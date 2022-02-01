United States Workplace Stress Management Market Report 2022: Always-on Responsibility, Dwindled Workforce, and Toxic Office Environment and Culture Causing Epedemic Levels of Stress

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Employees are going through epidemic levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and depression that is a direct result of always-on responsibility, dwindled workforce, and toxic office environment and culture. This has warranted the need for workplace stress management programs to boost sustainable development and a thriving standard of high-quality life which is fueling the stress management market.

The pandemic aggravated stress, driving demand for therapeutic intervention and demonstrating the need for equitable and accessible mental health benefits. The disaster distress helpline, a federal crisis hotline operated by the substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, has witnessed an increase of over 300% in calls since February 2020.

The U.S. workplace stress management market is particularly growing with the presence of vendors such as ComPsysch, LabCorp, ActiveHealth, CuraLinc Healthcare, and Marino Wellness, among others offering services at workplaces.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Employers can start emphasizing mental health by ensuring that employees have access to mental health advantages involving an employee assistance program (EAP). EAPs are helpful as they can offer referrals to mental health professionals and other services while upholding strict standards of confidentiality.

Yoga and meditation offer extensive mental, physical, and emotional relaxation. It directs the conscious level of a person in an optimistic direction and transforms the mind. The yoga and meditation segment will grow at the highest CAGR.

The stress level assessment of employees at the workplace gains vital importance to enhance the efficacy of employees. Workplace stress assessment helps the employers evaluate and identify any issues or factors causing work-related stress to the employees.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The leading drivers for health and well-being programs in the US are the need to manage workplace stressors such as long working hours, quality of work-life balance, rising competition at the workplace, and others. Organization profits that recorded an uptick after a long period of sluggish growth fuel the adoption of stress management programs.

The US people pay a greater price from workplace stressors, in terms of health costs and perhaps mortality compared to OECD countries in Europe. Expansion of health insurance coverage, increasing awareness about workplace stress costs, and adopting family-friendly work policies more widely, could considerably benefit US workers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market has witnessed the entry of a lot of external players, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to drive up their share in the market.

Vendors compete in terms of aftersales services, brand value, customization ability, price, skilled workforce, and technological capability as well. Most of these vendors offer stress management services and wellness portals. Vendors also tend to tie up with technology companies to develop stress management programs.

SNIPPETS

Vendors should integrate platforms to include health assessment and performance tracking of the employees. Few vendors in the market have platforms in the form of applications such as Runkeeper, which helps employers analyze employee performance and assists them in taking the proper initiative to enhance their productivity.

The company should understand the need of employees and design stress management programs as per the changing dynamics. The programs should be designed in accordance with the work from home era triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Attention to Occupational Safety and Health Regulations

Employee Turnover Rate

Stress Encountered by Women is Higher Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence

Rise in Number of Working Hours

Increasing Awareness of Stress Management

Changing Needs of Employees

PROMINENT VENDORS

ComPsych

LabCorp

CVS Health (ActiveHealth)

CuraLinc Healthcare

Marino Wellness

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Asset Health

Fitbit

Wellsource

Sol Wellness

Vitality

Virgin Pulse

Active Wellness

Aduro

Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies

Beacon Health Options

Castlight

Ceridian

Corporate Fitness Works

HealthCheck360

Integrated Wellness Partners

Healthfitness

Provant Health Solutions

Lifestart

Exos

Karelia Health

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Causes Of Stress

7.1.2 Technological Advancements

7.1.3 Cost Of Stress To US Corporates

7.1.4 Stressed Workers In The US Automotive Industry

7.1.5 Model Of The Stress Process

7.1.6 Stress Management Techniques

7.1.7 Income Analysis In The US

7.1.8 Historical Data

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Attention Toward Occupational Safety And Health Regulations

8.2 Employee Turnover Rate

8.3 Stress Encountered By Women Being Higher Due To Covid-19

8.4 Increasing Use Of Artificial Intelligence



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise In The Number Of Working Hours

9.2 Increasing Awareness Of Stress Management

9.3 Changing Needs Of Employees



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Increased Sense Of Anxiety

10.2 Low Participation Of Employees

10.3 Barriers And Stigma In Workplace Stress Management



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Stress Management Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Mental

12.4 Physical



13 Service

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Stress Assessment

13.4 Yoga & Meditation

13.5 Progress Tracking Metrics

13.6 Resilience Training

13.7 Others



14 Delivery Mode

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Personal Fitness Trainers

14.4 Meditation Specialists

14.5 Individual Counselors

14.6 Others



15 Location

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 On-Premise

15.4 Off-Premise



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Large Private Sector

16.4 Medium Private Sector

16.5 Public Sector

16.6 Small Private Sector

16.7 Non-Profit Organizations

16.8 Others



17 Region

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Region Overview

