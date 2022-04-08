U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

United States Prepaid Card Markets Report 2022-2027: Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards, Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise, & Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Prepaid Card Market (2022-2027) by Services, Card Type and End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The US Prepaid Card Market is estimated to be USD 658.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1645.77 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Prepaid Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are - American Express Company, Green Dot Bank, HRB Digital LLC, Mastercard, MetaBank, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc., WEX, Inc., etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Prepaid Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Prepaid Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Prepaid Card Adoption Among Millennials and Contract Workers
4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives
4.1.3 Increase in Awareness And Ease-Of-Access to Prepaid Cards
4.1.4 Large Number of Internet Users and Boom in the E-Commerce Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Prepaid Cards
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population
4.3.2 Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards
4.3.3 Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Concern to Fraudulent Attacks

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Prepaid Card Market, By Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Purpose Reloadable Card
6.3 Gift Cards
6.4 Government Benefit/Disbursement card
6.5 Incentive/Payroll Card
6.6 Others

7 US Prepaid Card Market, By Card Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card
7.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card

8 US Prepaid Card Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Retail Establishments
8.3 Corporate
8.4 Government/Public Sector
8.5 Financial Institutions
8.6 Others

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles
10.1 American Express Company
10.2 Brink's Incorporated
10.3 Edenred S.A.
10.4 Green Dot Bank
10.5 HRB Digital LLC
10.6 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
10.7 Mango Financial, Inc.
10.8 Mastercard
10.9 MetaBank
10.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.
10.11 The Bancorp, Inc.
10.12 The Mint Corporation
10.13 Total System Services, Inc
10.14 Visa, Inc.
10.15 WEX, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9t60x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-prepaid-card-markets-report-2022-2027-increase-in-virtual-prepaid-cards-prepaid-as-a-service-white-label-solutions-on-the-rise--growth-of-unbanked-and-underbanked-population-301520844.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

