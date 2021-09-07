U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,364.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,641.75
    -9.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.40
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.25
    -1.04 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -20.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.86 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,014.31
    -778.69 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.96
    +11.23 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.96
    -25.22 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

United Therapeutics Presents Tyvaso DPI™ BREEZE Clinical Data At The European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In subjects with PAH, transition from Tyvaso® to Tyvaso DPI™ demonstrated safety and tolerance with significant improvements in six-minute walk distance, device preference and satisfaction, and patient reported outcomes

FDA action on New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI expected in October 2021

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) today presented new clinical data from the BREEZE study evaluating Tyvaso DPI™ (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021.

Tyvaso DPI is a next-generation dry powder formulation of Tyvaso® (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso), which is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approved, Tyvaso DPI is expected to provide a more convenient method of administration as compared with traditional nebulized Tyvaso therapy.

"The transition from nebulized Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI demonstrated safety and tolerance with significant improvements in six-minute walk distance and other key factors," said Leslie Spikes, M.D., Associate Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. "The results of the study, even when taken into the context of the unblinded study design, indicate that Tyvaso DPI is a convenient, tolerable treprostinil formulation that could increase prostacyclin accessibility, with the potential to improve patient outcomes."

"At United Therapeutics, we continue to strive to make treprostinil therapy more accessible for our pulmonary hypertension patients," said Peter Smith, PharmD, Vice President, Product Development at United Therapeutics. "As such, we are thrilled to share the BREEZE study data demonstrating the safety and tolerability of treprostinil administered as Tyvaso DPI, which, if approved by the FDA, could represent a more convenient formulation of inhaled treprostinil."

The BREEZE study
The BREEZE study enrolled 51 subjects on a stable regimen of Tyvaso who were transitioned to Tyvaso DPI at a corresponding treprostinil dose. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Tyvaso DPI during a three-week treatment phase in PAH patients previously treated with Tyvaso Inhalation Solution. Top line data showing the BREEZE study met its primary objective were released in January 2021.

Secondary objectives of the study included changes in six-minute walk distance (6MWD), device preference and satisfaction as evaluated through the Preference Questionnaire for Inhaled Treprostinil Devices (PQ-ITD), and patient reported PAH symptoms and impact (PAH-SYMPACT®).

Primary safety and tolerability objective. Transition from Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI demonstrated safety and tolerance. Forty-nine out of 51 patients (96%) completed the three-week treatment phase, while two subjects discontinued due to treatment-related adverse events during the treatment phase. There were no study drug-related serious adverse events. Most adverse events experienced during the study were mild to moderate in severity and occurred at severities and frequencies consistent with those seen in other inhaled treprostinil studies in patients with PAH. Please see Important Safety Information about Tyvaso at the end of this press release.

Secondary objectives. Three weeks after switching from Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI, patients in the BREEZE study demonstrated:

  • Significant improvements in 6MWD compared to baseline. Improvements of 11.5 meters (p=0.0217) in 6MWD compared to baseline were observed through the three-week treatment phase.

  • Significant improvements in overall satisfaction with the Tyvaso DPI inhaler. Using the PQ-ITD, significant improvements (p<0.0001) were observed in overall satisfaction with the Tyvaso DPI inhaler.

  • Significant improvements in PAH Impact. The SYMPACT questionnaire includes domains on physical impacts, cognitive/emotional impacts, cardiopulmonary symptoms, and cardiovascular symptoms. Significant improvements in PAH impacts were observed in physical impacts (p=0.0438) and cognitive/emotional impacts (p=0.0048) at week three.

Optional extension phase. Subjects in BREEZE were given the opportunity to continue in an optional extension phase (OEP). All subjects who completed the treatment phase (49/51) elected to continue in the OEP. Improvements in 6MWD compared to baseline were sustained in the OEP through the data cut-off date.

The BREEZE data presented at ERS will be available on the United Therapeutics Pipeline website following the conclusion of the congress. Additional pharmacokinetic (PK) data from BREEZE and a separate healthy volunteer study will be presented at future medical congresses.

About PAH
Also known as World Health Organization (WHO) Group 1 Pulmonary Hypertension, PAH is life-threatening high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, affecting the ability of the heart and lungs to work properly in afflicted patients. PAH is a serious, progressive disease for which there is no known cure.

About Tyvaso DPI
Tyvaso DPI™ is an investigational drug-device combination therapy comprised of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil and a small, portable, dry powder inhaler. If approved, Tyvaso DPI is expected to provide a more convenient method of administration compared with traditional nebulized Tyvaso® therapy. United Therapeutics has developed Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD). Tyvaso DPI incorporates the dry powder formulation technology and Dreamboat® inhalation device technology used in MannKind's Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder product, which was approved by the FDA in 2014.

United Therapeutics and MannKind are also developing BluHale®, a Bluetooth-connected accessory for the Tyvaso DPI inhaler with a companion mobile application intended to help the patient track information about inhaler use.

