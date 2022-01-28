U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.25
    +28.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,228.00
    +185.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,142.75
    +156.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.90
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.96
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3396
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,337.98
    +1,413.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    +26.44 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,720.06
    +549.76 (+2.10%)
     

UnitedAg Announces Appointment of Jayson Welter as General Counsel

UnitedAg
·2 min read

General Counsel

Jayson Welter, UnitedAg
Jayson Welter, UnitedAg
Jayson Welter, UnitedAg

Irvine, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVINE, CA – January 27, 2022 — UnitedAg, a healthcare leader for the agricultural industry, has appointed Jayson Welter as General Counsel effective January 1, 2022. Welter will lead the company’s legal, compliance and will also serve as the Corporate Secretary for the organization. Welter will report to President and CEO Kirti Mutatkar.

Mutatkar said, “Jayson brings more than 20 years of legal and healthcare experience both in the private and public sectors. His vast knowledge in health plans, broad understanding of healthcare operations, and legal compliance experience makes him ideally suited for the role as General Counsel.”

Welter joins UnitedAg from BeneSys Inc where he served as their Compliance Officer. Welter obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and a Master of Health Communication from Michigan State, and a Juris Doctorate with a concentration in Health Law from Michigan State College of Law.

Welter said, “I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with Kirti and the leadership team. I hope to serve as an advocate for this unique community and look forward to protecting the healthcare rights of the agricultural workforce and their families.”

Welter succeeds Clare Marie Einsmann who recently retired after serving as the Corporate Secretary and Executive Vice President for more than 35 years.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

Visit us at http://www.unitedag.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

For further information, contact Maribel Ochoa at 800.223.4590

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Maribel Ochoa UnitedAg 7146155583 mochoa@unitedag.org


Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

    Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief operating officer since October 2020, will take over the top job from March 1. Before joining Home Depot, Decker worked in business development, strategic planning and finance at Kimberly-Clark Corp and Scott Paper Co.

  • Why Galapagos Trounced the Market Today

    A changing of the guard is coming at biotech Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG), with the announcement of a new CEO. Belgium-based Galapagos announced Wednesday afternoon that it has tapped Paul Stoffels to be its next leader. Stoffels replaces current CEO Onno van de Stolpe, who is also a co-founder of the company and is entering retirement after 23 years on the throne.

  • How Salesforce, IBM, and HSBC are approaching return to work now

    For some leaders and staff, the answer is simple: Never. Time and again, enthusiastic plans to return en masse have been tripped up by new covid variants, updated government advice, and pushback from staff.

  • Top Growth Stocks for February 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Drugmaker Galapagos names former J&J exec Paul Stoffels as CEO

    Stoffels was the chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson since 2012 and spearheaded the development of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine which won U.S. regulatory authorization in February last year. He retired from J&J at the end of 2021 and will replace current Galapagos top boss and co-founder Onno van de Stolpe after the latter's planned retirement.

  • Home Depot names new CEO, Craig Menear to remain chairman

    Home Depot Inc. said late Thursday that Ted Decker has been named its chief executive and president, effective March 1. Decker also has been elected to the company's board of directors. Chief Executive and Chairman Craig Menear will continue to serve as chair of the board, the retailer said. Shares of Home Depot rose 2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Danimer Scientific, Inc.'s (NYSE:DNMR) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Danimer Scientific, Inc. ( NYSE:DNMR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Al West acknowledges SEI looking for his successor as CEO; analyst points to an outside hire

    The comments come less than a month after the executive deemed his likely replacement departed the company abruptly. West, 79, founded the company in 1968 and has been its only CEO.

  • mCloud Creates New ESG-Digital Hubs to Align Organization and Advance Oil and Gas Agenda

    mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced the creation of a new ESG-Digital Hub based in Houston, Texas to join other Company hubs based around the world. These hubs serve as focal points for local mCloud teams driving the ongoing technology development and customer delivery of AssetCare solutions worldwide.

  • Matrix Service Company Joins Global CEO-Led Hydrogen Council, Supporting a Clean, Diversified Energy System Through an Accelerated Transition to Hydrogen

    TULSA, Okla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that it has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led coalition working to accelerate the energy transition through hydrogen. The organization is comprised of more than 130 companies from across the globe representing a variety of sectors, all committed to scaling up the hydrogen value chain to contribute to a clean and diversified energy system. “We are extremely proud to have been accepted

  • Westminster-based Ball Corp. names new CEO

    John Hayes, the manufacturer's CEO since 2011, will step aside in April but remain board chairman, the company announced.

  • HarborOne CEO to retire, with No. 2 exec taking his place

    James Blake transformed the Brockton-based institution from a small credit union into a publicly traded bank with a Boston presence.

  • Industry Moves: Nike Promotes Company Veteran to General Council Post + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Paterson Board of Education has yet to begin search for retiring superintendent's replacement

    Eileen Shafer is retiring in June. The Paterson Board of Education hasn't started to search for her replacement.

  • Chainlink Labs Hires Diem Co-Creator Christian Catalini as Technical Adviser

    In his new role, Catalini will primarily work on a new protocol for decentralized inter-blockchain messaging, data and token movements.

  • Citing ‘unethical behavior,’ a 3rd member of this Johnson County school board resigns

    “I came in here hoping we could work together. It was made clear that we can’t.”

  • Arctic Wolf adds two board members with IPO experience

    The appointments include Jamf CFO Jill Putman, who led the Minneapolis-based company through its 2020 IPO.

  • Alta closes $12.4M seed round led by Makers Fund and Andreessen Horowitz

    Alta, a virtual reality metaverse studio, announced today it has raised a 12.4 million seed funding co-led by Makers Fund and Andreessen Horowitz. Other investors include Pioneer Fund, Boost VC, muru-D and Thomas Rice. The latest funding, which values the startup at $62 million, will be used to further develop proprietary content and IP, expand the team and position the game for new platforms, Tima Anoshechkin, co-founder and CEO of Alta, told TechCrunch.

  • IoT search engine Censys secures $35M — and a new CEO

    Censys, a search engine for Internet of Things devices and internet assets, has secured $35 million in Series B funding and a new CEO. The internet security startup, based in Michigan tech hub Ann Arbor, which started as an open source research project at the University of Michigan seven years ago, claims to provide a "complete database" of all devices hooked up to the internet in a bid to help organizations locate poorly protected assets. Censys’ attack surface management platform continuously discovers businesses’ internet assets and monitors them, identifying security issues and preventing oversights from becoming vulnerabilities by ensuring that assets are protected by integrating with existing security solutions.

  • First woman named CEO at Grand Strand Water & Sewer

    Christy Everett, an engineer, has been with the agency for two decades.