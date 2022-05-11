U.S. markets closed

United States Social Commerce Market Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2019-2028

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Social commerce industry in United States is expected to grow by 27.0% on annual basis to reach US$1,88,744.6 million in 2022.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,88,744.6 million in 2022 to reach US$6,27,398.4 million by 2028.

In the United States, consumers are increasingly seeking a personalized and custom experience online. This growing preference among consumers has resulted in the rise of the social commerce industry. In the last two years, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and WhatsApp, have seen many businesses adopting shopping and payment functions, thereby allowing consumers to buy products or services directly from the networking sites. This ability to purchase directly from social media platforms has created an opportunity for brands across the country to increase their conversion rates.

In 2021, Facebook, introduced Live Shopping Fridays, wherein the platform featured specific brands to sell products and services through live video streams and demos. Consumers were able to connect with the brands and ask questions in real-time. Moreover, they were also allowed to use a streamlined checkout process using the Shops feature launched by the company.

Moreover, since the start of the global pandemic, the social commerce industry in the United States has attracted investment from private equity and venture capital firms. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, as the social commerce market in the country continues to gain strong momentum over the next three to four years.

Social commerce is expected to become a key growth driver by the overall e-commerce industry in the United States in 2022. While the industry has recorded significant growth ever since the global pandemic outbreak, the size of the market is still considered small compared to Asian markets such as China.

An increasing number of brands are selling on social networking platforms to target a large consumer base

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Social Commerce Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer

2 United States Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 United States Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.2 United States Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.3 United States Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
3.1 United States Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.2 United States Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.3 United States Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4 United States Social Commerce Key Market Insight and Innovation
4.1 United States Social Commerce Key Trends and Drivers
4.2 United States Social Commerce Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies
4.3 United States Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players

5 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories
5.1 United States Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 United States Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.3 United States Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.4 United States Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.5 United States Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.6 United States Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.7 United States Social Commerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
6.1 United States Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 United States Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.3 United States Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.4 United States Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device
7.1 United States Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
7.2 United States Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.3 United States Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
8.1 United States Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
8.2 United States Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.3 United States Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
9.1 United States Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
9.2 United States Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.3 United States Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.4 United States Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method
10.1 United States Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
10.2 United States Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.3 United States Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.4 United States Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.5 United States Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.6 United States Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.7 United States Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.8 United States Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11 United States Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior
11.1 United States Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2021
11.2 United States Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2021
11.3 United States Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqrkpu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-social-commerce-market-databook-2022-50-kpis-on-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-2019-2028-301545389.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

