United States Profitable Medical Weight Loss Program Setup Guide 2022: Success Criteria, Diet Market Outlook, Program Components, Pricing, ACA's Preventative Care Benefit Opportunities, Franchises

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How To Set Up A Profitable Medical Weight Loss Program" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical weight loss programs and services market is huge - worth $8.2 billion in 2021, when including bariatric surgery.

Programs by hospitals, clinics, franchises, and independent physicians generate $1.6 billion. Many MDs would love to grab a piece of this market, but don't have the marketing and business background to know how. This completely revised and updated Guide lays it out, step by step.



The Guide provides an outlook of medical vs. competing commercial programs, and how they were affected by the pandemic. It details existing medical weight loss programs by MDs, hospitals and clinics, their business models, fees, and features, and examines programs by drugstore chain healthcare mini-clinics. It examines programs by bariatricians as well.



The Guide provides operating metrics: Average revenues per program, a typical income statement of expenses and profits, plus start-up costs. Findings of interviews with top managements at leading companies. Discussions and advice for: staffing, center design, IT requirements, counselors and Dietitians, marketing, websites, patient financing, creating meal plans, using Rx diet drugs, supplements and meal replacements, establishing your brand, why some diet companies fail, and case studies of successful medical weight loss programs. Includes reimbursement opportunities related to the Affordable Care Act.



In-depth profiles are provided for:



Lindora Clinics, Smart For Life, Medi-Weightloss, Centers for Medical Weight Loss, Nuviva Clinics, Let's Lose, Dr. G's Weight Loss, JumpStartMD, Medical Weight Loss of Michigan, CVS Health, Rite-Aid, Wal-Mart, and more.



This Guide includes necessary forms (Collaborative Practice Agreement), CPT billing codes for obesity counseling, and sample marketing brochures.



The Guide provides all the information a Physician, Physician Assistant, Dietitian or Nurse Practitioner needs to set up a successful weight loss practice. It's ALL here in one place, at a fraction of the cost of hiring a consultant.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1 Reality Check for MDs, Success Criteria, Diet Market Outlook, Competition, Program Components, Pricing, ACA's Preventative Care Benefit Opportunities, What Dieters Want, Franchises & Other Models

Guide objectives

Do you have what it takes to compete in this business? What it takes to succeed

What dooms a weight loss company to failure?

Weight Loss Market: 2022 Status Report & Forecasts

Market segment 2022 forecasts, major developments since 2020

$ size of the weight loss market, by market segment: 2016 - 2022 Forecast

The top competitor companies, revenues in 2020 & 2021: Table

The Pandemic's Effect on the Weight Loss Market and Dieters

Top 7 Diets for 2022

Status of Commercial Weight Loss Companies: market leaders, major developments,

2020-2021 performance, 2022 forecasts

Status of Medical Weight Loss Programs: effects of the Pandemic, market size (surgery, Rx drugs, hospital, MD and clinic programs, bariatricians, 2020-2021 performance

The bariatric surgery market, discussion, telehealth visit

Table: no. of surgeries 1995-2022 F, No. of surgeries by type,

$ value of surgery market 1995-2022 F

The prescription diet drugs market: new drugs, growth

Hospital, Clinic-based and Other MD Programs: top competitors

Why Medical Weight Loss? Why Now?

Rationale for demand, position vs. commercial programs, barriers,

Competition: types of medical weight loss providers, fees

Retail Drugstore Chain Healthcare Mini-Clinics

Effects of the pandemic on retail healthcare clinics, the major chains and no. of sites they operate

Summaries/descriptions of weight loss programs provided by: CVS, Walgreens (Take Care), Rite-Aid (RediClinics), Wal-Mart

Hospital, Clinic, and Physician-Based Weight Loss Programs

Summary and description of types of medical weight loss programs

Description of typical physician-based program, estd. no. of MDs offering a weight loss program, by company/vendor vs independents,

Average Cost To The Patient for a 12-16 week program

Physicians have the expertise

Bariatricians' Weight Loss Programs

Status of the profession, why is hasn't grown much, profile of the typical

Bariatrician (age, income, gender, years in practice, staff size, training, number, medications used, cost of treatment, etc.)

