United States Plant Factory Market Research Report 2022

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type, By Light, By Growing System, By Crop Type By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The United States plant factory market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the rise in demand for indoor farming, growing trend of artificial plant, and increased demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the growth of the United States plant factory market. A closed agriculture system called a "plant factory" allows year-round production of crops, fruits, and vegetables.

These infrastructures utilize advanced technologies to optimize carbon dioxide levels, temperature, humidity, and artificial lighting. Since the plant factory remain unaffected by climatic or seasonal variations, these infrastructures produce safe and high-quality crops. The environmental conditions are meticulously and artificially managed to make plants more productive.

Also, the rising concerns regarding food security and the growing unavailability of fertile land are making the farmers adopt modern agriculture practices, which is expected to boost the United States plant factory market growth.

The global plant factory market is segmented into facility type, light, growing system, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on facility type, the market is divided into greenhouses, indoor farms, and others. Greenhouses are anticipated to dominate the market through the next five years, 2023-2027.

Greenhouse structures mainly support the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Environmental factors such as light exposure, irrigation, humidity, ventilation, and temperature can be controlled and monitored to ensure crop production. Thus increased awareness and investments in greenhouse construction are expected to propel the segment growth in the coming years.

Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global plant factory market as urban population is growing at a significant rate, which is increasing more food requirements, and thus encouraging the adoption of plant factories.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States plant factory market from 2017 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of United States plant factory market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast United States plant factory market based on facility type, light, growing system, crop type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the United States plant factory market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for United States plant factory market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States plant factory market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States plant factory market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States plant factory market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States plant factory market.

  • AeroFarms, LLC

  • BrigthFarms Inc.

  • Gotham Greens Farms LLC

  • Bowery Farming Inc.

  • AppHarvest, Inc.

  • Plenty Unlimited Inc.

  • Iron Ox, Inc.

  • Vertical Harvest Farms

  • Dream Harvest Farming LLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017 - 2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

United States Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type:

  • Greenhouses

  • Indoor Farms

  • Others

United States Plant Factory Market, By Light:

  • Sunlight

  • Artificial Light

United States Plant Factory Market, By Growing Systems:

  • Non-Soil-Based

  • Soil-Based

  • Hybrid

United States Plant Factory Market, By Crop Type:

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Ornamental Plants & Flowers

  • Others

United States Plant Factory Market, By Region:

  • South-West

  • Mid-West

  • North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9xvlb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-plant-factory-market-research-report-2022-301613022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

