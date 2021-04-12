United States Pet Market Report 2021: US Retail Sales of Pet Products Reached $107 Billion in 2020, Up 9% over 2019 Due Largely to COVID-19 Driven Spike in Pet Population
U.S. retail sales of pet products and services reached $107 billion in 2020, up 9% over 2019, due largely to a COVID-19 driven spike in the pet population. All pet and veterinary industry trends - from how and why we get new pets to which pet care services we use and where - now intertwine with retail channel shopping trends.
Because most of the pet industry impacts associated with COVID-19 are in fact accelerations of existing trends, only a limited "return to normal" can be expected. Instead, COVID-19 has fast-forwarded the industry into the future. In 2021 and beyond, this new iteration of an "omnimarket" competitive landscape will be evident in several trends and effects:
A permanent remix of physical and digital shopping behaviors.
A growing role for direct manufacturer-to-consumer selling and shipping, along with retailer-based autoship and same-day delivery.
A continued diversification of the veterinary sector, including through in-store clinics or at-store vet clinic pop-ups, along with online pet pharmacies.
An expanded role for store-anchored (brick-and-mortar and/or virtual) pet acquisition or adoption, new pet set up, and training/obedience services.
Along with the re-confirmed recession resistance of the pet industry, several factors support a very positive near- and long-term outlook for the pet market. A surge in pet acquisition and adoption, across pet types, continued through the Christmas/Winter Holidays 2020. And once pets are homed, as evident in robust pet product sales and veterinary service revenues despite COVID, most pet care spending is non-discretionary. Moreover, stay-at-home and work-from home dynamics during the pandemic have deepened human/pet bonds, increasing the disposition among pet owners and "pet parents" to spend generously on pet care products and services to keep their pets (and themselves) healthy and happy.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE & METHODOLOGY
MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Pet Industry Reset: Above Average Growth in Three of Four Sectors
Pet Product and Service Spending Per Pet-Owning Household
Retail Channel: Pandemic Accelerates E-commerce
Looking Ahead: Growth Market-wide Through 2025
Table 1-1 Projected 2021-2025 U.S. Retail Sales of Pet Products and Services: By Sector (in billions of dollars)
MARKET DRIVERS
COVID Economy Impact on Pet Owner Spending Mindset
Pandemic Intensifies Focus on Health and Wellness
Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Boom
Economic Challenges Put Limited Strain on Topline Pet Ownership
Dog and Cat Ownership Down Among Lower-Income Households
Catering to Deal-Seekers
Pandemic Accelerates Digital Pet Care
E-commerce
Veterinary Telemedicine
"Smart" Products
Pet Rescue Efforts Ramp Up During Pandemic
Sustainability and Animal Welfare
Investment and M&A
OVERALL INDUSTRY TRENDS
Pandemic Reset: Birdseye View
Industry Overview
An "Omnimarket" Era
Leading Pet Product Marketers and Brands
Leading Veterinary and Non-Medical Pet Service Operators
Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies
Pet Industry Leaders Launch Venture Funds Targeting Promising Start-Ups
Pandemic Resilience Spurs Investment Boom
FOCUS ON PET FOOD & TREATS
Pandemic Reset: Accelerated Innovation
Channel Choices
Pet Food Industry Investment Shows Strategic Directions
Four Natural Pet Food Pioneers Change Hands
Superpremium = Natural - and "Healthier"
Fresh Pet Food
DTC Fresh Pet Food Marketers Enamor Investors
Sustainable Dovetailing with Alternative Protein
Science-Based Diets Dovetailing Into Natural
Lessons in DCM/Grain-Free Stumble
FOCUS ON NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES
Pandemic Reset: Health, Home, New Pets
Channel Choices
Pet Supplements in COVID Overdrive
Pet Medications Also Riding COVID-Driven Hyper Health Wave
Focus on Home: Pets, Products, Positioning
BarkBox/Northern Star Merger Klieg-lights Subscription/DTC Sales
"Smart" Products Get Pandemic Push
FOCUS ON VETERINARY SERVICES
FOCUS ON NON-MEDICAL PET CARE SERVICES
INTERNET AND RETAIL TRENDS
PET POPULATION TRENDS
OPPORTUNITIES
CHAPTER 2: MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
MARKET SIZE & GROWTH
MARKET DRIVERS
CHAPTER 3: OVERALL INDUSTRY TRENDS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
INDUSTRY TRENDS
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: FOCUS ON PET FOOD & TREATS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
PET FOOD AND TREATS
CHAPTER 5: FOCUS ON NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHT
NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES
CHAPTER 6: FOCUS ON VETERINARY SERVICES
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
THE VETERINARY SECTOR
VETERINARY CARE CUSTOMER PATTERNS
CHAPTER 7: FOCUS ON NON-MEDICAL PET CARE SERVICES
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
NON-MEDICAL PET CARE SERVICES SECTOR
CHAPTER 8: INTERNET AND RETAIL TRENDS
INTERNET AND RETAIL
OVERVIEW OF SHOPPING PATTERNS
CHANNEL SALES AND SHOPPING PATTERNS: PET FOODS VS. PET SUPPLIES
E-COMMERCE AND THE INTERNET'S INFLUENCE
CHAPTER 9: PET POPULATION TRENDS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
PET POPULATION AND PET OWNERSHIP
TOPLINE OVERVIEW OF PET OWNERSHIP
