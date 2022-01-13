United States Value-based Care for Medical Technology Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity in Developing Effective Interoperability Solutions to Address Data Gaps
The study will explore the underlying need and demand for VBC for the US market.
The value-based care (VBC) model aims to offer better outcomes and care quality to patients cost-effectively. Multiple stakeholders, including payers, healthcare providers, and medical technology (medtech) players, can share the revenue risk and incentive for providing better value. The United States is a pioneer in VBC adoption, followed by countries in Western Europe.
The geographical scope of the study will be mainly the United States. The research study will provide an overview of US value-based healthcare from the medtech industry perspective. New care models outside of hospital settings will effectively utilize limited hospital resources to accommodate the clinical demand from aging and chronic populations.
The effective delivery of VBC requires collaboration among stakeholders like payers, providers, and medical device manufacturers. Advanced technologies will cover many more acute conditions under the hospital-at-home care model and enhance patient experiences and outcomes.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the United States' (US) Value-based Care (VBC) for Medical Technology (Medtech) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Key Questions Answered in This Study
Defining Value in the Future
Delivering on the VBC Framework
VBC to Transform the Industry's System Structure, Payment Delivery, and Care Provision
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Challenges and Factors Driving the Transition to Value-based Care
What Keeps Hospital Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Awake at Night
Future US Healthcare Spending is Unsustainable
US Healthcare is Expensive But Lags in Value Delivery
Statistical Alert 1-Strong Need for Optimal Healthcare Resource Utilization
Statistical Alert 2-Need to Improve Population Health and Clinical Outcomes
Wastage Saved is Value Earned?
Challenges in New Technology Adoption
COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Margins in 2021
Strategic Imperatives Driving Outpatient Care
4. VBC Potential Assessment by Medical Specialty
VBC Potential Assessment by Medical Speciality
Cardiology
Orthopedics
Oncology
Gastroenterology
Neurology
Nephrology
Pulmonology
Endocrinology
5. Achieving Value at the Care Delivery Level
VBC to Help Transform Care Delivery
Strong Underlying Fundamentals Support Care Delivery Shifts
Care Delivery Shifts to Impact Patient Volume Dynamics
Inpatient Patient Volume Impact Analysis
Outpatient Patient Volume Impact Analysis
Trend 1-Value Drivers to Cause Steady ASC Growth
Trend 2-Accountable Care Organizations' (ACOs) Growth to Plateau but the Future of Value-based Care to Remain Intact
Trend 3-Payer Support to Boost HaH Adoption
Trend 4-Hospitals to Focus on Post-discharge/Bridge Clinics to Reduce Readmission Rates
Trend 5-Telemedicine in Rural Hospitals
Trend 6-The Virtualization of Primary Care
Trend 7-Inclination Toward On-demand Care to Result in Surge for Urgent Care Clinics
Trend 8-COVID-19 to Accelerate the Use of Retail Clinics
Trend 9-Trends in Urgent and Retail Clinics Usage in 2019
Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
6. Regulatory Reforms and Policies to Enable New Care Models
Supporting Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies
Future Direction-Transition toward APM and Population Health-based Plans
Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
7. Care Technology Innovation
Population Health Management (PHM), Central to Value-based Reimbursement, is a Difficult Business for Providers
AI and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)-2 Major Technology Enablers for Value-based Care
The Right Care at the Right Time Through the Right Medium-A Connected IoMT
IoMT Enables the Transition of Care Delivery
Digitized Data Boom-A Push Toward Predictive Care to Drive Demand for Healthcare AI Solutions
AI for Improving Workflow Efficiency and Care Delivery
Patient Data Stratification and Sources for Precision Health and PHM
Combinatorial Care Delivery Technologies to Drive Value
Supporting Technologies for Care Continuum to be Mainstream
Technology Adoption to Empower Patient-centric Solutions
Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
8. Financing and Payment Models
Medtech Players Will Need to Account for Changing Financial Risks
Statistics for VBC Payments Indicate Divisive Adoption Among Providers
Need to Optimize the Value Analysis Approach to Procurement
Current Adoption of VBC Payment Contracts in Medtech
Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Developing Effective Interoperability Solutions to Address Data Gaps
Growth Opportunity 2: Designing Comprehensive Strategic Framework for Competitive Advantage
Growth Opportunity 3: Targeting Emerging Markets for Market Expansion Options
10. Next Steps
