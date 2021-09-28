United States Welding Consumables Market Report 2021

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Welding Consumables Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. welding consumables market size is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2028

The growing demand for the product due to rising automation in welding primarily in the automotive industry is expected to emerge as the primary growth driver for the market over the forecast period.



The market is fragmented with the presence of a number of global and regional players due to the vast potential of consumable sales in the country. Several manufacturers in the market operate their businesses as integrated entities to cut down the overhead costs. This is expected to be a major barrier for new players entering the market.



The construction industry in the U.S. witnessed rising construction starts in residential and commercial construction applications from 2017 to 2019, with the growth limited by the onset of COVID-19. In addition, factors such as the rising number of single-family houses and strengthening residential replacement in the country have propelled the demand for welding consumables.



U.S. Welding Consumables Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the oxy-fuel welding segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the high consumption rate of the products, driven by their widespread and rising application in industrial manufacturing

By product, flux-cored wires are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of their increasing adoption driven by their high deposition rate, which results in the creation of a clean and strong weld in the applications, such as bridge construction, shipbuilding, and general fabrication

The sales of solid wires are expected to increase due to their superior properties including flexibility and ruggedness, which results in an increase in their utility in application areas, including electrical wiring and breadboards

Saw wires and fluxes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to their high demand in applications such as exploration platforms, pressure vessels, fabrication of offshore drilling platforms, and post-weld heat treatment

Key industry players focus on large projects in the area of engineering machinery, automotive and shipbuilding, infrastructure, energy and power distribution, and various others to gain a competitive advantage

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Welding Consumables Market Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Industry value chain analysis

3.2.1. Key raw material analysis

3.3. Technology overview

3.3.1. Hybrid Welding

3.3.2. Advanced Manufacturing

3.4. Regulatory framework

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.6. Market penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.7. Porter's analysis

3.8. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Welding Consumables Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Welding Consumables Market - Technology Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Arc Welding

4.3. Resistance Welding

4.4. Oxy-fuel Welding

4.5. Laser Beam Welding



Chapter 5. U.S. Welding Consumables Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Welding Consumables Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Stick Electrodes

5.3. Solid Wires

5.4. Flux-cored Wires

5.5. Saw Wires & Fluxes



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Players, recent development & their impact on the industry

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Competitive Environment

6.4. Company Market Position Analysis

6.5. Strategic Framework



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Company overview

7.2. Financial performance

7.3. Product benchmarking

7.4. Strategic initiatives

Colfax Corporation

Veostalpine AG

Air Liquide Welding, Ltd.

The Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Kiswel, Inc.

Sandvik AB

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

Obara Corporation

