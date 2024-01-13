United Way's Brynn Grant named as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority

Brynn Grant is the new Chief Executive Officer for the Liberty County Development Authority. Jan. 12, 2024.

The Liberty County Development Authority announced Friday that Brynn Grant will take the lead as the public-private partnership's CEO, beginning April 1. Grant succeeds Ronald E. Tolley, who is retiring after 42 years.

"Brynn Grant brings everything we need in a CEO," said Rep. Al Williams (GA-168), chairman of the LCDA's board of directors, in making the announcement at the organization's offices on Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville, about 45 minutes southwest of Savannah.

The announcement marked a full-circle moment for Grant. "Liberty County is my origin story. It is the foundation for all that I am. And there is an undeniable sense of belonging that comes with being back where I grew up... I got my driver's license right here on this spot."

For nearly 30 years, Grant has lived and worked in Savannah, where she often drove or co-piloted the community's economic ascendancy. During her 20 years at the Savannah Economic Development Authority, she rose to the C-Suite as Chief Operating Officer and vice president of World Trade Center Savannah, which she helped shepherd into being. During those two decades, Grant provided continuity in interim positions to such organizations as the precursor to the Savannah Music Festival and what would become The Creative Coast. She was instrumental in establishing the Savannah Regional Film Commission, putting to use the state's generous tax credits that have spurred Georgia's nickname, "Hollywood of the South."

She has served on the boards of Leadership Southeast Georgia and the Savannah Technical College Foundation and most recently co-chaired the Housing Savannah Task Force.

Brynn Grant speaks after being intorduced as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Liberty County Development Authority on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Liberty County Development Authority office in Hinesville, Georgia.

Social issues are economic development issues

For the past four years, Grant has led the United Way of the Coastal Empire, which serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties. Just a few weeks after taking on the role of CEO for UWCE in January 2020, she was faced with helping Coastal Georgia's communities navigate the daunting and unpredictable challenges wrought by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The UWCE board and staff quickly raised $700,000 to provide emergency support, such as rental assistance, to the region, and successfully processed more than $10 million in federal relief funds on behalf of Chatham County and the City of Savannah. During her tenure, according to a press release, UWCE raised and strategically invested more than $31 million to support nonprofit service providers throughout the four-county region.

That time at the UWCE shaped how she approaches economic development issues. "I was granted a unique window of opportunity to see our communities from a different perspective ― one I did not fully understand or appreciate," she said in her welcoming remarks. "Years ago, social issues could be easily separated from business issues, but they are clearly, inextricably linked ― housing, health care, childcare and literacy are workforce development issues, and as workforce development issues, they are economic development issues."

Throughout her time with SEDA and UWCE, Grant's superpowers for collaboration were evident. Ken Rabitsch, chairman of UWCE's board of directors, said that much of her success at the organization "stems from her exceptional ability to build bridges."

"There is no doubt that economic development is a team sport, and no one succeeds in economic development alone," Grant said. "It requires collection vision and effort. It demands the community work together to achieve the greatest success ― the cities, county, state partners, utilities, planners, engineers, architects, the business community, school systems, colleges and universities, and so many more. Strong regional partnerships are an important part of the economic development equation. Those relationships support and create collaboration that are more important now, maybe than ever, in the history of our region."

Brynn Grant speaks with the media after being intorduced as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Liberty County Development Authority on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Liberty County Development Authority office in Hinesville, Georgia.

Grant returns to Liberty County and to economic development at an auspicious time. The ripple effects from the Hyundai Metaplant in neighboring Bryan County surely will spill into Liberty County as allied industries and suppliers and workers seek affordable places to build businesses and homes, and raise families. The horizon of opportunities over the next five years as the plant comes online will afford Liberty County economic diversity beyond the enormous impact of Fort Stewart, while also creating a runway for military families to find jobs that will keep them in the community after their service ends.

At the same time, Grant notes, Liberty has a host of untapped reserves in terms of historic and natural resources that tell a deeper story of the region and its people and that can attract more tourism dollars ― a partnership she sees with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce. Then, there are the farmers and fishermen, vital components to food security and the restaurant industry ― the possibilities are endless.

For the next three months, Grant will transition from UWCE as the board seeks a new director. She is taking that time to get to know the Liberty County of today and how it has changed since she called it home as a child.

Her commute is about to get shorter, too. She and her husband Tim Feathers, owner and CEO of Roly Poly Savannah, bought their dream home in Sunbury in 2022. "I think I was craving land and openness."

Amy Paige Condon is an editor and content coach for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

