and opportunities facing retailers in 2022 and beyond.

The business of pet specialty retailing has never been more complex in terms of the many types of omnichannel players fighting for market share. Focusing on the performance of pet specialty retailers between 2017 and 2021 and projecting sales through 2026, U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores & Pet Specialty Retailing examines the channel in the context of retail competitors including mass-market retailers, general online retailers, and farm and feed retailers. It also explores competition within the pet specialty channel itself, with PetSmart and Petco garnering the majority of brick-and-mortar sales and Chewy accounting for a large majority of the online boom.

The analysis covers market share trends, marketing trends including private label, and the impact of the pandemic on pet owner behavior including shopping patterns, demographic trends, and cross-channel shopping. U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores & Pet Specialty Retailing, contains numerous tables and figures providing detailed breakouts, as well as dozens of illustrations displaying key trends.

The primary research also includes interviews with pet market experts and participation in pet industry events including the American Pet Products Association's Global Pet Expos, Petfood Industry/Watt Publishing's Petfood Forums, and the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council's Pet Industry Leadership Summit. The analysis also reflects on-site examination of retail and service provider venues and Internet canvassing.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction Pet Specialty Sales in Context Market Overview

Competitive Situation Channel Overview Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansions, and Partnerships Online Competition Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

Marketing and Retailing Strategies Private Label a Big Draw Focus on Health and Wellness Spotlight on Services Delivery and BOPUS Human-Animal Bond Charitable Causes and Animal Welfare Omnichannel Marketing

The Pet Specialty Consumer Pet Specialty Shopping Patterns Pet Specialty Psychographics Pet Specialty Demographics

Opportunities Autoship/Subscription Programs Private Label Pet Services Retail-ization Payment Options The Internet: Not Just for Buying Products Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility



Introduction

Chapter Highlights

Pet Specialty Sales in Context Scope of Report and Methodology The Pet Industry Omnimarket Pet Specialty Sales Top $31 Billion in 2021 Pet Specialty Share of Online Sales

Market Overview Inflation, Inflation, Inflation Supply Chain Woes Persist Shoppers Maintain Pandemic-Inspired Online Shopping Habits Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities Pet Specialty Stores Improve Cat Representation DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers COMPETE Act Threatens Pet Specialty Retailers



Competitive Situation

Chapter Highlights

Channel Overview Internal Competition: Pet Specialty Big Boxes, Small Chains, and Independents Pet Specialty Channel Landscape Changes with the Times

Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansions, and Partnerships Pandemic Accelerates Deal-Making PetSmart and Chewy Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies Independent Pet Partners Finds Strength in Numbers

Online Competition Pet Market Online Sales Approach $26 Billion Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows Chewy Experiences Robust Growth PetMed Express Strategizes for Growth Amazon Continues Pet Market March Competing for Pet Medication Sales

Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Pet Specialty Retailers Turn to Services to Boost Sales, Loyalty Pet Specialty Store Services Selection Services Drive Petco Growth PetSmart Adds Veterinary Service Practice to Medical Offerings Petland Launches Breeder Incentive Program Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help Competition from the Mass Market



Marketing & Retail Strategies

Chapter Highlights

Marketing and Retailing Strategies Private Label a Big Draw Focus on Health and Wellness Spotlight on Services Delivery and BOPUS Human-Animal Bond Charitable Causes and Animal Welfare Omnichannel Marketing



The Pet Specialty Consumer

Chapter Highlights

Pet Specialty Shopping Patterns Note on Data Sources Pet Specialty Beats Out Mass Merchandisers for Brick-and-Mortar Purchases Similar Shopping Patterns for Pet Food, Supplies Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food PetSmart, Petco Top Retailers by Usage

Pet Specialty Psychographics Product Availability Top Reason for Shopping Pet Specialty Pet Owners Indicate Preference for Pet Specialty Channel Community Involvement Important to Pet Product Shoppers Loyalty Programs a Pet Specialty Draw Pet Owners Draw Distinctions Between Chain and Independent Stores

Pet Specialty Demographics Education, Generation, and Employment Standouts for Online and In-Store Shopping Race/Ethnicity, Geography, and Generation Impact Retailer Shopping Patterns



