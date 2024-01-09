United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU.) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 79%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in United Utilities Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU.) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 79% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of United Utilities Group.

LSE:UU. Ownership Breakdown January 9th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About United Utilities Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that United Utilities Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see United Utilities Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:UU. Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in United Utilities Group. Lazard Asset Management LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.2% of shares outstanding. With 9.1% and 5.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Amundi Asset Management SAS are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of United Utilities Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of United Utilities Group PLC in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own UK£2.9m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

