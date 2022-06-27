United States Smart Drugs & Pills Market Research Report 2022: Industry to Grow at 22.45% Annually to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027
U.S. Smart Drugs & Pills Market
Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Drugs & Pills Market Research Report by Target Area (Esophagus, Large Intestine, and Small Intestine), End User, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Smart Drugs & Pills Market size was estimated at USD 867.25 million in 2021, USD 1,096.37 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.45% to reach USD 2,923.87 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Drugs & Pills to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Target Area, the market was studied across Esophagus, Large Intestine, Small Intestine, and Stomach.
Based on End User, the market was studied across Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Research Institutes.
Based on Application, the market was studied across Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, and Patient Monitoring.
Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Drugs & Pills Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Smart Drugs & Pills Market, by Target Area
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Esophagus
6.3. Large Intestine
6.4. Small Intestine
6.5. Stomach
7. Smart Drugs & Pills Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Diagnostic Centers
7.3. Hospitals
7.4. Research Institutes
8. Smart Drugs & Pills Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Capsule Endoscopy
8.3. Drug Delivery
8.4. Patient Monitoring
9. California Smart Drugs & Pills Market
10. Florida Smart Drugs & Pills Market
11. Illinois Smart Drugs & Pills Market
12. New York Smart Drugs & Pills Market
13. Ohio Smart Drugs & Pills Market
14. Pennsylvania Smart Drugs & Pills Market
15. Texas Smart Drugs & Pills Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
Companies Mentioned
Acamp
Bio-Images Research Limited
Boston Scientific Corporation
CapsoVision, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
GE Healthcare
Given Imaging, Inc.
Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG
Medimetrics S.A. de C.V.
MediSafe
Medtronic
Olympus Corporation
Pentax Medical Company
Proteus Digital Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lxsva
