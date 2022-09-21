United States Pet Market Report 2022: Sales Increased 18% in 2021 to Reach $31 Billion - Forecasts to 2026
The pet industry continues to outperform other consumer markets in the U.S. And following years of flat sales, pet specialty retailers have been doing especially well during the pandemic, with sales rising 18% in 2021 to reach $31 billion (including in-store, online, and services sales) following another double-digit percentage advance in 2020.
Much of this success owes to the online boom, with Chewy leading the pure play internet pet specialty pack. But brick-and-mortar sales have been improving as well thanks to retailers' focus on veterinary and non-medical services, as well as additional services such as BOPUS (buy online, pick up at store) and rapid home delivery. This report provides a comprehensive examination of the factors behind the success of the pet specialty channel as well as the challenges and opportunities facing retailers in 2022 and beyond.
The business of pet specialty retailing has never been more complex in terms of the many types of omnichannel players fighting for market share. Focusing on the performance of pet specialty retailers between 2017 and 2021 and projecting sales through 2026, U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores & Pet Specialty Retailing examines the channel in the context of retail competitors including mass-market retailers, general online retailers, and farm and feed retailers. It also explores competition within the pet specialty channel itself, with PetSmart and Petco garnering the majority of brick-and-mortar sales and Chewy accounting for a large majority of the online boom.
The analysis covers market share trends, marketing trends including private label, and the impact of the pandemic on pet owner behavior including shopping patterns, demographic trends, and cross-channel shopping. U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores & Pet Specialty Retailing, contains numerous tables and figures providing detailed breakouts, as well as dozens of illustrations displaying key trends.
The primary research also includes interviews with pet market experts and participation in pet industry events including the American Pet Products Association's Global Pet Expos, Petfood Industry/Watt Publishing's Petfood Forums, and the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council's Pet Industry Leadership Summit. The analysis also reflects on-site examination of retail and service provider venues and Internet canvassing.
The Pet Industry Omnimarket
Pet Specialty Sales Top $31 Billion in 2021
Pet Specialty Share of Online Sales
Market Overview
Inflation, Inflation, Inflation
Supply Chain Woes Persist
Shoppers Maintain Pandemic-Inspired Online Shopping Habits
Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities
Pet Specialty Stores Improve Cat Representation
DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers
COMPETE Act Threatens Pet Specialty Retailers
Competitive Situation
Chapter Highlights
Channel Overview
Internal Competition: Pet Specialty Big Boxes, Small Chains, and Independents
Pet Specialty Channel Landscape Changes with the Times
Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansions, and Partnerships
Pandemic Accelerates Deal-Making
PetSmart and Chewy
Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies
Independent Pet Partners Finds Strength in Numbers
Online Competition
Pet Market Online Sales Approach $26 Billion
Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows
Chewy Experiences Robust Growth
PetMed Express Strategizes for Growth
Amazon Continues Pet Market March
Competing for Pet Medication Sales
Brick-and-Mortar Retailers
Pet Specialty Retailers Turn to Services to Boost Sales, Loyalty
Pet Specialty Store Services Selection
Services Drive Petco Growth
PetSmart Adds Veterinary Service Practice to Medical Offerings
Petland Launches Breeder Incentive Program
Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help
Competition from the Mass Market
Marketing & Retail Strategies
Chapter Highlights
Marketing and Retailing Strategies
Private Label a Big Draw
Focus on Health and Wellness
Spotlight on Services
Delivery and BOPUS
Human-Animal Bond
Charitable Causes and Animal Welfare
Omnichannel Marketing
The Pet Specialty Consumer
Chapter Highlights
Pet Specialty Shopping Patterns
Note on Data Sources
Pet Specialty Beats Out Mass Merchandisers for Brick-and-Mortar Purchases
Similar Shopping Patterns for Pet Food, Supplies
Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance
Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food
PetSmart, Petco Top Retailers by Usage
Pet Specialty Psychographics
Product Availability Top Reason for Shopping Pet Specialty
Pet Owners Indicate Preference for Pet Specialty Channel
Community Involvement Important to Pet Product Shoppers
Loyalty Programs a Pet Specialty Draw
Pet Owners Draw Distinctions Between Chain and Independent Stores
Pet Specialty Demographics
Education, Generation, and Employment Standouts for Online and In-Store Shopping
Race/Ethnicity, Geography, and Generation Impact Retailer Shopping Patterns
