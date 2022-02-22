U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

United States Prepaid Wireless Market by Technology, Applications and Services 2022-2027: The Impact of 5G, AI, and IoT on the Prepaid Wireless Market

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Prepaid Wireless Market by Technology, Applications and Services 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the prepaid wireless market in the United States including major provider analysis and service assessment, technologies involved in prepaid service delivery, and assessment of the future of prepaid communications, content, and commerce. The report includes analysis of the 5G impact.

The report also provides forecasts for 2022 through 2027. The report also analyzes major MVNO companies and offerings. The report also provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecasts through 2027 including subscribers and Revenue by Voice vs. Data vs. VAS and by Connectivity Type.

Prepaid wireless service providers in the United States have become increasingly competitive in recent years as they evolve offerings to be more on par with post-paid service features and plans.

The continued evolution of prepaid wireless in general is anticipated as part of a dominant trend towards prepaying mobile services becoming increasingly more comparable with post-paid wireless. This is evidenced by Verizon's recent acquisition of TracFone, which the publisher believes will maintain as an entry-level prepaid offering while the company differentiates its core prepaid wireless service.

The future of prepaid wireless communications will depend on more than just carrier-centric applications, communications, content, and commerce. For example, prepaid is seen as an important aspect of many next-generation services that are provided by a variety of third-party service companies that do not wish to offer a postpaid option as it would typically rely upon wireless carrier billing via prepay.

Growth in prepaid wireless service will also depend on the extent to which next-generation services, such as virtual reality, are generally supported on a pre-pay basis. This is to say that prepaid customers must have access to wireless data plans that put them on par with postpaid in terms of both bandwidth and low-latency required for acceptable end-user quality of experience.

While many emerging applications will be offered by Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers, we strongly recommend that MNOs offer their own branded/controlled Value-added Service (VAS) applications. The OTT application business model has caused data payload to become increasingly more valuable to consumers than data itself, which is rapidly becoming a marginalized commodity. With this development, VAS applications become much more important to network operators.

With the ever-increasing commoditization of carrier core services (mostly voice and messaging), there will be a growing dependence on VAS applications for initially top-line revenue growth (as data growth tapers off and margins are squeezed) and then for margin growth as bearer services become a cost-plus commodity. Prepaid wireless service providers must also provide their own VAS apps to remain competitive, even if it necessitates them offering those apps on an OTT basis themselves.

Companies in the Report

  • Airlink Mobile (DS Mobile)

  • Airvoice Wireless

  • AT&T

  • Best Cellular

  • Black Wireless

  • Boom! Mobile

  • Boost Mobile

  • Bratz Mobile

  • CellNUVO

  • Cellular Abroad

  • Consumer Cellular

  • CREDO Mobile

  • Cricket (AT&T)

  • Cricket Wireless

  • DataPass

  • Dataxoom

  • DBS Communications

  • Defense Mobile

  • Disney Mobile

  • easyGO (Locus)

  • EcoMobile

  • Freedom-Wireless

  • Freedompop

  • Gen Mobile

  • Google Fi

  • GoSmart Mobile

  • GreatCall

  • H2O Wireless (Locus Telecommunications)

  • Hayai Mobile

  • Ideal Mobile

  • Jasper Wireless (Cisco)

  • Jolt Mobile

  • kajeet

  • Karma Mobility

  • KidsConnect

  • KORE Wireless

  • Liberty Wireless

  • Lycamobile

  • Metro by T-Mobile

  • MetroPCS

  • Mint Mobile

  • National Geographic

  • NET10

  • Nextel Partners

  • Page Plus Cellular

  • Payless Cellular

  • PixWireless

  • PlatinumTel Communications

  • PureTalk

  • Red Pocket Mobile

  • Republic Wireless

  • RingPlus

  • Simple Mobile

  • Sprint

  • Straight Talk

  • T-Mobile

  • Tello

  • TextNow

  • Ting Mobile

  • Total Call Mobile

  • TracFone Wireless (Verizon)

  • Twigby

  • Ultra Mobile

  • Unreal Mobile

  • US Cellular

  • Verizon

  • Virgin Mobile USA

  • Wal-Mart

  • Walmart Family Mobile

  • Zing Wireless

  • ZingPCs

  • ZIP SIM

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 United States Communication Service Providers
3.1 Wireless Carrier Offerings
3.2 USA Prepaid Wireless Market Handset Providers
3.3 Drivers for Growth in Wireless Prepaid Services
3.3.1 Credit Challenged
3.3.2 Unbanked Users
3.3.2.1 High costs
3.3.2.2 Convenience
3.3.2.3 Funding Needs
3.3.2.4 Lack of knowledge
3.3.2.5 Identification Requirements
3.3.2.6 Bad Banking History
3.3.2.7 Overall Perceptions of Banking
3.3.3 Temporary and Infrequent Users
3.3.3.1 Anonymity Market
3.3.3.2 Cost Control Market
3.4 Other Factors and Outlook

4 United States Prepaid Wireless Service Provider Analysis

5 Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Impact on Prepaid Wireless

6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators

7 USA Prepaid Wireless Forecasts 2022-2027

8 Future of Prepaid Wireless: Value-added Services

9 COVID-19 Impact on Prepaid Wireless in the United States

10 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jaurk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


