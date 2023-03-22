United States Warehouse Club Market Update Reports 2023 Featuring BJ's Wholesale, Costco Wholesale, PriceSmart, & Sam's Club

Company Logo

Warehouse Club Focus (WCF) exclusively reports on the warehouse club industry. WCF began in 1997 and a former club buyer writes each issue. It is published twice a month and more than 586 issues have been published.

Sales at BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club were $323.4 billion in 2021, increasing 15.8%. This is the industry's highest yearly increase since 1996.

WCF has become the warehouse club industry's respected voice. The largest CPG companies read WCF. Additionally, countless suppliers, brokers and packagers read WCF. Suppliers want information that helps them sell their products to BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers.

WCF's goal is to focus on topics addressing that need. Past issues have featured buying philosophies, packaging and category sales.

The January 13, 2023 issue features Warehouse Club Industry - 2022 Sales Analysis.

The January 27, 2023 issue features Warehouse Club Industry - 2022 Location Analysis.

The February 10, 2023 issue features analysis of club private label programs.

The February 24, 2023 issue features observations from Costco locations in Seattle, Washington.

The March 17, 2023 issue features analysis of the deli, bread, fresh food and produce departments.

The March 31, 2023 issue will feature observations from clubs in Connecticut or New York.

Companies Mentioned

BJ's Wholesale

Costco Wholesale

PriceSmart

Sam's Club

