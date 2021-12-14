UnitedAg Awards the 2020-21 Health Ambassadors

Ag Innovator Award

Hilda Solis, Merrill Farms LLC

Hilda Solis, Merrill Farms LLC

Irvine, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, Calif., December 13, 2021 – On Thursday, December 2, UnitedAg recognized the 2020-21 Ambassador award recipients during their 8th Annual Health Benefits Forum in Corral De Tierra, CA. The ambassadors were awarded five hundred dollars for future health initiatives and campaigns.

The UnitedAg ambassador program is designed to foster community within its member companies as well as offer employees the opportunity to take a proactive role in their healthcare system. Since its inception, the ambassadors have vetted, tested, and implemented a series of new health tools, and safety measures to keep their workforce safe and healthy during these unforeseen times. This collaborative program has provided the opportunity to develop creative communication campaigns to educate the agricultural workforce on the importance of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

UnitedAg proudly recognizes two outstanding ambassadors for their successful health initiatives and campaigns in 2020-21:

Hilda Solis, Merrill Farms, LLC – Ag Innovator Award

Cristina Rocha, Nichols Farms – Ag Influencer Award

"As health and safety are at the forefront of our nation, we are proud to support our member ambassadors with tools and resources to help combat COVID-19. The Ambassador program illustrates the collaborative and member-centric culture that we embody at UnitedAg. I am extremely proud of the award recipients for their ability to create change in an environment that is uncertain,” said Kirti Mutatkar, UnitedAg.

UnitedAg is currently expanding the ambassador network and is seeking candidates. If your company is currently a member of UnitedAg and would like to nominate an ambassador, contact the program coordinator Christina Morley at cmorley@unitedag.org.

For additional information on UnitedAg and to learn more about the ambassador program, visit unitedag.org, #catalyst4change and follow @UnitedAgOrg on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Story continues

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg is a multi-commodity member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing innovative solutions for a strong and healthy agricultural industry. Our more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member organizations network and share creative ways to transform the ever-changing agricultural industry. UnitedAg strives to bring innovative solutions to agribusiness by meeting our member’s employee benefit needs, advocating for ag with lawmakers, and helping members comply with regulations.

For further information, contact Maribel Ochoa at 800.223.4590

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Maribel Ochoa UnitedAg 7146155583 mochoa@unitedag.org



