UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Chief Accounting Officer Thomas Roos of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has sold 858 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company that offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services, and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 858 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The transaction history for UnitedHealth Group Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc were trading at $525.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $485,881.755 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.04, surpassing both the industry median of 18.735 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $525.79 and a GF Value of $599.37, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

