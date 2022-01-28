U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.00
    -44.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,666.00
    -377.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,866.00
    -120.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.00
    -32.30 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.23
    +0.62 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1138
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.31
    +0.35 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3372
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6190
    +0.3170 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,211.11
    -459.44 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    820.29
    +0.79 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.12
    -121.19 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

United States Vertical Farming Markets, 2022-2026 by Value, Technology, Application, and Crop Type

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Vertical Farming Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the US vertical farming market by value, by technology, by application, by crop type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US vertical farming market.

Vertical farming is a type of energy-intensive agricultural production system that uses big data analytics, robotics, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to allow crops to grow more efficiently.

The US vertical farming market can be divided into three segments: by technology (hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics), by application (indoor vertical farming and outdoor vertical farming), and by crop type (tomato, lettuce, bell and chill peppers, herbs, leafy greens, strawberry, cucumber and other crops).

The US vertical farming market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The US vertical farming market is expected to rise due to increasing population, arable land loss, environmental sustainability, lower labor costs, higher year round yield, and efficient crop monitoring and harvesting. The market also faces some challenges like lack of technically skilled labor, and high start up costs.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US vertical farming market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US vertical farming market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: AeroFarns, Bowery Farming, Plenty, and Gotham Greens are also profiled with their respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Agriculture: An Overview
2.1.1 Types of Farming
2.2 Vertical Farming: An Overview
2.2.1 Benefits of Vertical Farming
2.2.2 Types of Vertical Farming
2.2.3 Processes Under Vertical Farming
2.2.4 Difference Between Traditional, Greenhouse and Vertical Farming
2.3 Vertical Farming Segmentation: An Overview
2.3.1 Vertical Farming Segmentation
2.3.1 Vertical Farming Segmentation by Crop Type

3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US vertical farming Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 The US Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.1.2 The US Vertical Farming Market by Technology (Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics)
3.1.3 The US Vertical Farming Market by Application (Indoor and Outdoor)
3.1.4 The US Vertical Farming Market by Crop Type (Tomato, Lettuce, Bell and Chill Peppers, Herbs, Leafy Greens (Excluding Lettuce), Strawberry, Cucumber and Other Crops)
3.2 The US Vertical Farming Market: Technology Analysis
3.2.1 The US Hydroponics Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.2.2 The US Aeroponics Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.2.3 The US Aquaponics Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.3 The US Vertical Farming Market: Application Analysis
3.3.1 The US Indoor Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.3.2 The US Outdoor Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4 The US Vertical Farming Market: Crop Type Analysis
3.4.1 The US Tomato Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.2 The US Lettuce Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.3 The US Bell and Chill Peppers Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.4 The US Herbs Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.5 The US Leafy Greens (Excluding Lettuce) Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.6 The US Strawberry Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.7 The US Cucumber Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.8 The US Other Crops Vertical Farming Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19
4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Vertical Farming Market

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Population
5.1.2 Arable Land Loss
5.1.3 Environmental Sustainability
5.1.4 Lower Labor Costs
5.1.5 Higher Year Round Yield
5.1.6 Efficient Crop Monitoring and Harvesting
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Lack of Technically Skilled Labor
5.2.2 High Start Up Costs
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 LED (Lightning The Enabling) Technology
5.3.2 Use Of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Agriculture
5.3.3 Rising Demand for Organic Food
5.3.4 Hybrid Farms and Other New Technologies

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The US Vertical Farming Market Players: Production Landscape
6.2 The US Vertical Farming Market Players: Product Offerings

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Business Strategy

  • AeroFarms

  • Bowery Farming, Inc.

  • Plenty

  • Gotham Greens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew9zh4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's fourth quarter results with a miss

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates despite sharply higher oil and gas prices. The first of the major oil companies to report quarterly results posted adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $2.65 a share, on profits from pumping oil that soared about five times the pandemic-depressed results of a year ago. Investors this week pushed Chevron shares to an all-time high on expectations high oil prices will continue to drive earnings.

