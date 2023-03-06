United States Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Primes Report 2022-2026: Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2022-2026 - Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Defense Spending has been on a bull run over the recent years being aided by strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces
The global defense spending reached the record high level of $2.1 trillion for 2021 while registering a 7% year-on-year growth and mirroring the tectonic shifts underway in the traditional geopolitical dynamics and equations following China's military ascendance and Russian regional resurgence triggering the return of the great power competition between the traditional and revisionist states in the age of multi-polarity in the 21st century.
The rise of China & its military bullying in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine have collectively led to significant turbulence and a subsequent, massive surge in defense spending across APAC & Europe which is likely to be sustained for at least over a decade.
The degree of impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent monumental geopolitical shifts underway could easily be fathomed from Germany's recent, complete turnaround of its strategic defense posture and the rapid swerving of traditional neutrals of the North, Sweden & Finland, towards NATO
The U.S. defense industrial base is preparing to switch to the afterburner mode with ongoing defense equipment assistance to Ukraine necessitating production rate ramp-ups & increases to backfill inventories across the U.S. & NATO allies, increase in procurement rates over key programs, like F-35 Lightning II JSF, besides the need to meet increasing international demand for Fighter Jets, ATGMs, MANPADS, Missile Defense Systems and Armor, including, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) & Armored Vehicles with increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations following the virtual evaporation of traditional, rule-based world order
Further, the development of next generation defense systems and technologies continues unabated to match near-peer adversaries in terms of capabilities and to maintain traditional U.S. military overmatch over adversaries leading to continued funding for development of strategic programs & technologies, with the U.S. R&D outlay having grown by 24% between 2012 & 2021, and which is likely to be sustained over medium term with the U.S. defense budget projected to exceed $800 billion for FY2023.
Additionally, Commercial Aviation & Defense segments have been witnessing contrasting growth trajectories with Defense Spending on a marked upswing globally while Commercial Aviation has been recovering steadily from the pandemic blow with sustainability push being a key focus area & a substantial, long term technological challenge for it
Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the U.S.' Top 5 Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.
The report provides detailed analysis on A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT analysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging.
The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities
Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:
Strategic Planning & Decision-Making Processes
Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective
Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
Review of Key, Upcoming Defense Programs
Global Defense Budgetary Trend and Defense Budgetary Spending Levels across Key Markets
Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
Overview of Key, Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Shape the future
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies
Founded
Headquartered
Business Segments
Employees
Revenues
Market Capitalization
Key Executives
Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
Revenue Base & Growth Trend
Revenues Split by Key Segments
Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
Return on Sales Trend
Profitability Growth Trend
Cash Flow from Operations
R&D Expenditure Trend
CAPEX Trend
Order Intake Trend
Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players
Strengths to be Leveraged
Weaknesses to be worked on
Opportunities to be capitalized upon
Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
The Boeing Company
General Dynamics Corporation
Raytheon Technologies
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
The Boeing Company
General Dynamics Corporation
Raytheon Technologies
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 U.S. A&D Primes
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
The Boeing Company
General Dynamics Corporation
Raytheon Technologies
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
Analysis Coverage:
Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans
R&D Strategies & Plans
Growth Strategies & Plans
Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
Financial Strategies & Plans
Portfolio Adjustment & Realignment based on Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Driving Forces
Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
Industry Trends
Market Trends
Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Latest & Upcoming U.S. Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets
Program Size
Scale & Scope
Competing OEMs
Program Stage & Status
Contract Awards
Latest Developments
Upcoming Milestones
Program Outlook
Section 12: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense
Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
Market Outlook & Growth Projections
Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections
Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1plpb4
