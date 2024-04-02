United Way, Terre Haute, offer small business, nonprofit grants

Apr. 2—The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the city of Terre Haute are offering small business and nonprofit grant programs.

The programs are made possible by the city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding allocated to United Way.

The two programs will invest over $2.2 million into local businesses and nonprofits.

The programs "will allow the city to grow its small business community and provide needed support for Hoosiers hit hardest the past few years due to the pandemic and inflation," said Brandon Sakbun, Terre Haute mayor.

The small business grant program will provide financial support for small businesses in the city with the goals of retaining existing businesses and increasing growth and revenue. It focuses on economic development, quality of life and talent attraction and retention.

Businesses can apply for infrastructure, capital expenditures, service provider assistance, marketing, employee attraction and workforce development. There is $1.5 million of funding available with awards ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per grant.

Applicants will first complete a project qualification survey and provide business eligibility documents. This survey is open until June 27 and those eligible will be invited to complete a full application. Awards are projected for December.

The nonprofit grant program will assist organizations in responding and adapting to the growing needs of the city's most vulnerable residents.

The grants will help organizations work more efficiently and effectively and increase their ability to deliver on their mission over time.

Nonprofits can apply for funds to support organizational planning and technical assistance, staff development and training for employee retention, capital expenditures, infrastructure, and use it as a match for other major grants.

There is $750,000 of funding available, with awards ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 per grant. Applicants will first complete a project qualification survey and provide stewardship documentation.

This survey is open until May 30, and those eligible based on their survey response will be invited to complete a full application. Awards are projected for October.

For both programs there will be a series of meetings to help potential applicants understand eligibility, documentation and the survey and application process.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Small Business Development Center will host three meetings to aid potential small business grant program applicants. They will also be able to provide technical assistance and discuss potential projects.

The sessions will be held at the Hub, 900 Wabash Ave. They will be at 2 p.m. April 17; 8:30 a.m. May 1 and 6 p.m. May 9.

The United Way will host sessions at its office at 100 S. Seventh Street to guide potential nonprofit grant program applications at 9 a.m. April 18 and 4 p.m. April 30.

For more information, visit uwwv.org/sbgrant for the small business grant and uwwv.org/npgrant for the nonprofit grant.

United Way can be reached at 812-235-6287.