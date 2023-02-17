United States Women Health Laboratory Testing Markets Report 2022: A $106 Billion Market by 2030 - Significant Number of Mergers and Acquisitions by Companies to Attain a Better Market Share

Company Logo

U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market

U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market - A Region-Wise Analysis: Focus on U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. women health laboratory testing market was valued at $72.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $106.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer in women, rising awareness regarding women health-related tests, the rising average maternal age leading to increased risk of fetal chromosomal aneuploidies, and the upsurge in reproductive health problems leading to increased demand for laboratory testing in women.

The U.S. women health laboratory testing market is in the developed phase. The advancements in diagnostic technologies including applications of genetic testing in women's health and the significant number of mergers and acquisitions of companies to attain a better market share are some of the major opportunities in the U.S. women health laboratory testing market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The different segment of the report helps the reader understand the different type of laboratory tests/services for women's health available in the market.

Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of tests/services that fall under the different segments, which are hereditary cancer, carrier screening, prenatal screening, and diagnostic testing, reproductive health and infectious diseases, and obstetrics and gynecology.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The U.S. women health laboratory testing market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, funding activities, and regulatory and legal approvals.

Story continues

The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities to strengthen the position of their product in the U.S. market. For instance, in October 2019, Myriad Genetics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved myChoice CDx for use as a companion diagnostic for Treatment with Zejula in Late-line Ovarian Cancer.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $106.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered United States

Recent Developments in the U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market

In November 2022, Roche Holdings launched its Cobas 5800, a new molecular diagnostic system to expand access to PCR testing in the U.S. The system can assist in the diagnosis of Infectious diseases, such as HIV, Hepatitis, transplant-associated viral illnesses, and respiratory and STIs.

In February 2022, the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings established a strategic partnership with Ascension to expand its testing capabilities.

In January 2022, Yourgene announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc a point-of-care business with accredited laboratory testing capabilities in the U.S.

In November 2022, Myriad Genetics announced that it has acquired Gateway Genomics, LLC, a personal genomics company and developer of consumer genetic tests.

In August 2022, Natera, Inc. announced that the company has proactively filed a pre-submission to the FDA for its Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) as part of the Q-Sub process.

Market Segmentation

The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (hereditary cancer) is expected to be dominated by the cervical cancer segment.

The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (prenatal screening and diagnostic testing) is dominated by the non-invasive prenatal testing segment.

The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (reproductive health and infectious diseases) is dominated by the HIV testing segment.

The U.S. women health laboratory testing market (by region) is dominated by the South region segment.

Companies Featured

Ascension

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Gateway Genomics, LLC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics

Natera, Inc

Ovia Health

Roche Holdings

Yourgene

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 U.S. Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Business Drivers

1.2.2.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer in Women Leading to Increased Demand for Laboratory Diagnostics

1.2.2.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Women Health-Related Tests

1.2.2.3 Rising Average Maternal Age Leading to Increasing Risk of Fetal Chromosomal Aneuploidies

1.2.2.4 Upsurge in Reproductive Health Problems Leading to Increased Demand for Laboratory Testing in Women

1.2.3 Business Restraints

1.2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Related to Laboratory Testing Hindering the Market Growth in the U.S.

1.2.3.2 Disparity in Awareness of Pregnancy and Fertility Issues in the Different Regions of the U.S.

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Advancement in Diagnostic Technologies, including Applications of Genetic Testing in Women's Health

1.2.4.2 Healthcare Disparities in the Rural Counties of the U.S.

1.2.4.3 Gap in Healthcare for Women of Reproductive Age with Psychological Distress

1.2.4.4 Significant Number of Mergers and Acquisitions by Companies to Attain a Better Market Share

2 U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market (by Hereditary Cancer)

2.1 Overview

2.2 Breast Cancer

2.2.1 Epidemiology

2.2.2 Testing Market

2.2.3 Testing Market (by Region)

2.3 Cervical Cancer

2.4 Ovarian Cancer

3 U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market (by Carrier Screening)

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Testing Market

3.1.2 Testing Market (by Region)

4 U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market (by Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Testing)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

4.3 Maternal Serum Screening (MSS)

4.4 Prenatal Diagnostic Testing

5 U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market (by Reproductive Health and Infectious Diseases)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

5.3 HPV Testing

5.4 PAP Smear Testing

5.5 HIV Testing

5.6 CT/NG Testing

5.7 Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

5.8 Sexually Transmitted Infections (Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia)

5.9 Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

5.10 Hepatitis

5.11 Vaginal Infections

6 U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market (by Obstetrics and Gynaecology)

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Testing Market (by Region)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyrvwd-s-women-health?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



