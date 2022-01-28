United States Vertical Farming Markets, 2022-2026 by Value, Technology, Application, and Crop Type

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Vertical Farming Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in depth analysis of the US vertical farming market by value, by technology, by application, by crop type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US vertical farming market.

Vertical farming is a type of energy-intensive agricultural production system that uses big data analytics, robotics, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to allow crops to grow more efficiently.



The US vertical farming market can be divided into three segments: by technology (hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics), by application (indoor vertical farming and outdoor vertical farming), and by crop type (tomato, lettuce, bell and chill peppers, herbs, leafy greens, strawberry, cucumber and other crops).



The US vertical farming market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The US vertical farming market is expected to rise due to increasing population, arable land loss, environmental sustainability, lower labor costs, higher year round yield, and efficient crop monitoring and harvesting. The market also faces some challenges like lack of technically skilled labor, and high start up costs.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US vertical farming market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The US vertical farming market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: AeroFarns, Bowery Farming, Plenty, and Gotham Greens are also profiled with their respective business strategies.



