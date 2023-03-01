United States Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting Service 2023
The Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Report employs the analyst's proprietary probabilistic models to present 6-year forward price range forecasts. Energy professionals in the global energy arena rely on the analyst's research notes to improve their economic performance while managing risk.
Gas Pricing Point:
Algonquin Citygate
Transco Zone 6
TETCO M3
Dominion South Point
Chicago Citygate
Houston Ship Channel
NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures
NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips
Power Pricing Point:
NEPOOL
NYISO
PJM West
PJM AD Hub
NI Hub
ERCOT Houston
Regions Include:
New England
New York City
Mid-Atlantic
Midwest - OH
Midwest - IL
Houston
Midcontinent
Midwest - Rex Zone 3
Pacific Northwest
Key Topics Covered:
Market View
Energy Navigator
Week-over-Week Brief
