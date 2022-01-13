United States Value-based Care for Medical Technology Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity in Developing Effective Interoperability Solutions to Address Data Gaps

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Value-based Care for Medical Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study will explore the underlying need and demand for VBC for the US market.

The value-based care (VBC) model aims to offer better outcomes and care quality to patients cost-effectively. Multiple stakeholders, including payers, healthcare providers, and medical technology (medtech) players, can share the revenue risk and incentive for providing better value. The United States is a pioneer in VBC adoption, followed by countries in Western Europe.

The geographical scope of the study will be mainly the United States. The research study will provide an overview of US value-based healthcare from the medtech industry perspective. New care models outside of hospital settings will effectively utilize limited hospital resources to accommodate the clinical demand from aging and chronic populations.

The effective delivery of VBC requires collaboration among stakeholders like payers, providers, and medical device manufacturers. Advanced technologies will cover many more acute conditions under the hospital-at-home care model and enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the United States' (US) Value-based Care (VBC) for Medical Technology (Medtech) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions Answered in This Study

Defining Value in the Future

Delivering on the VBC Framework

VBC to Transform the Industry's System Structure, Payment Delivery, and Care Provision

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Challenges and Factors Driving the Transition to Value-based Care

What Keeps Hospital Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Awake at Night

Future US Healthcare Spending is Unsustainable

US Healthcare is Expensive But Lags in Value Delivery

Statistical Alert 1-Strong Need for Optimal Healthcare Resource Utilization

Statistical Alert 2-Need to Improve Population Health and Clinical Outcomes

Wastage Saved is Value Earned?

Challenges in New Technology Adoption

COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Margins in 2021

Strategic Imperatives Driving Outpatient Care

Story continues

4. VBC Potential Assessment by Medical Specialty

VBC Potential Assessment by Medical Speciality

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Nephrology

Pulmonology

Endocrinology

5. Achieving Value at the Care Delivery Level

VBC to Help Transform Care Delivery

Strong Underlying Fundamentals Support Care Delivery Shifts

Care Delivery Shifts to Impact Patient Volume Dynamics

Inpatient Patient Volume Impact Analysis

Outpatient Patient Volume Impact Analysis

Trend 1-Value Drivers to Cause Steady ASC Growth

Trend 2-Accountable Care Organizations' (ACOs) Growth to Plateau but the Future of Value-based Care to Remain Intact

Trend 3-Payer Support to Boost HaH Adoption

Trend 4-Hospitals to Focus on Post-discharge/Bridge Clinics to Reduce Readmission Rates

Trend 5-Telemedicine in Rural Hospitals

Trend 6-The Virtualization of Primary Care

Trend 7-Inclination Toward On-demand Care to Result in Surge for Urgent Care Clinics

Trend 8-COVID-19 to Accelerate the Use of Retail Clinics

Trend 9-Trends in Urgent and Retail Clinics Usage in 2019

Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players

6. Regulatory Reforms and Policies to Enable New Care Models

Supporting Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies

Future Direction-Transition toward APM and Population Health-based Plans

Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players

7. Care Technology Innovation

Population Health Management (PHM), Central to Value-based Reimbursement, is a Difficult Business for Providers

AI and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)-2 Major Technology Enablers for Value-based Care

The Right Care at the Right Time Through the Right Medium-A Connected IoMT

IoMT Enables the Transition of Care Delivery

Digitized Data Boom-A Push Toward Predictive Care to Drive Demand for Healthcare AI Solutions

AI for Improving Workflow Efficiency and Care Delivery

Patient Data Stratification and Sources for Precision Health and PHM

Combinatorial Care Delivery Technologies to Drive Value

Supporting Technologies for Care Continuum to be Mainstream

Technology Adoption to Empower Patient-centric Solutions

Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players

8. Financing and Payment Models

Medtech Players Will Need to Account for Changing Financial Risks

Statistics for VBC Payments Indicate Divisive Adoption Among Providers

Need to Optimize the Value Analysis Approach to Procurement

Current Adoption of VBC Payment Contracts in Medtech

Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Developing Effective Interoperability Solutions to Address Data Gaps

Growth Opportunity 2: Designing Comprehensive Strategic Framework for Competitive Advantage

Growth Opportunity 3: Targeting Emerging Markets for Market Expansion Options

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn43rq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