VLCD & LCD (very low calorie diets & low calorie diets) Turnkey

Modified Fasting Programs

How VLCD programs work, description, insurance reimbursement

Size of the market, no. of patients served

Findings of interview with management of: HMR, Vivaliti, Karol Clark medical programs

Major market trends, growth factors, 2025 forecast, positive & negative factors affecting the market

Medical Weight Loss Program Advantages & Disadvantages

Medical clinic competitive advantages & disadvantages

Available medical weight loss models: franchises, licenses, turn-key models

Company Profiles (how their program works, no. of sites, company details)

Lindora Clinics ( corporate chain, not a franchise)

Centers for Medical Weight Loss (licensee model)

Medi-WeightLoss Clinics

Medical Weight Loss Clinics of Michigan (corporate chain)

Smart For Life

Nuviva Clinics

Let's Lose Advanced Weight Loss

JumpstartMD

Dr. G's Weight Loss Clinics

Ideal Protein

Should you purchase a franchise? Is it worth it?

Obamacare: the major opportunity created, the Preventative Health Benefit explained, features & limitations, the business opportunity for MDs, PAs, NPs, RDs

Obamacare: CPT codes for weight loss counseling reimbursement

Part 2 Start-up Costs, Retail Clinic Set-up & Layout, Procedures Manual, Staff Recruitment & Salaries, Operations, Revenues & Profits, Bookkeeping, Marketing Methods, Counselor's Role & Quality

Part-time vs. full-time venture? Your choice

Facility space and logistics - new standalone center vs. existing space

Start-up costs for a stand-alone retail weight loss center (non-franchise)

Operating costs/income statement for a stand-alone retail center

Investment costs to buy a medical weight loss franchise or license, by company

Finding the right retail site

Recommended lease terms

Center design: exterior and interior layouts

The Weight Loss Consumer Bill of Rights

Procedures manual: contents (forms, procedures/duties for personnel)

Equipment and supplies needed

Hours of operation

IT and Software recommendations

Bookkeeping - reports needed

Patient financing options: making it easy to pay you

Weight Loss Counselors: your key asset, weaknesses of commercial coaches, recruiting your staff

What counselors should do/not do, limitations

Ideal backgrounds of counselors

How to use Registered Dieticians in your practice (typical diet plans, how to find them)

Collaborative Practice Agreements (see Appendix for sample)

Marketing: your advantages as a medical professional

Marketing: promotional methods to use

Marketing: budget: how much and how to spend it

Mining your existing patient database (via emails, waiting room fliers, videos)

Email: using it to stay in touch with weight loss patients

Your website: key features, how it can work for you, best practices for e-commerce

Customer loyalty

Waiting room brochures (also see samples in Appendix)

Local newspaper ads, costs, using social media, referrals from other healthcare pros

Marketing & Advertising Consultants experienced in the weight loss market

Part 3 Case Studies of Successful Medical Weight Loss Chains, Creating Meal Plans, Private Labeling of Meal Replacements, Using Prescription Obesity Drugs, Using Supplements, Strategy of Diversification.

Why diet companies fail or lose their way- case studies (LA Weight Loss, Weight Watchers)

Case studies of successful medical weight loss organizations (Lindora, HMR - Health

Management Resources, NutriSystem, Johns Hopkins)

Diversification: in-person and virtual/phone services, different plans for different budgets

Creating meal plans: using a Registered Dietitian, DASH Diet, other options

Using multiple plans, the importance of customization

In-depth description of how the DASH program works, calorie levels, foods not allowed, menus, tips, lifestyle changes, typical daily menu (tables)

Using prescription diet drugs: safe drugs to use, problems with previous diet drugs, discussions of: Phentermine, Xenical, Qsymia, Belviq, Alli, Saxenda, Wegovy, others

Form: Patient Informed consent for Appetite Suppressants and Participation in a Weight Management Program

Using dietary supplements: limitations, legal experts to consider, customer attitudes toward them, why use is a dual-edged sword, pricing, restrictions on claims, attorney specialists

Using meal replacements (shakes & bars): why they are popular and safe, your private label brand, vendors who can make them for you, calorie counts and sugar levels, the use of soy, the convenience factor, ingredients, high protein/high fiber 201

Vendor profiles: Bariatric Advantage, Bariatric Choice, Bariatrix Nutrition, Nature's Sunshine

Other companies using meal replacements (multi-level marketers, VLCD vendors, retail brands)

Complementary, optional services to offer (hormone tests, etc.)

Viewing your program as a complement to bariatric surgery patients (pre- and post-surgery) The growth of bariatric surgery, patient demographics, insurance coverage, demand, ACA coverage, ASMBS/other obesity societies

Establishing your brand: why it's important, actions and techniques, goals

Reference Directory of diet industry sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qftmfk



Source: Marketdata LLC

