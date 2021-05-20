United States PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook Report 2021-2022
PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2021-2022 provides information and analysis on U.S. K-12 funding and policy. Also provided is information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting funding at the federal and state levels and how the pandemic is changing policy, including accelerating the trend toward technology-based learning.
Other trends covered include the push for school choice, attempts to address school climate issues, the boom in career and technical education and the momentum to teach computer science.
A main source of the data is the U.S. Department of Education with additional information from state education departments and government websites. Other sources tapped for information include Child Trends, Funds for Learning, the National Association of State Budget Officers, and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The information and analysis contained in PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2021-2022 is intended to help developers and marketers of instructional technology, educational content and school services learn more about the current state of K-12 policy and funding so they can sharpen their planning.
Funding and the policies that drive its allocation are important considerations for providers of instructional resources to consider as they market current products and develop future offerings.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Policy & Funding History
Policy & Funding in the ESSA Era
Funding
Biden on Education When Candidate
Reopening Schools: A New Policy Area
Annual Exams Required, Some Flexibility
Federal Funding Continues to Rise
Education Department Appropriations, FY2019-FY2021 (selected K-12, $ in millions)
Pandemic Leads to CARES Act
Rethink K-12 Part of CARES Act
More Funding from Second Stimulus
Selected Approved Rethink K-12 Education State Plan Highlights, 2020
American Rescue Plan Provides Another Wave of K-12 Funding
COVID-19 Relief Education Funding ($ in billions)
Title I's 50 Largest Allocations
50 Largest Title I Allocations to LEAs, FY2019 ($ in thousands)
Support for Classroom Connectivity
E-Rate Applicants Value the Program
Moving the Bar on Connectivity Needs
Connectivity for Homes as Well as Schools
E-rate to Support Cybersecurity
Trends Winning Federal & State Support
Promoting the Switch to Digital
Computer Science Moving from Elective to Requirement
States with State Plan for Computer Science Education
High Schools Teaching Computer Science
States that Require High Schools to Offer Computer Science Education
Career and Technical Education Booms
Selected Approved Perkins Career & Technical Education State Plan Highlights, 2020
State Education Funding Overview
Adoption States Influence Market & Offer Opportunities
Per-Pupil Funding Varies by State & District
Per Pupil Funding by State, FY 2018
Inequities in District-Level Funding
20 Largest School Districts & Per-Pupil Spending, FY2018
Fiscal 2021 Budgets Approved Amid Change
Select States with FY2021 K-12 Initiatives or Funding Changes & 2020 Approval Dates
For FY 2022, K-12 Support Takes New Forms
New York
California
Florida
Illinois
Pennsylvania
Georgia
Michigan
Texas
