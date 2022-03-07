U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

United States Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027: Demand for Battery Lawn Mowers is Expected to Grow Due to Innovations in Battery Technology

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market

U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market
U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States robotic lawn mower market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.32% by volume during 2022-2027

Battery-powered robotic lawn mowers allow more excellent maneuverability and require lesser maintenance. With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The West region obtains high potential for both smart and non-smart robotic lawn mowers, mainly driven by the growth in building construction activities, especially in Utah and Idaho. During 2010-2020, built nearly 54 and 49 new houses per 1000 residents in Idaho and Utah

The robotic lawn mowers market in the Midwest region is expected to spur exceptional growth and demand due to the growing residential and commercial sector. Moreover, the increasing awareness and growing tech-savvy population contribute to the rise in demand for robotic lawn mowers across the region

The adoption rate of robotic lawn mowers among end-users in the U.S. has been impressive. Due to increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions to drive growth

Global vendors with their huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. Thereby, the competition in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As

KEY POINTS

  • The demand for commercial robotic lawn mowers is expected to increase as the landscaping, and commercial real estate industries are poised to grow due to better economic prospects

  • Existing garden equipment/consumer electronics vendors are entering the business through product development and product line extension (iRobot). Product diversification is the key for new vendors to dive into the industry

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. robotic lawn mower market:

  • Resolution of safety hazards of traditional lawn mowers

  • Healthy growth of landscaping industry

  • Growing marketing efforts and promotional activities

  • The lower operating cost of robotic lawn mowers

  • Growing demand from golf courses

Key Vendors

  • Honda Power Equipment

  • Husqvarna Group

  • MTD Products

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STIGA S.p.A

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Deere & Company

  • Future GenRobots

  • Greenworks Tools

  • iRobot

  • Mamibot Manufacturing USA

  • Milagrow HumanTech

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • STIHL

  • The Toro Company

  • Volta

  • Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.1 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Technology Trends
7.2.1 Voice Commands
7.2.2 GPS Connectivity
7.2.3 Smartphone Connectivity
7.2.4 Sensor Control
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Falling Interest in Lawn Care Activities
7.6 Value Chain Analysis
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
7.6.3 Manufacturers
7.6.4 Distribution Centers
7.6.5 Dealers/Distributors
7.6.6 Retailers
7.6.7 End-Users
7.7 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
8.2 Internet Shaping End-User Purchase Behavior
8.3 Advancement in Technologies (Ai, Sensors, GPS)
8.4 Development of Smart Cities

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers
9.2 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
9.3 Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities
9.4 Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers
9.5 Growing Demand from Golf Courses

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
10.2 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & High Adoption of Artificial Grass
10.3 High Acquisition, Installation & Maintenance Cost

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographic Insights
11.3 Segmental Overview
11.4 Market Size & Forecast
11.4.1 By Value
11.4.2 By Volume
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
11.6 Pestel Analysis

12 Lawn Area
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Small-Sized
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
12.4.3 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
12.5 Medium-Sized
12.6 Large-Sized

13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
13.4.3 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
13.5 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Residential
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
14.4.3 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
14.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
14.6 Professional Landscaping Services

15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Offline
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
15.4.3 Specialty Stores
15.4.4 Mass Market Players
15.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.4.6 Market by Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
15.5 Online
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Direct Sales
15.5.3 Third-Party Sales

16 Region
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/245xhx

Attachment

