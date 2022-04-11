U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    -30.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,500.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,159.75
    -167.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.60
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.68
    -4.58 (-4.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.10
    +21.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +0.64 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +1.29 (+5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7150
    +1.3950 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,154.59
    -1,630.15 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.58
    -66.02 (-6.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.58
    -40.98 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

United States Physical Therapy Clinics Market Overview 2022 with In-depth Competitor Profiles.

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Physical Therapy Clinics: An Industry Analysis" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study by Marketdata examines the nature of the industry, national receipts/growth from 2007 to 2025 forecast.

It includes the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on 2020-2021 operations and revenues, customer and therapist demographics, key industry trends, industry structure and extensive operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), industry regulation, top companies market share, consolidation and roll-up potential, insurance/Medicare reimbursement trends, and more.

In-depth Competitor Profiles provided for:

U.S. Physical Therapy, ATI Physical Therapy, Select Medical, Athletico Physical Therapy (Incl. Pivot Physical Therapy), CORA Health Services, Professional Physical Therapy and PT Solutions.

Report Details

This analysis by Marketdata examines the $34 billion outpatient physical and occupational therapy centers industry. Speech therapy and audiologists are also included.

The physical therapy business is highly fragmented, with the 50 largest competitors capturing only 29% of the revenues, which makes it ripe for consolidation.

While there are a few national companies, the industry consists predominantly of small to medium regional providers with annual revenue of slightly over $1 million.

This industry is experiencing increased M&A activity from both strategic suitors and private equity investors.

Physical therapists work in hospitals, private practices, outpatient clinics, people's homes, schools, sports and fitness facilities, work settings, and nursing homes.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Scope and Methodology

  • Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope

Nature & Structure of the Industry

  • Definition and number of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and audiologists and what they do, who they work for and where.

  • Demographic profile of physical therapists.

  • Major industry trends and issues: diversification, technology changes, consolidation and the potential for roll-ups, increased patient engagement tools, merit-based incentives

  • Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017

  • Main operating models used by physical therapy centers

  • Major findings of Harris Williams & Company report (Physical Therapy Market Overview, September 2021)

  • Factors affecting demand for physical therapy (aging population, obesity, economic rationale)

  • Operations: sources of revenue, typical patient volumes, revenues per patient visit, physical therapist salaries, facility profit margins, payor mix, etc.

  • Reimbursement situation under Medicare, fee caps, Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018

  • Occupational therapist overview, typical earnings, job outlook

  • Audiologists profession overview, typical earnings, job outlook, major statistics on hearing loss

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

  • Estimates of $ industry size and growth published by other research firms (Harris Williams Co. Health Value Group)

  • Size / Receipts of Physical Therapy Services from 2007-2019, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data

  • Marketdata estimates & forecasts of receipts for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2025 F, weighted avg. sales declines & gains for three large PT chains/companies in 2020, 2021

  • Discussion & analysis of the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on operations and sales, findings of American Physical Therapy Assn. August 2020 report: Impact of Covid-19 on The Physical Therapy Profession, and May 2021 report (revenue losses, patient volumes, telehealth use).

  • Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: reimbursement, demand, aging of population, obesity, supply of therapists, etc.

Customer Demographics

  • Discussion and statistics related to population aging trends

  • Discussion and statistics related to sports injuries

  • Discussion and statistics related to back pain

  • Discussion and statistics related to workplace injuries

  • Discussion and statistics related to obesity trends

Industry Economic Operating Ratios

  • Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes

  • Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, Avg. receipts per estab.)

  • Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2019

Competitor Profiles

  • Description and history of company, no. of clinics operated, address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financial data when available

Companies Mentioned

  • Athletico Physical Therapy

  • ATI Physical Therapy

  • CORA Health Services

  • Pivot Physical Therapy

  • Professional Physical Therapy

  • PT Solutions

  • Select Medical

  • U.S. Physical Therapy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7ghk7

Source: Marketdata LLC

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Veru's stock rockets after oral COVID-19 treatment leads to 'statistically meaningful' reduction in deaths

    Shares of Veru Inc. rocketed 34.5% in premarket trading Monday, after biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from its Phase 3 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment. Veru said patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19, who were at high risk for adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, its oral sabizabulin led to a "clinically and statistically meaningful" 55% reduction in deaths. The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee "unanimously" recommended the

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Global oil benchmark drops below $100 a barrel as China COVID lockdowns continue

    Oil futures retreat early Monday, with the global benchmark slipping back below the $100-a-barrel threshold as worries mount over China's lockdown of Shanghai in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

  • EU sanctions on Russian rubber to hit Nokian Tyres output

    Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres said on Monday new sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia will have a significant impact on its production. The sanctions, announced on Saturday, ban the import of tyres from Russia, Nokian said, and will affect the company's ability to sell tyres both in Russia and in the EU, specifically in Central Europe. The sanctions will also prohibit the export of certain raw materials from the EU to Russia and limit transportation from and to Russia, the company added.

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Could This Drug Candidate Be a Blockbuster for Sanofi?

    The pharma giant recently shared encouraging results from a late-stage clinical trial for its hemophilia drug candidate.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for April

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) have been beaten down. It's why shares of Teladoc nearly tripled from January through the end of July of 2020. Teladoc needed to offer more services if it was going to keep growth alive.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU meets OPEC amid calls for oil output increase

    European Union officials will hold talks in Vienna with OPEC representatives on Monday amid calls for the producer group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. OPEC has resisted calls by the United States and the International Energy Agency to pump more crude to cool prices which reached a 14-year peak last month after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, will raise output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May.

  • Oil drops below $100 on reserves release and China lockdowns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped by $4 a barrel on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China. Brent crude for June delivery was down $3.93, or 3.8%, at $98.85 a barrel by 1130 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $4.19, or 4.3%, to $94.07.

  • Google sues alleged puppy scammer after tip from AARP

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday sued an alleged puppy scammer who used its services to sell fake pets, the first of what the company said would be a growing number of lawsuits targeting apparent misuse by its users. Elder advocacy group AARP tipped Google to the scam last September following a complaint from a South Carolina resident who had sent $700 in digital gift cards to an online seller for a basset hound puppy that never came, according to Google's lawsuit in U.S. district court in San Jose. Google is seeking monetary damages and a court order banning the accused user, Nche Noel of Cameroon.

  • China Port Congestion Leaves Everything From Grains to Metals Stranded

    (Bloomberg) -- Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportQueues o

  • Jessica Simpson Shared a Bikini Photo to Celebrate Losing 100 Pounds

    Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds by doing Harley Pasternak's Body Reset Diet. Follow her 5 simple changes like working out 3 days a week and walking more.