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories, which include Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment terminals, AMD receiving clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, and Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • The Real Brake on America’s Electric-Vehicle Revolution

    Capital is pouring into U.S. EV and battery plants, but not into the foundations of a domestic battery industry, leaving the supply chain uncomfortably dependent on China

  • Coronavirus: Moderna launches trials for Omicron-specific booster

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani reports Moderna is joining other vaccine makers in testing an Omicron-specific booster shot

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Moderna's Chief Medical Officer provides perspective on pandemic progress and outlook

    Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the protection of a booster shot against Omicron and the need to improve vaccination rates.

  • Natural-gas futures jump by more than 46%; oil settles lower

    Natural-gas prices rallied Thursday, with traders shocked by a more than 46% jump in prices at the settlement, as the front-month February futures contract expired at the end of the trading session. Natural gas for February delivery settled at $6.265 per million British thermal units, up $1.99, or 46.5% on the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to Dow Jones Market Data - the largest one-day percentage move on record and highest finish since October. The 219 billion-cubic-foot weekly fall in

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot N

  • Ford, GM juggle today's challenges with tomorrow's promises

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report next week they turned solid profits for the last quarter of 2021, but rarely has past performance mattered less to investors. The two Detroit automakers are in mid-leap between a combustion-powered present, and a future they have promised will be defined by electric vehicles and software-powered services. Both companies have mapped out multibillion-dollar investments in new North American electric vehicle and battery factories, aimed at challenging Tesla Inc and a flock of smaller EV startups in the still-tiny market.

  • LVMH shares rise after luxury giant's Q4 sales growth accelerated

    Shares in LVMH rose on Friday after the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate reported an acceleration in its fourth quarter sales growth. LVMH shares were up 3.9 percent in early session trading, and the rally in LVMH also lifted up the shares of its luxury goods rivals such as Kering and Hermes. LVMH, which owns brands spanning Hennessy cognac to cosmetics retailer Sephora, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated, reaching 20.04 billion euros ($22.31 billion) overall, with growth led by the French group's biggest earners Louis Vuitton and Dior.

  • Is Etsy Crafting an Attractive Price Level?

    Well, the stock did not dip to $270 until early December so hopefully traders did not go long ETSY. If they did go long ETSY, they should have been quickly stopped out at $245. In the updated daily bar chart of ETSY, below, we can see that the shares have declined sharply the past two months.

  • Apple’s Blowout Earnings Lift Stocks of Suppliers Skyworks, Jabil, Qorvo, Cirrus Logic

    Apple ‘s blowout earnings have had a positive knock-on effect for other companies, boosting shares in the tech giant’s suppliers amid signs that supply-chain woes have eased. Apple (ticker: AAPL), the world’s most valuable public company, reported sales and earnings well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations late Thursday, driven by sales of the iPhone as well as surprisingly good results in its services business. Earnings per share of $2.10 firmly beat expectations for $1.90.

  • Why OPEC+ may not want $100 oil prices

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • New York Wholesale Gasoline Hits 30-Year High as Supply Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Wholesale gasoline in the New York market surged to the highest seasonal level in three decades of record keeping as deliveries of domestic and foreign supplies failed to keep pace with demand.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandJeremy Grantham Has an

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    (Reuters) -Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • Flush With Cash, U.S. Shale Revisits Taboo Topic: Raising Output

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale executives have finally achieved something that eluded the industry for more than a decade: the ability to turn over billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders while at the same time boosting production to tap into surging global oil demand.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Appr

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • Global coal prices surge as Ukraine tensions worsen supply woes

    Global coal prices have shot back towards record highs as the Ukraine crisis raises expectations that European buyers will start loading up on the fossil fuel for fear that a standoff between Russia and western nations will cut off gas supplies. The benchmark Newcastle coal index has soared by over a third this month to $262 a tonne, fuelled initially by a month-long export ban by top supplier Indonesia and now by worries that any military engagement in Ukraine will sever gas supplies from Russia.

  • Citigroup Sells Taiwan Consumer-Banking Business to Singapore’s DBS

    Sale is part of Citi's plan to exit some of its retail business in 13 Asia-Pacific and European countries.