United Supermarkets, Science Spectrum celebrate reopened children's museum store exhibit

Children explore the newly remodled United Supermarket exhibit at the Science Spectrum, 2579 S. Loop 289 #250, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

United Supermarkets and the Lubbock Science Spectrum celebrated the re-opening of the United Market exhibit in the Lubbock Children’s Museum portion of the facility on Friday.

Located at 2579 South Loop 289, the Lubbock Children’s Museum in the Science Spectrum is designed to engage and educate children 5 years old and younger, according to a news release.

The space features a vet clinic, news studio and other interactive exhibits, including a miniature version of real United Supermarkets store, allowing children to learn about the grocery store where their food comes from.

“United Supermarkets has been a wonderful partner over the years, and we are so glad to have their support,” said Sandy Henry, president of the Science Spectrum. “In addition to our other exhibits in the Lubbock Children’s Museum, the United Market offers a fantastic opportunity for children to learn about a place they probably often find themselves with their parents.”

The United supermarket exhibit is a replicated supermarket at the Science Spectrum, 2579 S. Loop 289 #250,on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

According to the release, this partnership allows United to continue supporting one of the most unique educational opportunities on the South Plains.

“We are so excited to have our miniature market back up and operating for kids to learn and play,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family. “The Science Spectrum has been a long-standing source of education and fun in this community. We hope everyone gets an opportunity to bring their kids up to see everything this place has to offer, including our newly outfitted United Market.”

The renovations to the exhibit include updated signs, baskets, toy foods, and more.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: United Supermarkets, Lubbock Science Spectrum celebrate store exhibit