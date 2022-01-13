U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

United States Restaurant Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Growth Outlook to 2030: Mobile POS Terminals Segment Set for Largest Revenue of $3610 Million by End of 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States (US) restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.85% over the forecast period 2021 - 2030.

Factors such as the increasing preference for food away from home amongst the individuals, along with the increasing number of restaurants in the United States, and the numerous benefits associated with the use of POS systems are anticipated to drive the market growth. The US restaurant POS terminals market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 8510 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 4290 Million in the year 2020.

The US restaurant point-of-sale terminals market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by POS system type, deployment mode, enterprise size, restaurant type, and by region. On the basis of POS system type, the market is segmented into mobile/portable POS terminals, traditional POS system, cloud POS system, self-service kiosk POS system, and others. Out of these, the mobile/portable POS terminals segment further expected to touch the largest revenue of over USD 3610 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 1690 Million in the year 2020.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the market is segmented into South U.S., West U.S., Middle West U.S., and North East U.S. By the end of 2030, the market in South U.S. is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of around USD 2860 Million, up from a revenue of USD 1430 Million approximately in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the US restaurant POS terminals market that are included in the report are BrewPOS, Amber Systems Technologies, Cybrosys Technologies, Intuition Systems, Sintel Systems, TouchBistro Inc., Clover Network, Inc., talech, Inc. (U.S. Bank), Lavu, Inc., Epos Now LLC, Upserve, Inc., Square, Inc., Toast, Inc., Cake Corporation, Lightspeed, NCR Corporation, Heartland Payroll Solutions, Inc., Oracle (MICROS POS Systems), PAR Technology Corp., and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Competitive Positioning

4. Competitive Landscape

5. US Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market
5.1. By Value (USD million)
5.2. US Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
5.2.1. By POS System Type
5.2.1.1. Mobile/Portal POS Terminals
5.2.1.2. Traditional POS System
5.2.1.3. Cloud POS System
5.2.1.4. Self Service Kiosk POS System
5.2.1.5. Others
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode
5.2.2.1. Cloud Based
5.2.2.2. On-premise Based
5.2.3. By Enterprise Size
5.2.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprise
5.2.3.2. Large Enterprise
5.2.4. By Restaurant Type
5.2.4.1. Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)
5.2.4.2. Full-Service Restaurants (FSR)
5.2.4.2.1. Casual Dining
5.2.4.2.2. Family-Style
5.2.4.2.3. Upscale Dining
5.2.4.2.4. Fine Dining
5.2.4.3. Others

6. South USA Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

7. West USA Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

8. Middle West USA Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

9. North East USA Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

10. Regional Leading POS terminal companies

Companies Mentioned

  • BrewPOS

  • Amber Systems Technologies

  • Cybrosys Technologies

  • Intuition Systems

  • Sintel Systems

  • TouchBistro Inc.

  • Clover Network Inc.

  • talech Inc. (U.S. Bank)

  • Lavu Inc.

  • Epos Now LLC

  • Upserve Inc.

  • Square Inc.

  • Toast Inc.

  • Cake Corporation

  • Lightspeed

  • NCR Corporation

  • Heartland Payroll Solutions Inc.

  • Oracle (MICROS POS Systems)

  • PAR Technology Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5r8di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


