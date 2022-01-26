United States Workplace Stress Management Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - ComPsych, LabCorp, CVS Health (ActiveHealth), CuraLinc Healthcare, & Marino Wellness
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Employees are going through epidemic levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and depression that is a direct result of always-on responsibility, dwindled workforce, and toxic office environment and culture. This has warranted the need for workplace stress management programs to boost sustainable development and a thriving standard of high-quality life which is fueling the stress management market.
The pandemic aggravated stress, driving demand for therapeutic intervention and demonstrating the need for equitable and accessible mental health benefits. The disaster distress helpline, a federal crisis hotline operated by the substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, has witnessed an increase of over 300% in calls since February 2020.
The U.S. workplace stress management market is particularly growing with the presence of vendors such as ComPsysch, LabCorp, ActiveHealth, CuraLinc Healthcare, and Marino Wellness, among others offering services at workplaces.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Employers can start emphasizing mental health by ensuring that employees have access to mental health advantages involving an employee assistance program (EAP). EAPs are helpful as they can offer referrals to mental health professionals and other services while upholding strict standards of confidentiality.
Yoga and meditation offer extensive mental, physical, and emotional relaxation. It directs the conscious level of a person in an optimistic direction and transforms the mind. The yoga and meditation segment will grow at the highest CAGR.
The stress level assessment of employees at the workplace gains vital importance to enhance the efficacy of employees. Workplace stress assessment helps the employers evaluate and identify any issues or factors causing work-related stress to the employees.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The leading drivers for health and well-being programs in the US are the need to manage workplace stressors such as long working hours, quality of work-life balance, rising competition at the workplace, and others. Organization profits that recorded an uptick after a long period of sluggish growth fuel the adoption of stress management programs.
The US people pay a greater price from workplace stressors, in terms of health costs and perhaps mortality compared to OECD countries in Europe. Expansion of health insurance coverage, increasing awareness about workplace stress costs, and adopting family-friendly work policies more widely, could considerably benefit US workers.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The market has witnessed the entry of a lot of external players, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to drive up their share in the market.
Vendors compete in terms of aftersales services, brand value, customization ability, price, skilled workforce, and technological capability as well. Most of these vendors offer stress management services and wellness portals. Vendors also tend to tie up with technology companies to develop stress management programs.
SNIPPETS
Vendors should integrate platforms to include health assessment and performance tracking of the employees. Few vendors in the market have platforms in the form of applications such as Runkeeper, which helps employers analyze employee performance and assists them in taking the proper initiative to enhance their productivity.
The company should understand the need of employees and design stress management programs as per the changing dynamics. The programs should be designed in accordance with the work from home era triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KEY MARKET DRIVERS
Rising Attention to Occupational Safety and Health Regulations
Employee Turnover Rate
Stress Encountered by Women is Higher Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence
Rise in Number of Working Hours
Increasing Awareness of Stress Management
Changing Needs of Employees
PROMINENT VENDORS
ComPsych
LabCorp
CVS Health (ActiveHealth)
CuraLinc Healthcare
Marino Wellness
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
Asset Health
Fitbit
Wellsource
Sol Wellness
Vitality
Virgin Pulse
Active Wellness
Aduro
Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
Beacon Health Options
Castlight
Ceridian
Corporate Fitness Works
HealthCheck360
Integrated Wellness Partners
Healthfitness
Provant Health Solutions
Lifestart
Exos
Karelia Health
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Causes Of Stress
7.1.2 Technological Advancements
7.1.3 Cost Of Stress To US Corporates
7.1.4 Stressed Workers In The US Automotive Industry
7.1.5 Model Of The Stress Process
7.1.6 Stress Management Techniques
7.1.7 Income Analysis In The US
7.1.8 Historical Data
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Attention Toward Occupational Safety And Health Regulations
8.2 Employee Turnover Rate
8.3 Stress Encountered By Women Being Higher Due To Covid-19
8.4 Increasing Use Of Artificial Intelligence
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise In The Number Of Working Hours
9.2 Increasing Awareness Of Stress Management
9.3 Changing Needs Of Employees
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Sense Of Anxiety
10.2 Low Participation Of Employees
10.3 Barriers And Stigma In Workplace Stress Management
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Stress Management Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Mental
12.4 Physical
13 Service
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Stress Assessment
13.4 Yoga & Meditation
13.5 Progress Tracking Metrics
13.6 Resilience Training
13.7 Others
14 Delivery Mode
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Personal Fitness Trainers
14.4 Meditation Specialists
14.5 Individual Counselors
14.6 Others
15 Location
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 On-Premise
15.4 Off-Premise
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Large Private Sector
16.4 Medium Private Sector
16.5 Public Sector
16.6 Small Private Sector
16.7 Non-Profit Organizations
16.8 Others
17 Region
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Region Overview
