United States Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Markets to 2035 - Increasing Demand for Air Ambulance Vehicles & Growing Need for an Alternate Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market: Focus on Range, Application, Ecosystem, Operation, End-Use Industry, and Platform Architecture - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The U.S. urban air mobility market is estimated to reach $18.81 billion in 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.12% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

The major driving factors for the huge revenues generated by the companies are the growing need for an alternate mode of transportation in urban mobility and demand for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation services.

Players operating in the U.S. urban air mobility market are developing innovative products and vehicles to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings and have been collaborating with other companies to establish a larger market presence in the industry. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the U.S. urban air mobility market. For instance, to explore the development of hybrid-electric aircraft, Jaunt Air Mobility and VerdeGo Aero signed an MoU on 21 December 2020.

U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market

The increase in traffic congestion and rapid growth of urbanization are the significant challenges faced by some of the mobility industry in the world today, and innovative solutions in urban mobility are important for a sustainable future. There are several new mobility initiatives such as automotive transportation-as-a-service, high-speed train concepts such as hyperloop, autonomous cars, and aerial transportation.

Depending on the destination, travel distance, location of transportation, and duration of the journey, a passenger can select various modes of transportation. The concept of urban air mobility (UAM) was first realized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where air mobility was provided by helicopters, The UAM adoption level in Brazil was higher than in Tokyo and New York City together.

U.S. Urban Air Mobility Industry Overview

The urban air mobility market is expected to create an entirely new industry. The manufacturers are continuously taking initiatives to develop various innovative infrastructural concepts, such as better tracking systems and efficient connectivity. The key development focus areas in the urban air mobility industry include improvements in battery technology and other forms of propulsion systems to offer longer ranges and endurances.

Based on the recent developments in the U.S. urban air mobility market, aircraft prototypes have already been manufactured and tested in several countries. However, the regulatory framework that governs the urban air mobility industry is yet to certify the vehicles for commercial usage. It is expected that the cargo delivery drones will be commercialized by 2023, but the wide acceptance of passenger transportation is expected to be a bit slow.

Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market

The COVID-19 affected the global industries, and the U.S. urban air mobility market has been affected in some regions as well. The lockdown had completely stopped the production until July 2020 in some regions, but the research and development activities were not affected significantly.

The companies are slowly opening up their plants amidst the pandemic following all the safety measures. The U.S. had imposed complete lockdown to prevent the widespread of the virus. Since most of the companies are well established, they had their reserves for raw materials and other components to continue with their manufacturing processes. Due to the vaccinations, the industries are expected to function at 100%.

Market Segmentation

U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market by Range

The 20 km - 100 km Range Segment to Lead U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market during forecast period due to the increase in demand for faster mobility transport for short distances and increasing traffic congestions for daily commuters, the 20 km - 100 km segment is expected to witness huge growth over the next few years.

The technological limitations such as a lack of better battery technology and higher noise pollution are currently restricting the other range segments in the industry, but the range of 20 km to 100 km is balancing the factors perfectly and is delivering the most suitable product for the market.

U.S. Urban Air Mobility Market by Operation

The passenger transportation aerial vehicles are highly regulated under the guidance of government agencies such as Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. The drones and aerial vehicles used for passenger transportation must follow a stringent set of rules to get certified.

According to some industry experts, the passenger transporting vehicles will be requiring a piloted mode of operation in the early stages of commercialization to ensure passenger safety. Thus, the market is expected to be dominated by the piloted mode of operation during the forecast period of 2023-2035.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Acubed-Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Textron Inc., DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, EVE Air Mobility, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Opener

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding of the details around companies such as product portfolio, demonstrations, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and key developments in the U.S. urban air mobility market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2023-2035?

  • What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the U.S. urban air mobility market?

  • How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2023-2035?

  • What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the urban air mobility market?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

  • What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

Industry Outlook

  • Urban Air Mobility Market: Overview

  • U.S. Regulatory Framework

  • Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Investment Scenario: Start-Ups and Stakeholders in UAM Market

  • U.S. Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Growing Need for an Alternate Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility

  • Demand for an Efficient Mode of Logistics and Transportation Service

  • Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Environmental Concerns

Business Challenges

  • Short-Term Challenges

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Urban Air Mobility Market

Long-Term Challenges

  • Lack of Technology in Infrastructure in Megacities

  • Key Business Developments

  • Business Strategies

  • Corporate Strategies

Business Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Air Ambulance Vehicles

Companies Mentioned

  • Acubed-Airbus

  • Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

  • Aurora Flight Sciences

  • Bell Textron Inc.

  • DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC

  • EVE Air Mobility

  • Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

  • Joby Aviation

  • Kitty Hawk

  • Opener

  • Electra Aero, Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Overair, Inc.

  • Trek Aerospace, Inc.

  • Varon Vehicles Corporation

  • Wing Aviation LLC

  • Wisk Aero LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isyego

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-urban-air-mobility-uam-markets-to-2035---increasing-demand-for-air-ambulance-vehicles--growing-need-for-an-alternate-mode-of-transportation-in-urban-mobility-301409739.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

