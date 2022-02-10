U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,664.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,987.75
    -50.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.90
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.05
    +0.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.76 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7470
    +0.2220 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.71
    +1,032.38 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.24
    +34.53 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.60
    -0.82 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022-2026: Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in the United States increased at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.1%, increasing from US$542.26 billion in 2022 to reach US$826.96 billion by 2026.

In the United States, the prepaid cards market witnessed innovative prepaid cards solutions for businesses such as the travel industry, real estate market, corporates, and also for immigrants. Moreover, with digitization, the publisher estimates, these prepaid card solutions will be highly accepted in the market, and this might provide impetus to the overall growth of the prepaid card market in the United States.

Moreover, during 2021, government initiatives also provided momentum to the prepaid market growth. For instance, In July 2021, New York City government had announced a US$100 incentive for anyone who gets their vaccination done at a city-run site. For those who will receive the first dose of vaccine, a US$100 digital prepaid card will be emailed to them.

Digital wallet providers are focusing on launching virtual prepaid cards

With the higher adoption of digital payments in the country, digital wallet providers are introducing virtual prepaid card solutions to attract more customers.

In May 2021, a payments platform, Paysafe, has announced to launch of the virtual version of Skrill Visa Prepaid Card through its Skrill USA digital wallet.

The prepaid card provides digital payments solution, can be activated instantly, and the cardholder can spend their Skrill balance online wherever Visa is accepted.

Moreover, Skrill Visa Prepaid Card enables the customer to earn points for each payment made under the Skrill Knect loyalty program. Here, the customer can redeem the points for cash above the 5,000 Knect-point and also for other rewards.

Digital banking providers are raising funds to expand their remittance business in the United States

It is observed that there is a high number of migrant communities in the United States who face challenges of opening bank accounts. Therefore, digital banking providers are developing financial solutions to attract these consumer segment.

In June 2021, Majority, a digital banking platform aimed at immigrant communities, raised $19 million in its seed funding. Valar Ventures led the financial round while Avid Ventures, Heartcore Capital, and several Nordic fintech unicorn founders participated in it.

The digital bank provides an FDIC-insured bank account, a Visa prepaid card, access to 50,000 in-network ATMs across the country together with remittance services, all for the subscription of US$5 per month.

The customers of the bank will be able to send remittances to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal without any fees.

Global payments and card providers are introducing virtual travel cards

While digitization has entered almost all the sectors, the travel industry was lagging behind. So, global payments providers are developing digital solutions to optimize supplier payments and cash flow management for the travel industry.

In December 2021, Nium, global payments and card issuance company, developed virtual card issuing solutions for travel businesses to make payments to their suppliers.

The Nium virtual card will help online travel agencies, travel management companies, travel tour operators, and corporations better manage to spend and increase productivity.

These B2B travel cards are single-use, have card limits, attachment, and matching of booking references to payments with a unique card for individual booking, scheduled card loads, etc.

The publisher expects the virtual card will further help digitize their supply chain, internal processes, helping the travel businesses increase efficiency. Since the pandemic has stagnated the travel industry, travel businesses may find it essential to improve their productivity with this innovative solution.

Scope

United States Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

United States Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

United States Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

United States Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

United States Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

United States Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

United States General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

United States Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

United States Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

United States Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

United States Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

United States Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

United States Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

United States Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/654vck

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Delivery Hero sees 2022 revenue growth as investments pay off

    The German group, which said in January it expected its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, has invested heavily in its divisions amid a boost to orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seeks to keep rivals at bay in an increasingly competitive e-commerce space. Delivery Hero's fourth-quarter orders grew 27% to 775.5 million from the same period in 2020, pushing full-year revenue at the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Production Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision. The NYT report said the halt is temporary, with the Leiden plant expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months. The paper added that it was unclear whether the pause has impacted vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles. According to the report, the facility in the Dutch city of Leiden has instead be

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Shale Billionaire Hamm Keeps Full Control With ‘Estate Planning’

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm said he’s retaining full control of shale driller Continental Resources Inc. after a company filing late Wednesday signaled the founder had slashed his stake and distributed shares to family members. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingl

  • Biden’s grade on the economy rises to A-

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's report card on the economy.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Slowdown After Best Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its biggest annual profit in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarDemand fo

  • Vale Is Getting Back on Top of the Iron Industry as Rio Stumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA has closed the iron-ore production gap with its main rival Rio Tinto Group, and is even expected to report slightly higher output in the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarRio Tinto’s Au

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa