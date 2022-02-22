U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

United States Veterinary Services Market 2022: Dog and Cat Veterinary Care Usage Patterns, Customer Priorities and Demographics

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Services in the U.S.: Competing for the Pet Care Customer, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across the pet industry, a uniform focus on animal health has spearheaded the most important marketing and product development thrusts, driven by pet humanization and pet parents' heavy involvement in pet care.

This trend has included pet parent insistence on - and willingness to pay for - quality services and products that offer demonstrable health benefits on par with what they seek for themselves. With human health concerns elevated in the face of COVID-19, pet owners' heightened focus on the health of their fur children has been a natural side effect, especially as they rely even more heavily on their pets for companionship and comfort.

Focusing on dog and cat owners, this report provides a comprehensive and in-depth look at the competitive dynamics surrounding the veterinary care customer, including:

  • Perspective on pet ownership rates in wake of COVID-19

  • Veterinary care usage patterns, customer priorities, and demographics

  • Trends and opportunities in intersecting service markets: non-medical pet care services (such as grooming, boarding, and training) and medical coverage (including pet insurance and wellness plans)

  • Trends and opportunities in intersecting product markets: pet medications, pet supplements, and pet food

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Current and Projected Veterinary Sector Revenues

  • Veterinary Revenues by Service and Product Classification

  • Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues

  • Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories

  • Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household

  • Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type

  • Veterinary Spending: Dogs Vs. Cats

  • All Roads Lead to Channel Trends

  • The Retail-ization of Vet and Pet Care Services

  • Pet Health Care Digitalization Beyond E-Commerce

  • Usage Rates for Veterinary Services

  • Reasons and Patterns for Vet Visits

Trends and Opportunities

  • Senior, Overweight Pets

  • Focus on Felines

  • Competing for Online Pet Medication Sales

  • Pet Supplements in Age of Pandemic

  • Playing the Vet Card in Pet Food

Chapter 2 the Veterinary Sector

  • Pet Industry Context

  • The Bedrock: Pet Population

  • A Bird's Eye View of Pet Industry Competition

  • Not Just Omnichannel But Omnimarket

Veterinary Sector Overview

  • Veterinary Service Operators and Industry Corporatization

  • Veterinarians Rise to the Covid Occasion

  • Local Vets Step Up in Covid Era

  • Success of Curbside "Concierge"

  • Veterinary Revenues by Service and Product Classification

Non-Medical Pet Care Services in Veterinary Sector

  • Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues

  • Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories

  • Note on Pet Insurance Data

  • Demographics: Non-Medical Pet Care Services and Pet Insurance/Medical Coverage

  • Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household

  • Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type

  • Veterinary Spending: Dogs Vs. Cats

Channel and Digital Trends

  • All Roads Lead to Channel Trends

  • Online Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Shares of Pet Product Sales

  • The Retail-Ization of Vet and Pet Care Services

  • Internet's Pet Health Information Role Beyond E-Commerce

  • Pet Health Care Digitalization Beyond E-Commerce

  • Telemedicine and "Smart" Product Trends

Veterinary Services Customer Patterns

  • Usage Rates for Veterinary Services

  • Reasons for Vet Visits

  • Patterns by Number of Veterinary Visits

  • Detailed Demographic Tables

Trends and Opportunities

  • Senior, Overweight Pets

  • Focus on Felines

  • New Pet Owners

  • Telehealth and Leveraging Technology

Chapter 3 Intersecting Product Markets: Pet Medications

  • Category Overview

  • Pet Medication Sales

  • Market Composition

  • Prescription Vs. OTC Marketers

  • Zoetis

  • Merck

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Elanco

  • Other Pet Medication Leaders

  • Share of Sales by Channel

  • Demographics: Veterinary Vs. Internet Customers for Flea Control Medications

Trends and Opportunities

  • Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

  • Senior Pets

  • Focus on Felines

  • Omnichannel Marketing

  • Combo Products

  • New Products Fueled by Generics and Patent Expiration

  • Affordability

Chapter 4 Intersecting Product Markets: Pet Supplements

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Category Overview

  • Pet Supplement Sales

  • Veterinary Sector Marketers

  • Elanco Acquires Bayer's Animal Health Unit

  • Swedencare Expands in North America

  • Veterinary Vs. OTC Among Supplement Brand Leaders

  • Pet Supplement Shares by Channel

  • Customer Base for Pet Supplements

Chapter 5: Intersecting Product Markets: Veterinary Pet Food

  • Category Overview

  • Overall Pet Food Sales

  • Dog Vs. Cat

  • Dry Vs. Wet

  • The Case for Fresh

  • Veterinary Pet Food Marketers

  • Share of Sales by Channel

  • Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance

  • Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food

  • Customer Base for Veterinary Pet Food

  • Demographics: Veterinary Vs. Internet Customers for Pet Food

Trends and Opportunities

  • The Retail Vet Card

  • The Sales Paradox

  • The Influencer Irony

  • The Challenge from Fresh

  • The Swing Back to Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

  • Meeting the Needs of Senior, Special Needs Pets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5uqbfd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


