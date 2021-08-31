U.S. markets closed

United States Private-label Food and Beverage Market 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $31.17 Billion to 2025

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The private-label food and beverage market in the US is poised to grow by $31.17 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4%

The market is driven by the premiumization of private-label food and beverage products and expansion of geographic presence and product line extension by private-label vendors.

The report on the private-label food and beverage market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The private-label food and beverage market in US analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.

This study identifies the increasing dollar value share of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the private-label food and beverage market in US growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private-label food and beverage market vendors in US that include Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc.

Also, the private-label food and beverage market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Private-label food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Private-label beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Albertsons Companies Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Dollar General Corp.

  • Giant Food Stores LLC

  • Target Corp.

  • The Kroger Co.

  • TreeHouse Foods Inc.

  • United Natural Foods Inc.

  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d664dw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-private-label-food-and-beverage-market-2021-market-is-poised-to-grow-by-31-17-billion-to-2025--301366226.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

