United States Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Primes Annual Strategy Dossier Report 2023 Featuring Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon
Global Defense Spending on a Historic High and Poised for Rapid, Medium-Term Growth
Global Defense Spending has been on a clear upswing and is at a historic high now, having breached the $2 trillion threshold in 2021, led by the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of great power competition among leading geopolitical powers marked by sustained geopolitical instability, rising political tensions and conflicts.
The Russia-Ukraine war has been a watershed moment, or 'Zeitenwende', geopolitically having brought back the spectre of war over Europe back to life after almost 3 decades following Russia's military resurgence and is showing no signs of abating even after heading into its second year.
Russia's looming threat and ongoing antics in Ukraine have effectively led to a renaissance in defense spending across Europe with surging defense budgets & overhaul of defense industrial base for the rapid production ramp-up required after decades of hibernation.
China's rapid military build-up & emergence as the regional belligerent power in the Asia-Pacific has other nations in the region spooked up setting off one of the biggest arms race in the APAC marked by Japan's redefined strategic posture for defense, India's rapid build-up of military capabilities to counter China's bellicosity and Australia's virtual defense renaissance besides the emergence of regional security cooperation frameworks, alliances & pacts, like QUAD & AUKUS, aimed at containing China.
The U.S.-China faceoff is further escalating over China's ascent as a revisionist state with a rapid military build-up and steadily growing global economic & diplomatic influence with the U.S. officially terming China as the strongest & most serious, long-term rival globally.
The traditional West vs. East fault line & rivalry, thus, is visible clearly once again and has been driving defense spending & military rearmament globally following the emergence of an unprecedented & rapidly evolving Russia-China cooperative axis, thereby, turning out to be a real windfall for the global defense industrial base.
U.S. Defense Industrial Base Geared towards Ramping-Up Production Rates:
The ongoing U.S. & NATO military assistance to Ukraine from existing stocks needing backfilling of inventories, the focus of U.S. defense spending towards maintaining traditional overmatch over adversaries focused on developing next generation capabilities through accelerated R&D pursuits and the need for replacement of ageing defense equipment with next generation systems & technologies have collectively been driving the significant increase in investment outlay towards defense backed by steady increases in U.S. defense budget over the recent years.
A number of new, large-scale defense contracts of strategic nature, scale, scope & long term horizon have already been initiated or awarded over the recent years, including, the B-21 LRSB, JLTV, FVL, NGAD and the Virginia & Columbia class submarine programs while many more are in the offing, including, the U.S. Army's OMFV program to replace Bradleys and the development of Hypersonic weapons for the USAF & the USN.
The defense industrial base across the U.S. is gearing up to rapidly ramp-up production rates over near term to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems following the extraordinary rate at which they are being used in Ukraine, given that almost 13 years worth of Javelin & Stinger stocks have already been utilized, and to meet growing international demand for them following the return of the era of great power competition.
The global defense spending, thus, is projected to reach the record $2.5 trillion level by 2027 following a virtual defense renaissance globally with the industry gearing up to ramp up production rates to unprecedented rates & levels over near to medium term.
Supply Side-Led Market Scenario:
The near-term outlook for the Aerospace & Defense industry contrastingly is going to be dominated by the supply side for a change and the situation there could be termed as difficult, complex & challenging marked by supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks, constraints & labor shortages in an uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation levels & monetary policy tightening underway by the Fed to contain it.
The situation has been gradually ameliorating but is likely to hinder plans being chalked out by the industry OEMs to ramp up production rates to the levels being anticipated over near term as is clearly visible in the case of commercial aviation.
The emerging geopolitical challenges, conflicts & tensions and ongoing power plays are likely to provide significant growth opportunities to the U.S. aerospace & defense industry over near to medium term with defense budgets across most regions & nations headed northwards.
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes & provides:
Overall Strategy Focus & Key Strategies & Plans being chalked out by the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense companies
Insights into Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to shape the future of the Global Aerospace & Defense industry over medium term
Outlining of Emerging, Potential Growth Opportunities
Identifies Key Driving & Restraining Forces impacting the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a comprehensive Force Field Analysis
Provides an overview of Key, Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs
Analysis of U.S. Defense Budget & overall Budgetary Trend across Key Nations
In-Focus, Emerging, Game-Changer Technologies
Comprehensive Outlook & Medium-Term Demand Growth Projections for the U.S. and Global Aerospace & Defense industry
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the USA's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies
Founded
Headquartered
Business Segments
Employees
Revenues
Market Capitalization
Key Executives
Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
Revenue Base & Growth Trend
Revenues Split by Key Segments
Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
Return on Sales Trend
Profitability Growth Trend
Cash Flow from Operations
R&D Expenditure Trend
CAPEX Trend
Order Intake Trend
Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3 SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players
Strengths to be Leveraged
Weaknesses to be worked on
Opportunities to be capitalized upon
Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 U.S. A&D Primes
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
The Boeing Company
General Dynamics Corporation
Raytheon Technologies
Section 5 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
Analysis Coverage:
Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans
R&D Strategies & Plans
Growth Strategies & Plans
Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
Financial Strategies & Plans
Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Driving Forces
Restraining Forces
Section 7 Key Trends
Industry Trends
Market Trends
Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 Latest & Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs - Program Factsheets & Analysis
Program Size
Scale & Scope
Competing OEMs
Program Stage & Status
Contract Awards
Latest Developments
Upcoming Milestones
Program Outlook
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2023-2027
Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
Market Outlook & Growth Projections
Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027
Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
U.S.
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
