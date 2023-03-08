United States Security Manual ISO Compliant Templates 2023: 28 Electronic Forms that are Ready to Use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy
The Security Manual Template - ISO compliant is provided in Word. Included also are the Business Impact questionnaire (Word) and a Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Form (PDF and Excel). It is a complete Security Manual and can be used in whole or in part to comply with Sarbanes Oxley, define responsibilities, actions and procedures to manage the security of your computer, communication, Internet and network environment.
As a bonus you get 7 job descriptions and 28 ELECTRONIC FORMS that will help you implement the policies and procedures in this electronic document.
Policy and Procedure Manual Compliance Management Made Easy -- California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH
Comes in eReader, MS Word, and PDF formats. Includes 28 Electronic Forms that are ready to use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy
The Security Manual Template - ISO Compliant is provided in MS WORD, PDF, and ePub formats. In addition, it includes an MS Excel Security Audit Program and 320 job descriptions from the Internet and IT Positions Description HandiGuide. Each job description comes as a WORD file using a descriptive long file name.
Many organizations fail to realize the benefits of security information management due to the often exhaustive financial and human resource costs of implementing and maintaining the software.
However, Janco's Security Manual Template - the industry standard - provides the infrastructure tools to manage security, make smarter security decisions and respond faster to security incidents and compliance requests within days of implementation. The template provides a framework for evaluating SIM services and shows how they could be applied within your organization.
Address issues like Work From Home (WFH) operational requirements, Identify Protection and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). It is a complete must-have tool.
Security incidents are rising at an alarming rate every year. As the complexity of the threats increases, so do the security measures required to protect networks and critical enterprise data. CIOs, Data center operators, network administrators, and other IT professionals need to comprehend the basics of security in order to safely deploy and manage data and networks.
Securing a typical business network and IT infrastructure demands an end-to-end approach with a firm grasp of vulnerabilities and associated protective measures. While such knowledge cannot stop all attempts at network incursion or system attack, it can empower IT professionals to eliminate general problems, greatly reduce potential damages, and quickly detect breaches.
With the ever-increasing number and complexity of attacks, vigilant approaches to security in both large and small enterprises are a must. The Security Manual Template meets that requirement.
Comprehensive, Detailed, and Customizable
The Security Manual is over 240 pages in length. All versions of the Security Manual Template include both the Business IT Impact Questionnaire and the Threat Vulnerability Assessment Tool (they were redesigned to address Sarbanes Oxley compliance).
In addition, the Security Manual Template PREMIUM Edition contains 16 detailed job descriptions that apply specifically to security and Sarbanes Oxley, ISO security domains, ISO 27000 (ISO27001 and ISO27002), PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS 199, and CobiT.
The Security Manual has recommended policies, procedures and written agreements with employees, vendors and other parties who have access to the company's technology assets. To make this process as easy as possible, Janco provides 18 formatted electronic forms for distribution and documentation. All forms are in easy-to-edit Microsoft Word templates so all you need to do is add your corporate logo, make your own additions and changes and your task of policy and procedure documentation is nearly complete!
Electronic Forms
Application & File Server Inventory
Blog Policy Compliance Agreement
BYOD Access and Use Agreement
Company Asset Employee Control Log
Email Employee Agreement
Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist
FIPS 199 Assessment
Internet Access Request Form
Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement
Internet use Approval
Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement
Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist
New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release
Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement
Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement
Preliminary Security Audit Checklist
Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement
Risk Assessment (pdf & docx)
Security Access Application
Security Audit Report
Security Violation Procedures
Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement
Server Registration
Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement
Telecommuting Work Agreement
Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement
Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory
Work From Home Work Agreement
Key Topics Covered:
1. Security - Introduction
Scope
Objective
Applicability
Best Practices
WFH Operational Rules
Web Site Security Flaws
ISO 27000 Compliance Process
Security General Policy
Responsibilities
2. Minimum and Mandated Security Standard Requirements
ISO Security Domains
ISO 27000
Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999.
FTC Information Safeguards.
Federal Information Processing Standard - FIPS 199.
NIST SP 800-53
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
California SB 1386 Personal Information Privacy
California Consumer Privacy Act - 2018
Massachusetts 201 CMR 17.00 Data Protection Requirements
What Google and Other 3rd Parties Know
Internet Security Myths
3. Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Assessment
Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool
Evaluate Risk
4. Risk Analysis - IT Applications and Functions
Objective
Roles and Responsibilities
Program Requirements
Frequency
Relationship to Effective Security Design
Selection of Safeguards
Requests for Waiver
Program Basic Elements
5. Staff Member Roles
Basic Policies
Security - Responsibilities.
Determining Sensitive Internet and Information Technology Systems Positions
Personnel Practices
Education and Training
Contractor Personnel
6. Physical Security
Information Processing Area Classification.
Classification Categories
Access Control
Levels of Access Authority
Access Control Requirements by Category.
Implementation Requirements
Protection of Supporting Utilities
7. Facility Design, Construction, and Operational Considerations
Building Location
External Characteristics
Location of Information Processing Areas
Construction Standards
Water Damage Protection
Air Conditioning
Entrances and Exits.
Interior Furnishings
Fire
Electrical
Air Conditioning
Remote Internet and Information Technology Workstations
Lost Equipment
Training, Drills, Maintenance, and Testing
8. Media and Documentation
Data Storage and Media Protection
Documentation
10. Data and Software Security
Resources to Be Protected
Classification
Rights
Access Control
Internet/Intranet/Terminal Access/Wireless Access
Spyware
Wireless Security Standards
Logging and Audit Trail Requirements
Satisfactory Compliance.
Violation Reporting and Follow-Up
11. Internet and Information Technology Contingency Planning
Responsibilities
Information Technology
Contingency Planning
Documentation
Contingency Plan Activation and Recovery
Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics
12. Insurance Requirements
Objectives
Responsibilities
Filing a Proof of Loss
Risk Analysis Program
Purchased Equipment and Systems
Leased Equipment and Systems
Media
Business Interruption.
Staff Member Dishonesty
Errors and Omissions
13. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Best Practices for SIEM
KPI Metrics for SIEM
14. Identity Protection
Identifying Relevant Red Flags
Preventing and Mitigating Identity Theft.
Updating the Program
Methods for Administering the Program
15. Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance
Required response
16. Outsourced Services
Responsibilities
Outside Service Providers - Including Cloud
17. Waiver Procedures
Purpose and Scope
Policy
Definition
Responsibilities
Procedure
18. Incident Reporting Procedure
Purpose & Scope
Definitions
Responsibilities
Procedure
Analysis/Evaluation
19. Access Control Guidelines
Purpose & Scope
Objectives
Definitions of Access Control Zones
Responsibilities
Badge Issuance
