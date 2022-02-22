United States Veterinary Services Market 2022: Dog and Cat Veterinary Care Usage Patterns, Customer Priorities and Demographics
Across the pet industry, a uniform focus on animal health has spearheaded the most important marketing and product development thrusts, driven by pet humanization and pet parents' heavy involvement in pet care.
This trend has included pet parent insistence on - and willingness to pay for - quality services and products that offer demonstrable health benefits on par with what they seek for themselves. With human health concerns elevated in the face of COVID-19, pet owners' heightened focus on the health of their fur children has been a natural side effect, especially as they rely even more heavily on their pets for companionship and comfort.
Focusing on dog and cat owners, this report provides a comprehensive and in-depth look at the competitive dynamics surrounding the veterinary care customer, including:
Perspective on pet ownership rates in wake of COVID-19
Veterinary care usage patterns, customer priorities, and demographics
Trends and opportunities in intersecting service markets: non-medical pet care services (such as grooming, boarding, and training) and medical coverage (including pet insurance and wellness plans)
Trends and opportunities in intersecting product markets: pet medications, pet supplements, and pet food
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Current and Projected Veterinary Sector Revenues
Veterinary Revenues by Service and Product Classification
Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues
Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories
Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household
Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type
Veterinary Spending: Dogs Vs. Cats
All Roads Lead to Channel Trends
The Retail-ization of Vet and Pet Care Services
Pet Health Care Digitalization Beyond E-Commerce
Usage Rates for Veterinary Services
Reasons and Patterns for Vet Visits
Trends and Opportunities
Senior, Overweight Pets
Focus on Felines
Competing for Online Pet Medication Sales
Pet Supplements in Age of Pandemic
Playing the Vet Card in Pet Food
Chapter 2 the Veterinary Sector
Pet Industry Context
The Bedrock: Pet Population
A Bird's Eye View of Pet Industry Competition
Not Just Omnichannel But Omnimarket
Veterinary Sector Overview
Veterinary Service Operators and Industry Corporatization
Veterinarians Rise to the Covid Occasion
Local Vets Step Up in Covid Era
Success of Curbside "Concierge"
Veterinary Revenues by Service and Product Classification
Non-Medical Pet Care Services in Veterinary Sector
Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues
Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories
Note on Pet Insurance Data
Demographics: Non-Medical Pet Care Services and Pet Insurance/Medical Coverage
Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household
Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type
Veterinary Spending: Dogs Vs. Cats
Channel and Digital Trends
All Roads Lead to Channel Trends
Online Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Shares of Pet Product Sales
The Retail-Ization of Vet and Pet Care Services
Internet's Pet Health Information Role Beyond E-Commerce
Pet Health Care Digitalization Beyond E-Commerce
Telemedicine and "Smart" Product Trends
Veterinary Services Customer Patterns
Usage Rates for Veterinary Services
Reasons for Vet Visits
Patterns by Number of Veterinary Visits
Detailed Demographic Tables
Trends and Opportunities
Senior, Overweight Pets
Focus on Felines
New Pet Owners
Telehealth and Leveraging Technology
Chapter 3 Intersecting Product Markets: Pet Medications
Category Overview
Pet Medication Sales
Market Composition
Prescription Vs. OTC Marketers
Zoetis
Merck
Boehringer Ingelheim
Elanco
Other Pet Medication Leaders
Share of Sales by Channel
Demographics: Veterinary Vs. Internet Customers for Flea Control Medications
Trends and Opportunities
Increased Focus on Health and Wellness
Senior Pets
Focus on Felines
Omnichannel Marketing
Combo Products
New Products Fueled by Generics and Patent Expiration
Affordability
Chapter 4 Intersecting Product Markets: Pet Supplements
Chapter Highlights
Category Overview
Pet Supplement Sales
Veterinary Sector Marketers
Elanco Acquires Bayer's Animal Health Unit
Swedencare Expands in North America
Veterinary Vs. OTC Among Supplement Brand Leaders
Pet Supplement Shares by Channel
Customer Base for Pet Supplements
Chapter 5: Intersecting Product Markets: Veterinary Pet Food
Category Overview
Overall Pet Food Sales
Dog Vs. Cat
Dry Vs. Wet
The Case for Fresh
Veterinary Pet Food Marketers
Share of Sales by Channel
Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance
Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food
Customer Base for Veterinary Pet Food
Demographics: Veterinary Vs. Internet Customers for Pet Food
Trends and Opportunities
The Retail Vet Card
The Sales Paradox
The Influencer Irony
The Challenge from Fresh
The Swing Back to Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
Meeting the Needs of Senior, Special Needs Pets
