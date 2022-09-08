United Utilities Selects Copperleaf to Streamline Asset Investment Planning and Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by United Utilities, the company responsible for providing water and wastewater services to over seven million customers in the North West of England.

United Utilities recognised the need to further improve its asset management capabilities by implementing an Asset Investment Planning and Management (AIPM) solution that enables the company to manage risk and value more effectively and ensure line of sight from planning to delivery.

The Copperleaf solution will enable United Utilities to make the highest-value investment decisions during the ongoing delivery of AMP7, and will facilitate a streamlined planning process to support the company in creating an optimal investment plan for the upcoming price review period, PR24, and beyond.

"Copperleaf supports our ability to deliver the best possible service to our customers at the lowest sustainable cost by enabling us to make the right investment decisions to meet our ESG, network resilience, and growth goals," said Ian Nicholson, Head of Asset Lifecycle & Systems, United Utilities. "We will be able to capture and assess the costs and risks of maintaining our current infrastructure over the long term—and balance that with the need for innovation and new developments in the short term. Copperleaf provides us with a single platform for our investment planning and an adaptive value framework for optimal investment decision-making."

"United Utilities is the sixth UK-based water company to join the Copperleaf Community. Our team has really enjoyed the collaborative spirit experienced throughout the project definition phase," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "United Utilities has a high level of asset management maturity already and we look forward to working together to enhance their investment decision-making processes. It´s going to be an exciting project."

Story continues

About United Utilities

United Utilities is responsible for water and wastewater services in the North West of England. Our purpose is to provide great water and more for the North West. The company delivers 1.8 billion litres of water a day to more than 3 million homes and businesses in the North West, as well as treating all the wastewater which disappears around the U-bend. Keeping the region flowing relies on a vast behind the scenes operation, involving hundreds of reservoirs, treatment works and pumping stations; thousands of kilometres of water pipes and sewers and a 5,000 strong workforce.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c4903.html