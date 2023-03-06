U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

United States Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Primes Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus Report 2022-2026: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2022-2026 - Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Spending has been on a bull run over the recent years being aided by strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces

The global defense spending reached the record high level of $2.1 trillion for 2021 while registering a 7% year-on-year growth and mirroring the tectonic shifts underway in the traditional geopolitical dynamics and equations following China's military ascendance and Russian regional resurgence triggering the return of the great power competition between the traditional and revisionist states in the age of multi-polarity in the 21st century.

The rise of China & its military bullying in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine have collectively led to significant turbulence and a subsequent, massive surge in defense spending across APAC & Europe which is likely to be sustained for at least over a decade.

The degree of impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent monumental geopolitical shifts underway could easily be fathomed from Germany's recent, complete turnaround of its strategic defense posture and the rapid swerving of traditional neutrals of the North, Sweden & Finland, towards NATO

The U.S. defense industrial base is preparing to switch to the afterburner mode with ongoing defense equipment assistance to Ukraine necessitating production rate ramp-ups & increases to backfill inventories across the U.S. & NATO allies, increase in procurement rates over key programs, like F-35 Lightning II JSF, besides the need to meet increasing international demand for Fighter Jets, ATGMs, MANPADS, Missile Defense Systems and Armor, including, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) & Armored Vehicles with increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations following the virtual evaporation of traditional, rule-based world order

Further, the development of next generation defense systems and technologies continues unabated to match near-peer adversaries in terms of capabilities and to maintain traditional U.S. military overmatch over adversaries leading to continued funding for development of strategic programs & technologies, with the U.S. R&D outlay having grown by 24% between 2012 & 2021, and which is likely to be sustained over medium term with the U.S. defense budget projected to exceed $800 billion for FY2023.

Additionally, Commercial Aviation & Defense segments have been witnessing contrasting growth trajectories with Defense Spending on a marked upswing globally while Commercial Aviation has been recovering steadily from the pandemic blow with sustainability push being a key focus area & a substantial, long term technological challenge for it

Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the U.S.' Top 5 Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT analysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging.

The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

  • Strategic Planning & Decision-Making Processes

  • Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective

  • Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

  • Review of Key, Upcoming Defense Programs

  • Global Defense Budgetary Trend and Defense Budgetary Spending Levels across Key Markets

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Overview of Key, Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Shape the future

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies

  • Founded

  • Headquartered

  • Business Segments

  • Employees

  • Revenues

  • Market Capitalization

  • Key Executives

  • Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

  • Revenue Base & Growth Trend

  • Revenues Split by Key Segments

  • Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

  • Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

  • Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

  • Return on Sales Trend

  • Profitability Growth Trend

  • Cash Flow from Operations

  • R&D Expenditure Trend

  • CAPEX Trend

  • Order Intake Trend

  • Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players

  • Strengths to be Leveraged

  • Weaknesses to be worked on

  • Opportunities to be capitalized upon

  • Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • The Boeing Company

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • The Boeing Company

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 U.S. A&D Primes

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • The Boeing Company

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
Analysis Coverage:

  • Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

  • Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

  • R&D Strategies & Plans

  • Growth Strategies & Plans

  • Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

  • Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

  • Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

  • Financial Strategies & Plans

  • Portfolio Adjustment & Realignment based on Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

  • Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

  • Industry Trends

  • Market Trends

  • Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 11: Latest & Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets

  • Program Size

  • Scale & Scope

  • Competing OEMs

  • Program Stage & Status

  • Contract Awards

  • Latest Developments

  • Upcoming Milestones

  • Program Outlook

Section 12: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

  • U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

  • Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

  • Market Outlook & Growth Projections

  • Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections

  • Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9jwqz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


