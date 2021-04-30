United States PreK-12 Professional Learning Market Report 2020-2023: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Increasing Personalization and Focus on Technology, & Topical Content Areas
DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report breaks down the customer and roles of school districts and states, as well as the influence of federal and state policies on the estimated $5.71 billion market in 2020.
PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020 is the most recent examination of the dynamic school professional learning market, which continues a transformation from top-down professional development to teacher-led, job-embedded, continuous professional learning.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic headlines the trends in professional learning that include a look at increasing personalization, a focus on technology, and topical content areas.
The report slices the highly competitive market into seven provider types ranging from independent consultants to instructional materials providers to foundations and associations with estimated market shares for each category.
Four case studies - two districts, an elementary school and a state - provide detail about the needs for and implementation of professional learning.
Data in the report include:
Customer characteristics by numerical breakdown.
Federal funding sources
Spending on professional learning by provider types
Spending on professional learning by customer levels
Finally, the publisher provides annual growth projections for professional learning through 2022-2023, as well as brief profiles of 14 leading commercial and non-profit providers of professional learning.
The discussion of market trends and estimates of the size of the market is based on ongoing research and from data collection and interviews with officials more than 30 companies, associations, and federal, state and local education departments/districts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Size & Structure
What is Professional Development/Learning?
The Customer for Professional Learning Materials and Services
PreK-12 Facts & Figures, 2019
Teachers and Administrators
Public School Instructional and Administrative Staff by Function, Fall 2017
Schools, Districts, and Regional Educational Centers
The State as Influencer
Professional Learning Glossary
Federal and State Policy Support Professional Learning
The COVID-19 Crisis and its Aftermath
Size of the PreK-12 Professional Learning Market
Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2018-2019 vs. 2019-2020 (annual totals in 000,000)
Digital Delivery
Funding Sources
Selected Federal Funding Sources for PreK-12 Professional Development, FY2019 and FY2020
4. Trends in Professional Learning
Personalization, Engagement, and Classroom Focus
Bite-Sized Content, As Needed
Voice and Choice
Certificates and Micro-Credentials
Coaching and Classroom Observation Goes Virtual
Collaboration and Engagement
Technology and Remote and Blended Learning
Content and Practice Areas
Literacy
Social-Emotional Learning and Other Non-Academic Topics
Other On-Trend Topics
5. Competitive Landscape
Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2019-2020, by Type of Provider, 2019-2020 ($ in 000,000)
Higher Education Institutions
Associations, Foundations, Unions, & Other Non-Profit Organizations
Independent Consultants
Content and Curriculum Providers
Pure-Play PD Content Providers
Technology Platforms
Educators
6. Case Studies
Martin County (FL) Public Schools: Design Thinking as a Tool for Lesson Planning
Dunlap Community Unit School District 323 (Peoria County, IL): Gamification of Optional Professional Development
James Tansey Elementary School in Fall River (MA) Public Schools: Personalized Learning for Teachers and Students
Arkansas Department of Education: A Statewide PLC Program to Raise Student Results
7. Conclusions and Outlook
COVID Crisis Spurs Long-Term Uncertainty
Non-Academic Needs at the Forefront
A Need for Remediation and Acceleration
All Eyes on Virtual Delivery of Professional Learning
Outlook
Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023 (annual totals in 000,000)
Rate of Change in PreK-12 Professional Development Spending, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023
Share of PreK-12 Professional Development by Funding Source, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023
8. Company Profiles
Advancement Courses
Catapult Learning
Commonwealth Learning Online Institute
Discovery Education
Edthena
edWeb
Hoonuit
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
PBLWorks
Scholastic Education
Sibme
Solution Tree
Staff Development for Educators
STEMscopes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1oy4s
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-prek-12-professional-learning-market-report-2020-2023-impact-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-increasing-personalization-and-focus-on-technology--topical-content-areas-301281103.html
SOURCE Research and Markets