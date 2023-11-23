United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.005

United U-LI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:ULICORP) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.005 on the 20th of December. The dividend yield of 5.2% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that United U-LI Corporation Berhad's stock price has increased by 38% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

United U-LI Corporation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, United U-LI Corporation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.02, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. United U-LI Corporation Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. United U-LI Corporation Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 66% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like United U-LI Corporation Berhad's Dividend

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that United U-LI Corporation Berhad has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for United U-LI Corporation Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

