United States Security Manual ISO Compliant Templates 2023: 28 Electronic Forms that are Ready to Use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Security Manual Template - 2023 - ISO Compliant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Security Manual Template - ISO compliant is provided in Word. Included also are the Business Impact questionnaire (Word) and a Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Form (PDF and Excel). It is a complete Security Manual and can be used in whole or in part to comply with Sarbanes Oxley, define responsibilities, actions and procedures to manage the security of your computer, communication, Internet and network environment.

As a bonus you get 7 job descriptions and 28 ELECTRONIC FORMS that will help you implement the policies and procedures in this electronic document.

Policy and Procedure Manual Compliance Management Made Easy -- California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH



Comes in eReader, MS Word, and PDF formats. Includes 28 Electronic Forms that are ready to use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy

The Security Manual Template - ISO Compliant is provided in MS WORD, PDF, and ePub formats. In addition, it includes an MS Excel Security Audit Program and 320 job descriptions from the Internet and IT Positions Description HandiGuide. Each job description comes as a WORD file using a descriptive long file name.

Many organizations fail to realize the benefits of security information management due to the often exhaustive financial and human resource costs of implementing and maintaining the software.

However, Janco's Security Manual Template - the industry standard - provides the infrastructure tools to manage security, make smarter security decisions and respond faster to security incidents and compliance requests within days of implementation. The template provides a framework for evaluating SIM services and shows how they could be applied within your organization.

Address issues like Work From Home (WFH) operational requirements, Identify Protection and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). It is a complete must-have tool.

Story continues

Security incidents are rising at an alarming rate every year. As the complexity of the threats increases, so do the security measures required to protect networks and critical enterprise data. CIOs, Data center operators, network administrators, and other IT professionals need to comprehend the basics of security in order to safely deploy and manage data and networks.

Securing a typical business network and IT infrastructure demands an end-to-end approach with a firm grasp of vulnerabilities and associated protective measures. While such knowledge cannot stop all attempts at network incursion or system attack, it can empower IT professionals to eliminate general problems, greatly reduce potential damages, and quickly detect breaches.

With the ever-increasing number and complexity of attacks, vigilant approaches to security in both large and small enterprises are a must. The Security Manual Template meets that requirement.

Comprehensive, Detailed, and Customizable

The Security Manual is over 240 pages in length. All versions of the Security Manual Template include both the Business IT Impact Questionnaire and the Threat Vulnerability Assessment Tool (they were redesigned to address Sarbanes Oxley compliance).

In addition, the Security Manual Template PREMIUM Edition contains 16 detailed job descriptions that apply specifically to security and Sarbanes Oxley, ISO security domains, ISO 27000 (ISO27001 and ISO27002), PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS 199, and CobiT.

The Security Manual has recommended policies, procedures and written agreements with employees, vendors and other parties who have access to the company's technology assets. To make this process as easy as possible, Janco provides 18 formatted electronic forms for distribution and documentation. All forms are in easy-to-edit Microsoft Word templates so all you need to do is add your corporate logo, make your own additions and changes and your task of policy and procedure documentation is nearly complete!

Electronic Forms

Application & File Server Inventory Blog Policy Compliance Agreement BYOD Access and Use Agreement Company Asset Employee Control Log Email Employee Agreement Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist FIPS 199 Assessment Internet Access Request Form Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement Internet use Approval Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement Preliminary Security Audit Checklist Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement Risk Assessment (pdf & docx) Security Access Application Security Audit Report Security Violation Procedures Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement Server Registration Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement Telecommuting Work Agreement Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory Work From Home Work Agreement

Key Topics Covered:

1. Security - Introduction

Scope

Objective

Applicability

Best Practices

WFH Operational Rules

Web Site Security Flaws

ISO 27000 Compliance Process

Security General Policy

Responsibilities

2. Minimum and Mandated Security Standard Requirements

ISO Security Domains

ISO 27000

Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999.

FTC Information Safeguards.

Federal Information Processing Standard - FIPS 199.

NIST SP 800-53

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

California SB 1386 Personal Information Privacy

California Consumer Privacy Act - 2018

Massachusetts 201 CMR 17.00 Data Protection Requirements

What Google and Other 3rd Parties Know

Internet Security Myths

3. Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Assessment

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool

Evaluate Risk

4. Risk Analysis - IT Applications and Functions

Objective

Roles and Responsibilities

Program Requirements

Frequency

Relationship to Effective Security Design

Selection of Safeguards

Requests for Waiver

Program Basic Elements

5. Staff Member Roles

Basic Policies

Security - Responsibilities.

Determining Sensitive Internet and Information Technology Systems Positions

Personnel Practices

Education and Training

Contractor Personnel

6. Physical Security

Information Processing Area Classification.

Classification Categories

Access Control

Levels of Access Authority

Access Control Requirements by Category.

Implementation Requirements

Protection of Supporting Utilities

7. Facility Design, Construction, and Operational Considerations

Building Location

External Characteristics

Location of Information Processing Areas

Construction Standards

Water Damage Protection

Air Conditioning

Entrances and Exits.

Interior Furnishings

Fire

Electrical

Air Conditioning

Remote Internet and Information Technology Workstations

Lost Equipment

Training, Drills, Maintenance, and Testing

8. Media and Documentation

Data Storage and Media Protection

Documentation

10. Data and Software Security

Resources to Be Protected

Classification

Rights

Access Control

Internet/Intranet/Terminal Access/Wireless Access

Spyware

Wireless Security Standards

Logging and Audit Trail Requirements

Satisfactory Compliance.

Violation Reporting and Follow-Up

11. Internet and Information Technology Contingency Planning

Responsibilities

Information Technology

Contingency Planning

Documentation

Contingency Plan Activation and Recovery

Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

12. Insurance Requirements

Objectives

Responsibilities

Filing a Proof of Loss

Risk Analysis Program

Purchased Equipment and Systems

Leased Equipment and Systems

Media

Business Interruption.

Staff Member Dishonesty

Errors and Omissions

13. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Best Practices for SIEM

KPI Metrics for SIEM

14. Identity Protection

Identifying Relevant Red Flags

Preventing and Mitigating Identity Theft.

Updating the Program

Methods for Administering the Program

15. Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance

Required response

16. Outsourced Services

Responsibilities

Outside Service Providers - Including Cloud

17. Waiver Procedures

Purpose and Scope

Policy

Definition

Responsibilities

Procedure

18. Incident Reporting Procedure

Purpose & Scope

Definitions

Responsibilities

Procedure

Analysis/Evaluation

19. Access Control Guidelines

Purpose & Scope

Objectives

Definitions of Access Control Zones

Responsibilities

Badge Issuance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p5c33

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-security-manual-iso-compliant-templates-2023-28-electronic-forms-that-are-ready-to-use-and-user-bill-of-rights-for-sensitive-data-and-privacy-301765986.html

SOURCE Research and Markets