United Therapeutics has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of Tyvaso DPI to treat adult patients with PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. FDA action on the NDA is anticipated in October 2021.

About TYVASO® (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution

INDICATION
TYVASO (treprostinil) is a prostacyclin mimetic indicated for the treatment of:

  • Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability. Studies establishing effectiveness predominately included patients with NYHA Functional Class III symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (56%) or PAH associated with connective tissue diseases (33%).

    The effects diminish over the minimum recommended dosing interval of 4 hours; treatment timing can be adjusted for planned activities.

    While there are long-term data on use of treprostinil by other routes of administration, nearly all controlled clinical experience with inhaled treprostinil has been on a background of bosentan (an endothelin receptor antagonist) or sildenafil (a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor). The controlled clinical experience was limited to 12 weeks in duration.

  • Pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD; WHO Group 3) to improve exercise ability. The study establishing effectiveness predominately included patients with etiologies of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia (IIP) (45%) inclusive of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), combined pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema (CPFE) (25%), and WHO Group 3 connective tissue disease (22%).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • TYVASO is a pulmonary and systemic vasodilator. In patients with low systemic arterial pressure, TYVASO may produce symptomatic hypotension.

  • TYVASO inhibits platelet aggregation and increases the risk of bleeding.

  • Co-administration of a cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2C8 enzyme inhibitor (e.g., gemfibrozil) may increase exposure (both Cmax and AUC) to treprostinil. Co-administration of a CYP2C8 enzyme inducer (e.g., rifampin) may decrease exposure to treprostinil. Increased exposure is likely to increase adverse events associated with treprostinil administration, whereas decreased exposure is likely to reduce clinical effectiveness.

DRUG INTERACTIONS/SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

  • The concomitant use of TYVASO with diuretics, antihypertensives, or other vasodilators may increase the risk of symptomatic hypotension.

  • Human pharmacokinetic studies with an oral formulation of treprostinil (treprostinil diolamine) indicated that co-administration of the cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2C8 enzyme inhibitor, gemfibrozil, increases exposure (both Cmax and AUC) to treprostinil. Co-administration of the CYP2C8 enzyme inducer, rifampin, decreases exposure to treprostinil. It is unclear if the safety and efficacy of treprostinil by the inhalation route are altered by inhibitors or inducers of CYP2C8.

  • Limited case reports of treprostinil use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform a drug-associated risk of adverse developmental outcomes. However, pulmonary arterial hypertension is associated with an increased risk of maternal and fetal mortality. There are no data on the presence of treprostinil in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production.

  • Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established.

  • Across clinical studies used to establish the effectiveness of TYVASO in patients with PAH and PH–ILD, 268 (47.8%) patients aged 65 years and over were enrolled. The treatment effects and safety profile observed in geriatric patients were similar to younger patients. In general, dose selection for an elderly patient should be cautious, reflecting the greater frequency of hepatic, renal, or cardiac dysfunction, and of concomitant diseases or other drug therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

  • Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (WHO Group 1)
    In a 12-week, placebo-controlled study (TRIUMPH I) of 235 patients with PAH (WHO Group 1 and nearly all NYHA Functional Class III), the most common adverse reactions seen with TYVASO in ≥4% of PAH patients and more than 3% greater than placebo in the placebo-controlled study were cough (54% vs 29%), headache (41% vs 23%), throat irritation/pharyngolaryngeal pain (25% vs 14%), nausea (19% vs 11%), flushing (15% vs <1%), and syncope (6% vs <1%). In addition, adverse reactions occurring in ≥4% of patients were dizziness and diarrhea.

  • Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with ILD (WHO Group 3)
    In a 16-week, placebo-controlled study (INCREASE) of 326 patients with PH-ILD (WHO Group 3), adverse reactions were similar to the experience in studies of PAH.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, the TD-100 and TD-300 TYVASO® Inhalation System Instructions for Use manuals, and other additional information at www.tyvaso.com or call 1–877–UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration
United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture, and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens – having a positive impact on patients, the environment, and society – will sustain our success in the long term.

Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

Please visit unither.com to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our pending NDA for Tyvaso DPI, the potential clinical benefits of Tyvaso DPI if and when it is approved by the FDA, our planned presentations of additional Tyvaso DPI clinical data, our ability to create value and sustain our success in the long-term, as well as our efforts to develop technologies that either delay the need for transplantable organs or expand the supply of transplantable organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of September 7, 2021 and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason.

TYVASO is a registered trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

TYVASO DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

AFREZZA, BLUHALE, and DREAMBOAT are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

PAH-SYMPACT is a registered trademark of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd société anonyme.

