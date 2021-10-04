The United States Yogurt Market Report 2021-2026: Major Players include Danone, Inc, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. and Saputo Inc.

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Yogurt Market, By Type (Non-Flavored, Flavored), By Fat Content, (Regular, Low Fat, Fat-Free), By Form (Conventional Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, and Others), By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The United States Yogurt Market is expected to surpass the market size of $7636.99 million at the end of the forecast period 2026 and exhibiting a CAGR of 2.87% in the next five years. The United States Yogurt Market is growing due to Americans' inclination towards health consciousness and growing preference for flavored yogurt. Furthermore, the diversified demographics from all over the world, with their varied taste preference will further act as a catalyst for the United States Yogurt Market in the forecast period till 2026.



The United States Yogurt Market on the basis of type is divided into non-flavored and flavored yogurt. In the year 2020, flavored yogurt held the largest market share in the United States Yogurt Market due to the increasing preference of consumers for different flavors of yogurt and the increasing trend towards intercontinental flavors. Furthermore, this will drive the Yogurt Market in the United States in the forecast period as well.



On the basis of fat content, the market is divided into three categories including regular, low fat and fat-free yogurt. In the forecast period, low fat and fat-free yogurt are expected to show an impressive CAGR, mainly because of the growing trend among young consumers towards healthy alternatives and a vegetarian diet.



The United States Yogurt Market based on the distribution channel is segmented into convenience stores, independent small grocers, supermarket/hypermarket, online channels. The online distribution segment is the fastest-growing segment in the United States Yogurt Market, due to the increasing presence of online E-commerce channels in the fresh product segment with the inclusion of the offers such as two hours delivery and early morning delivery of fresh dairy products.



Furthermore, the United States Yogurt Market based on the regional segmentation is segmented into South West, Mid-West, North East. In the year 2020, the South region held the largest market share in the United States Yogurt Market due to the enhanced supply chain by the distributors in the region.



Years considered for this report:

Story continues

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Companies Mentioned

General Mills Inc.

Danone, Inc

Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

Chobani, LLC

FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Saputo Inc.

Nestle United States.

California Dairies Inc.

Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.

Objectives of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of the United States Yogurt Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Yogurt Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the of the United States Yogurt Market based on type, fat content, form, packaging type, distribution channels, regional distribution.

To define, classify and forecast the United States Yogurt Market on the basis of segment (Non-Flavored and Flavored)

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size segmenting the United States Yogurt Market into four regions namely, South, West, Mid-West, North East.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the United States Yogurt Market.

To get an idea about the consumers' behavior towards brand awareness, sources of information and factors influencing a purchase decision.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts and mergers and acquisitions in the United States Yogurt Market.

To evaluate competitive pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the United States Yogurt Market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of yogurt products in the United States.

Key Target Audience:

United States yogurt producers, suppliers, and other stakeholders

Associations, organizations, and alliances related to dairy industry

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:



In this report, the United States Yogurt Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Yogurt Market, By Type:

Non-Flavored

Flavored

United States Yogurt Market, By Fat Content:

Regular

Low Fat

Fat Free

United States Yogurt Market, By Form:

Conventional Yogurt

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Packaging:

Pouches

Tetra Packs

Plastic Bottles

Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Independent Small Grocers

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

United States Yogurt Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Yogurt Market



3. United States Yogurt Market outlook

3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.1.1. By Value

3.2. Market Share & Forecast

3.3. Product Market Map



4. United States Flavored Yogurt Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2. Market Share & Forecast



5. United States Non-Flavored Yogurt Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Development



8. Pricing Analysis



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. United States Economic Profile



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a39uvk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-united-states-yogurt-market-report-2021-2026-major-players-include-danone-inc-prairie-farms-dairy-inc-and-saputo-inc-301391803.html

SOURCE Research and Markets