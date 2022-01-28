UnitedAg Announces Appointment of Jayson Welter as General Counsel

General Counsel

Irvine, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVINE, CA – January 27, 2022 — UnitedAg, a healthcare leader for the agricultural industry, has appointed Jayson Welter as General Counsel effective January 1, 2022. Welter will lead the company’s legal, compliance and will also serve as the Corporate Secretary for the organization. Welter will report to President and CEO Kirti Mutatkar.

Mutatkar said, “Jayson brings more than 20 years of legal and healthcare experience both in the private and public sectors. His vast knowledge in health plans, broad understanding of healthcare operations, and legal compliance experience makes him ideally suited for the role as General Counsel.”

Welter joins UnitedAg from BeneSys Inc where he served as their Compliance Officer. Welter obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and a Master of Health Communication from Michigan State, and a Juris Doctorate with a concentration in Health Law from Michigan State College of Law.

Welter said, “I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with Kirti and the leadership team. I hope to serve as an advocate for this unique community and look forward to protecting the healthcare rights of the agricultural workforce and their families.”

Welter succeeds Clare Marie Einsmann who recently retired after serving as the Corporate Secretary and Executive Vice President for more than 35 years.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

Visit us at http://www.unitedag.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

For further information, contact Maribel Ochoa at 800.223.4590