For Further Information Contact:
Dewey Steadman at (202) 919-4097
Email: ir@unither.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-therapeutics-presents-tyvaso-dpi-breeze-clinical-data-at-the-european-respiratory-society-international-congress-2021-301369762.html

SOURCE United Therapeutics Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Investing in BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.45% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, 10.46% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and 10.52% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the second […]

  • 10 Words From Dr. Fauci That Make Me Optimistic About Moderna's Booster, Even If It's Delayed

    The U.S. is ready to launch its coronavirus vaccine booster program as of Sept. 20. Vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been preparing for this moment for months. The FDA is likely to issue a decision on the Pfizer booster, however.

  • This Could Be Novavax's Ace in the Hole

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has its skeptics. Its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate ResVax experienced two clinical setbacks, and it has pushed back its anticipated timeline for filing for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 three times. Novavax should file for EUA in the U.K. for NVX-CoV2373 within weeks, followed quickly by filings in the European Union and other countries.

  • A Big Pharma CEO Is Battling Wall Street’s Most Feared Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- One afternoon in mid-April, Emma Walmsley, the chief executive officer of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, logged into what could be one of the most important video conferences of her career. A few days earlier Elliott Investment Management, the U.S.-based activist fund, had contacted the drugmaker’s chairman, Jonathan Symonds, with some alarming news. Without GSK’s knowledge, Elliott had been quietly buying up billions of dollars of its shares. Now Gordon Singer, a managing partner at the fi

  • Pfizer booster likely to be OK’d by Sept. 20, but Moderna’s may lag, Fauci says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only COVID-19 vaccine booster available by Sept. 20, the Biden administration's target date to begin offering them, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Moderna's shot shouldn't be too far behind.

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. R

  • Healthcare billing is too complicated, as JPS Hospital’s fraud case settlement shows

    The fine is more than $3 million in taxpayer money. It may have been a software mistake, but it provides a glimpse into the hospital funding mess. [Opinion]

  • Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study

    A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed, easing some concerns about its longer-term immune response to the highly contagious strain of the virus. The study comes amid concerns about the Chinese vaccine's efficacy against Delta, which has become the dominant variant globally and is driving a surge in new infections even in the most vaccinated countries. Several countries which have relied heavily on the Sinovac vaccine have begun giving booster shots developed by Western manufacturers to people fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.

  • Sleep apnea sufferers frustrated over CPAP machine recall

    A voluntary recall of millions of Philips DreamStation CPAP machines has left tens of thousands of people distressed over going without a good night's sleep, or continuing to use a machine that poses risks.

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    The US National Poison Data System reported 459 cases of Ivermectin exposure across the country in August.

  • U.S. "losing" battle to keep young kids safe from COVID-19, doctor says

    The Biden administration is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, with millions of children returning to the classroom after Labor Day, administration officials said they won't rush the process to approve vaccines for children under 12. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the response to the pandemic from Washington, and Dr. Mark Kline, the physician-in-chief and chief academic officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss.

  • The controversy surrounding ivermectin

    Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

  • 10 ways to improve your health and live longer

    There are some astonishing new technologies on the horizon that will help you to 'grow young.' Why not be around to experience some of them?

  • Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

    The southern Indian state of Kerala is quickly ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Kerala is on high alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, spurring health officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the boy, who died at a hospital in the coastal city of Kozhikode. On Tuesday, the state health minister told reporters that the samples of eight primary contacts have come back negative.

  • Pfizer Booster Likely Ready To Roll Out Beginning Week Of Sept. 20, Dr. Fauci Predicts

    Moderna could take a bit longer, he cautioned.

  • Deadline For New York State Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

    Unvaccinated state employees will be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis. There is no testing option for health care workers at state-run hospitals.

  • The Delta Surge Is "Peaking" in These 3 States, Virus Expert Says

    With more than half of people in the U.S. fully vaccinated, it's easy to think the country's situation with the COVID pandemic is improving. But when you look at the number of new cases nationwide, it's looking like a different story. At this time last year, during Labor Day weekend 2020, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was about 40,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This Labor Day weekend, it's nearly four times higher

  • Former 'anti-vaxxer' twins from Clovis now urge vaccinations

    Identical twins Sean and Shane Harrell from Clovis say they now have a new perspective after they both contracted COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized at the same time.

  • Things to Never Do After Age 60, Say Experts

    Youth may be wasted on the young, but as we mature, some of us make our bodies age faster than they should. It's all too easy to slip into unhealthy habits that soon become comfortable patterns, and their familiarity belies the fact that they can seriously take the shine off your golden years. To achieve optimum health, these are five things experts say you should never do after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already H

  • Japan to purchase 150 million doses of Takeda-produced Novavax vaccines - drugmaker

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday the Japanese government agreed to purchase 150 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it will produce using Novavax Inc's formula. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is preparing to make the vaccine domestically and will distribute it in early 2022, pending approval from regulators, the company said in a statement. The TAK-019 vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials in Japan, according to Takeda.