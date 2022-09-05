U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    +2.20 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.50
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.11
    +0.23 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9936
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4900
    +0.3380 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,703.69
    -67.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.47
    -9.21 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.39
    -49.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

United States SD-WAN Enterprise Survey 2021-2022: Business Drivers for Digital Transformation and Top Technology Trends

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US SD-WAN Enterprise Survey: Adoption Trends by Business Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 US SD-WAN survey conducted among different business sizes on their preferences for SD-WAN.

The survey respondents are C-suite and IT/network decision-makers among different business sizes, including small businesses (250 to 499 employees), mid-size businesses (500 to 999 employees), large businesses (1,000 to 4,999 employees), and very large businesses (5,000 and more employees) that spread across verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The survey focuses on evaluating the benefits achieved from SD-WAN deployment, trends in replacing existing networking equipment with SD-WAN CPE, parameters while selecting an SD-WAN solution, and preferences in buying and managing an SD-WAN solution.

All sizes of the US businesses surveyed indicated aggressive deployment of SD-WAN solutions across branch locations as part of their digital transformation initiative. With the benefits they have achieved mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the remote working model, businesses are now planning to deploy their second SD-WAN solution in the next two years.

The 2021 SD-WAN survey validates SD-WAN adoption trends across different business sizes and how IT decision-makers in the United States value improvement in application performance, optimization of IT personnel, centralized policy administration and network management, and embracement of a cloud-first strategy when deploying SD-WAN.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Respondent Profile

3. Business Drivers for Digital Transformation and Top Technology Trends by Business Size

  • Top Business Driver for Digital Transformation Initiatives

  • Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months

4. US SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Business Size

  • SD-WAN Deployment Trends among US Businesses

  • Benefits Businesses Achieved from Deploying a SD-WAN

  • Top Challenges Businesses Face while Deploying SD-WANs

  • SD-WAN CPE Replacing Traditional Routers in Enterprise WANs

  • SD-WAN CPE Replacing Traditional Firewalls in Enterprise WANs

5. SD-WAN Buying Preference by Business Size

  • What Businesses Look for in a SD-WAN Solution

  • Organizations Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution

  • Businesses Prefer an MSP to Deploy Managed SD-WAN

6. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu884k

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu884k


