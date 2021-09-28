U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.75
    -27.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,650.00
    -93.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,006.25
    -188.50 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.20
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.35 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +2.49 (+14.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3050
    +0.3270 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,005.81
    -1,626.57 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.52
    -58.00 (-5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.64
    -29.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

United States Welding Consumables Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Welding Consumables Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. welding consumables market size is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2028

The growing demand for the product due to rising automation in welding primarily in the automotive industry is expected to emerge as the primary growth driver for the market over the forecast period.

The market is fragmented with the presence of a number of global and regional players due to the vast potential of consumable sales in the country. Several manufacturers in the market operate their businesses as integrated entities to cut down the overhead costs. This is expected to be a major barrier for new players entering the market.

The construction industry in the U.S. witnessed rising construction starts in residential and commercial construction applications from 2017 to 2019, with the growth limited by the onset of COVID-19. In addition, factors such as the rising number of single-family houses and strengthening residential replacement in the country have propelled the demand for welding consumables.

U.S. Welding Consumables Market Report Highlights

  • Based on technology, the oxy-fuel welding segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the high consumption rate of the products, driven by their widespread and rising application in industrial manufacturing

  • By product, flux-cored wires are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of their increasing adoption driven by their high deposition rate, which results in the creation of a clean and strong weld in the applications, such as bridge construction, shipbuilding, and general fabrication

  • The sales of solid wires are expected to increase due to their superior properties including flexibility and ruggedness, which results in an increase in their utility in application areas, including electrical wiring and breadboards

  • Saw wires and fluxes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to their high demand in applications such as exploration platforms, pressure vessels, fabrication of offshore drilling platforms, and post-weld heat treatment

  • Key industry players focus on large projects in the area of engineering machinery, automotive and shipbuilding, infrastructure, energy and power distribution, and various others to gain a competitive advantage

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. U.S. Welding Consumables Market Industry Outlook
3.1. Market segmentation
3.2. Industry value chain analysis
3.2.1. Key raw material analysis
3.3. Technology overview
3.3.1. Hybrid Welding
3.3.2. Advanced Manufacturing
3.4. Regulatory framework
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.6. Market penetration & growth prospect mapping
3.7. Porter's analysis
3.8. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Welding Consumables Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Welding Consumables Market - Technology Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Arc Welding
4.3. Resistance Welding
4.4. Oxy-fuel Welding
4.5. Laser Beam Welding

Chapter 5. U.S. Welding Consumables Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Welding Consumables Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Stick Electrodes
5.3. Solid Wires
5.4. Flux-cored Wires
5.5. Saw Wires & Fluxes

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Key Players, recent development & their impact on the industry
6.2. Vendor Landscape
6.3. Competitive Environment
6.4. Company Market Position Analysis
6.5. Strategic Framework

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1. Company overview
7.2. Financial performance
7.3. Product benchmarking
7.4. Strategic initiatives

  • Colfax Corporation

  • Veostalpine AG

  • Air Liquide Welding, Ltd.

  • The Lincoln Electric Company

  • Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

  • Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

  • Kiswel, Inc.

  • Sandvik AB

  • Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Obara Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdznoh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stock Futures Slip as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Brent Oil Soars Above $80 as Global Energy Crunch Shakes Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil roared above $80 a barrel, the latest milestone in a global energy crisis, on signs that demand is running ahead of supply and depleting inventories.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe internat

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for imminent Federal Reserve tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.