U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.42
    -59.62 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,964.13
    -362.33 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,252.29
    -314.41 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.28
    -30.35 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +2.07 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0050 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9420
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,168.03
    -784.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.17
    +927.49 (+382.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.36
    -2.71 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

The United States Yogurt Market Report 2021-2026: Major Players include Danone, Inc, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. and Saputo Inc.

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Yogurt Market, By Type (Non-Flavored, Flavored), By Fat Content, (Regular, Low Fat, Fat-Free), By Form (Conventional Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, and Others), By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The United States Yogurt Market is expected to surpass the market size of $7636.99 million at the end of the forecast period 2026 and exhibiting a CAGR of 2.87% in the next five years. The United States Yogurt Market is growing due to Americans' inclination towards health consciousness and growing preference for flavored yogurt. Furthermore, the diversified demographics from all over the world, with their varied taste preference will further act as a catalyst for the United States Yogurt Market in the forecast period till 2026.

The United States Yogurt Market on the basis of type is divided into non-flavored and flavored yogurt. In the year 2020, flavored yogurt held the largest market share in the United States Yogurt Market due to the increasing preference of consumers for different flavors of yogurt and the increasing trend towards intercontinental flavors. Furthermore, this will drive the Yogurt Market in the United States in the forecast period as well.

On the basis of fat content, the market is divided into three categories including regular, low fat and fat-free yogurt. In the forecast period, low fat and fat-free yogurt are expected to show an impressive CAGR, mainly because of the growing trend among young consumers towards healthy alternatives and a vegetarian diet.

The United States Yogurt Market based on the distribution channel is segmented into convenience stores, independent small grocers, supermarket/hypermarket, online channels. The online distribution segment is the fastest-growing segment in the United States Yogurt Market, due to the increasing presence of online E-commerce channels in the fresh product segment with the inclusion of the offers such as two hours delivery and early morning delivery of fresh dairy products.

Furthermore, the United States Yogurt Market based on the regional segmentation is segmented into South West, Mid-West, North East. In the year 2020, the South region held the largest market share in the United States Yogurt Market due to the enhanced supply chain by the distributors in the region.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Companies Mentioned

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Danone, Inc

  • Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

  • Chobani, LLC

  • FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Inc.

  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

  • Saputo Inc.

  • Nestle United States.

  • California Dairies Inc.

  • Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.

Objectives of the Study:

  • To analyze historical growth in market size of the United States Yogurt Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Yogurt Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the of the United States Yogurt Market based on type, fat content, form, packaging type, distribution channels, regional distribution.

  • To define, classify and forecast the United States Yogurt Market on the basis of segment (Non-Flavored and Flavored)

  • To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size segmenting the United States Yogurt Market into four regions namely, South, West, Mid-West, North East.

  • To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the United States Yogurt Market.

  • To get an idea about the consumers' behavior towards brand awareness, sources of information and factors influencing a purchase decision.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts and mergers and acquisitions in the United States Yogurt Market.

  • To evaluate competitive pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the United States Yogurt Market.

  • To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of yogurt products in the United States.

Key Target Audience:

  • United States yogurt producers, suppliers, and other stakeholders

  • Associations, organizations, and alliances related to dairy industry

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

In this report, the United States Yogurt Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United States Yogurt Market, By Type:

  • Non-Flavored

  • Flavored

United States Yogurt Market, By Fat Content:

  • Regular

  • Low Fat

  • Fat Free

United States Yogurt Market, By Form:

  • Conventional Yogurt

  • Set Yogurt

  • Greek Yogurt

  • Frozen Yogurt

  • Yogurt Drinks

  • Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Packaging:

  • Pouches

  • Tetra Packs

  • Plastic Bottles

  • Others

United States Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Convenience Stores

  • Independent Small Grocers

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket

  • Online

United States Yogurt Market, By Region:

  • South

  • West

  • Mid-West

  • North East

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Yogurt Market

3. United States Yogurt Market outlook
3.1. Market Size & Forecast
3.1.1. By Value
3.2. Market Share & Forecast
3.3. Product Market Map

4. United States Flavored Yogurt Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5. United States Non-Flavored Yogurt Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Challenges

7. Market Trends & Development

8. Pricing Analysis

9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

10. United States Economic Profile

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a39uvk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-united-states-yogurt-market-report-2021-2026-major-players-include-danone-inc-prairie-farms-dairy-inc-and-saputo-inc-301391803.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Oil Surges to Highest Since 2014 as OPEC Sticks to Supply Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York jumped to the highest since 2014 with OPEC+’s decision to proceed to hike output gradually surprised some investors who expected a bigger increase in the wake of a shortage of natural gas.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • OPEC+ Choice to Drip-Feed Oil Supply Sends Price to 7-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsOPEC+ agreed to maintain its schedule of gradual monthly production increases, triggering a surge in crude prices.Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike schedul

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • S&P offers concessions in bid for EU okay for IHS Markit deal

    Business information provider S&P Global Inc has offered concession in an attempt to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion buy of IHS Markit Ltd, a European Commission filing showed on Monday. S&P announced the deal to create a new data powerhouse last November, underscoring the consolidation in the financial information services industry, as companies race to create one-stop shops to lure the biggest clients and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. S&P submitted its offer on Friday to the EU competition enforcer, which extended its deadline for a decision to Oct. 22 from Oct. 8.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Its Charts Dominated by Sell Signals

    The technical signs of the beverage company are weak at present, so avoid the long side in the stock.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • Vanguard moves to automatically transfer small 401(k) balances

    Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Qatar Places $760 Million Order With China for Liquid-Gas Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar ordered four new liquefied natural gas tankers worth more than 2.8 billion rials ($762 million) from a Chinese shipbuilder, as demand for the fuel booms.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsState energy firm

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • China’s Communist Party exerting tighter control over the country’s internet giants

    "Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, ‘Your policy is going to be harmful to China’? " asks Chinese politics specialist at London institution.

  • Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the beginning of October, just the start of what the retail world simply calls “peak.” But the industry is already in various forms of panic that usually don’t take hold until the weeks before Christmas.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Networ

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • U.S. oil rallies to 7-year high after OPEC+ opts to stick to original output plan

    Oil futures rally on Monday, with U.S. prices heading for their highest finish since 2014, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies kept its current agreement to gradually raise crude production each month, including a 400,000 barrels per day increase in November.

  • Retailers are locking in expensive shipping contracts that will likely outlast the pandemic

    Companies like Walmart, Costco, and IKEA are chartering their own ships, while others sign long-term shipping contracts at bloated rates. These deals could lock in high freight rates—and consumer prices—for years.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?