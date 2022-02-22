United States Prepaid Wireless Market by Technology, Applications and Services 2022-2027: The Impact of 5G, AI, and IoT on the Prepaid Wireless Market
Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Prepaid Wireless Market by Technology, Applications and Services 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the prepaid wireless market in the United States including major provider analysis and service assessment, technologies involved in prepaid service delivery, and assessment of the future of prepaid communications, content, and commerce. The report includes analysis of the 5G impact.
The report also provides forecasts for 2022 through 2027. The report also analyzes major MVNO companies and offerings. The report also provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecasts through 2027 including subscribers and Revenue by Voice vs. Data vs. VAS and by Connectivity Type.
Prepaid wireless service providers in the United States have become increasingly competitive in recent years as they evolve offerings to be more on par with post-paid service features and plans.
The continued evolution of prepaid wireless in general is anticipated as part of a dominant trend towards prepaying mobile services becoming increasingly more comparable with post-paid wireless. This is evidenced by Verizon's recent acquisition of TracFone, which the publisher believes will maintain as an entry-level prepaid offering while the company differentiates its core prepaid wireless service.
The future of prepaid wireless communications will depend on more than just carrier-centric applications, communications, content, and commerce. For example, prepaid is seen as an important aspect of many next-generation services that are provided by a variety of third-party service companies that do not wish to offer a postpaid option as it would typically rely upon wireless carrier billing via prepay.
Growth in prepaid wireless service will also depend on the extent to which next-generation services, such as virtual reality, are generally supported on a pre-pay basis. This is to say that prepaid customers must have access to wireless data plans that put them on par with postpaid in terms of both bandwidth and low-latency required for acceptable end-user quality of experience.
While many emerging applications will be offered by Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers, we strongly recommend that MNOs offer their own branded/controlled Value-added Service (VAS) applications. The OTT application business model has caused data payload to become increasingly more valuable to consumers than data itself, which is rapidly becoming a marginalized commodity. With this development, VAS applications become much more important to network operators.
With the ever-increasing commoditization of carrier core services (mostly voice and messaging), there will be a growing dependence on VAS applications for initially top-line revenue growth (as data growth tapers off and margins are squeezed) and then for margin growth as bearer services become a cost-plus commodity. Prepaid wireless service providers must also provide their own VAS apps to remain competitive, even if it necessitates them offering those apps on an OTT basis themselves.
Companies in the Report
Airlink Mobile (DS Mobile)
Airvoice Wireless
AT&T
Best Cellular
Black Wireless
Boom! Mobile
Boost Mobile
Bratz Mobile
CellNUVO
Cellular Abroad
Consumer Cellular
CREDO Mobile
Cricket (AT&T)
Cricket Wireless
DataPass
Dataxoom
DBS Communications
Defense Mobile
Disney Mobile
easyGO (Locus)
EcoMobile
Freedom-Wireless
Freedompop
Gen Mobile
Google Fi
GoSmart Mobile
GreatCall
H2O Wireless (Locus Telecommunications)
Hayai Mobile
Ideal Mobile
Jasper Wireless (Cisco)
Jolt Mobile
kajeet
Karma Mobility
KidsConnect
KORE Wireless
Liberty Wireless
Lycamobile
Metro by T-Mobile
MetroPCS
Mint Mobile
National Geographic
NET10
Nextel Partners
Page Plus Cellular
Payless Cellular
PixWireless
PlatinumTel Communications
PureTalk
Red Pocket Mobile
Republic Wireless
RingPlus
Simple Mobile
Sprint
Straight Talk
T-Mobile
Tello
TextNow
Ting Mobile
Total Call Mobile
TracFone Wireless (Verizon)
Twigby
Ultra Mobile
Unreal Mobile
US Cellular
Verizon
Virgin Mobile USA
Wal-Mart
Walmart Family Mobile
Zing Wireless
ZingPCs
ZIP SIM
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 United States Communication Service Providers
3.1 Wireless Carrier Offerings
3.2 USA Prepaid Wireless Market Handset Providers
3.3 Drivers for Growth in Wireless Prepaid Services
3.3.1 Credit Challenged
3.3.2 Unbanked Users
3.3.2.1 High costs
3.3.2.2 Convenience
3.3.2.3 Funding Needs
3.3.2.4 Lack of knowledge
3.3.2.5 Identification Requirements
3.3.2.6 Bad Banking History
3.3.2.7 Overall Perceptions of Banking
3.3.3 Temporary and Infrequent Users
3.3.3.1 Anonymity Market
3.3.3.2 Cost Control Market
3.4 Other Factors and Outlook
4 United States Prepaid Wireless Service Provider Analysis
5 Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Impact on Prepaid Wireless
6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators
7 USA Prepaid Wireless Forecasts 2022-2027
8 Future of Prepaid Wireless: Value-added Services
9 COVID-19 Impact on Prepaid Wireless in the United States
10 Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jaurk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900