United States Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Primes Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus Report 2022-2026: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies

Dublin, March 06, 2023 - The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2022-2026 - Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Defense Spending has been on a bull run over the recent years being aided by strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces



The global defense spending reached the record high level of $2.1 trillion for 2021 while registering a 7% year-on-year growth and mirroring the tectonic shifts underway in the traditional geopolitical dynamics and equations following China's military ascendance and Russian regional resurgence triggering the return of the great power competition between the traditional and revisionist states in the age of multi-polarity in the 21st century.

The rise of China & its military bullying in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine have collectively led to significant turbulence and a subsequent, massive surge in defense spending across APAC & Europe which is likely to be sustained for at least over a decade.

The degree of impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent monumental geopolitical shifts underway could easily be fathomed from Germany's recent, complete turnaround of its strategic defense posture and the rapid swerving of traditional neutrals of the North, Sweden & Finland, towards NATO



The U.S. defense industrial base is preparing to switch to the afterburner mode with ongoing defense equipment assistance to Ukraine necessitating production rate ramp-ups & increases to backfill inventories across the U.S. & NATO allies, increase in procurement rates over key programs, like F-35 Lightning II JSF, besides the need to meet increasing international demand for Fighter Jets, ATGMs, MANPADS, Missile Defense Systems and Armor, including, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) & Armored Vehicles with increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations following the virtual evaporation of traditional, rule-based world order



Further, the development of next generation defense systems and technologies continues unabated to match near-peer adversaries in terms of capabilities and to maintain traditional U.S. military overmatch over adversaries leading to continued funding for development of strategic programs & technologies, with the U.S. R&D outlay having grown by 24% between 2012 & 2021, and which is likely to be sustained over medium term with the U.S. defense budget projected to exceed $800 billion for FY2023.

Additionally, Commercial Aviation & Defense segments have been witnessing contrasting growth trajectories with Defense Spending on a marked upswing globally while Commercial Aviation has been recovering steadily from the pandemic blow with sustainability push being a key focus area & a substantial, long term technological challenge for it



Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the U.S.' Top 5 Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT analysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging.

The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities



Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making Processes

Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Review of Key, Upcoming Defense Programs

Global Defense Budgetary Trend and Defense Budgetary Spending Levels across Key Markets

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Overview of Key, Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Shape the future

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 U.S. A&D Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Portfolio Adjustment & Realignment based on Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Latest & Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets

Program Size

Scale & Scope

Competing OEMs

Program Stage & Status

Contract Awards

Latest Developments

Upcoming Milestones

Program Outlook

Section 12: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections

Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9jwqz

